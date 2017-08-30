Around The Diocese For Sept. 1, 2017

By

Happy birthday!

Deacon Donald Yochum, retired deacon of the Diocese of Evansville, celebrates his birthday on September 7.

Mater Dei Speech Team to hold Fashionably Formal Resale Event

Looking for a great deal on formal attire? The Mater Dei High School Speech Team in Evansville will be holding their third annual Fashionably Formal Resale Event on September 23. The event will be held at the Mater Dei auditorium from 8 a.m. - noon. Drop off times for consignments are from 5:30 - 8 p.m. on Sept. 19 and 21.

The sale provides an important service for the tri-state: consigners of formal dresses earn money for clothes that are taking space in their closets, while buyers get a great deal on dressed marked down to about a third of their original cost. Last year’s event featured about 400 consigned dresses, plus formal shoes and accessories.

All are welcome to attend. For more information please visit the Fashionably Formal Resale Event on Facebook or email jseiler@evdio.org for more details.

Evansville Family Dentistry to Host Free Dentistry Day

Residents in the Evansville community and surrounding areas will have the opportunity to receive free dental services at Evansville Family Dentistry on Sept. 22.

Dr. Jeffrey Lowery and team at Evansville Family Dentistry will be improving the oral health of the community as part of Free Dentistry Day, a day dedicated to providing free dental care to the growing number of Americans without dental insurance. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, approximately 108 million Americans are living without dental insurance.

“We understand that many people in our community and across the nation haven’t been to the dentist for a long period of time. Some don’t understand the importance of dental health, but more often than not, they don’t have the financial means,” said Dr. Lowery. “This event is a great opportunity for us to share our time and resources with those less fortunate and give back to the community.”

During Free Dentistry Day, a choice of one free cleaning or extraction will be provided per patient to both adults and children on starting at 7 a.m. on Sept. 22 at 1220 Washington Avenue in Evansville. Patients will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. The first 150 patients are guaranteed to be seen.

“It’s very gratifying to see the impact that events like Free Dentistry Day can have on the life of a person. At the same time we’re changing their life, they’re changing ours,” said Dr. Lowery.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call 812-473-1400 or visitwww.evansvillefamilydental.com.

Red Cross and Sports Clips offer free haircut coupon to donors

Feel good, do good and look good this September by donating blood or platelets with the American Red Cross and get a free haircut coupon from Sport Clips Haircuts. Blood and platelet donors of all blood types, especially type O negative and O positive, are urgently needed to replenish the blood supply following a critical summer blood shortage.

“We are excited to continue the Saving Lives Never Looked So Good campaign and partnership with Sport Clips this September,” said Donna M. Morrissey, director of national partnerships, Red Cross Biomedical Services. “We are grateful for Sport Clips showing its support of the Red Cross and saying ‘thank you’ to those helping save lives through blood donations.”

Those who come out to give blood or platelets Sept. 1-30 will receive a coupon for a free haircut via email several days after their donation. The coupon is valid through Nov. 11, 2017, at participating Sport Clips locations. Donors must have a valid email address on record to receive the coupon.

“Sport Clips is proud to support the blood collection efforts of the Red Cross on a national level,” said Amanda Palm, corporate communications manager of Sport Clips. “There is always a need to maintain the blood supply in our country, and a free haircut is a simple way we can thank donors for their lifesaving donation.”

Donors are urged to make an appointment to donate using the freeBlood Donor App, online atredcrossblood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). The Red Cross and Sport Clips encourage donors to use the hashtag #SavingLivesLooksGood to share their new looks and invite others to give.