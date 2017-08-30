Bulletin Board For Sept. 1, 2017

By

Send information to Bulletin Board at least 10 days in advance. Items to be considered for publication Friday, Sep. 15, must be received in writing no later than noon on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Entries may be repeated if time and space permit. All items may be edited. All times are local times.

Mail information to Bulletin Board, P.O. Box 4169, Evansville, IN 47724-0169; e-mail message@evdio.org, fax to 812-424-0972.

General Interest

Medicare Seminar, 4 p.m., Sept. 6, Senior Connection, 951 S. Hebron Ave., Evansville; informational program only; free but registration is required; call 812-473-7271 or 800-258-7610 for reservations.

St. Boniface Alter Society Card Party, 5:30 p.m., Sept 13, St. Agnes Ryves Hall, St. Boniface, Evansville; quilt raffle, SCRIP Card Wreath, theme baskets, a chance auction, half pot and tasting table; for tickets and more information call Beth Ann Murray at 812-760-1247.

National Alpaca Farm Days Open House, 1 to 4 p.m., Sept 24, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods; meet the Sisters of Providence alpacas up close, shop for alpaca items and watch felting, spinning and weaving demonstrations; free to the public. For more information, call 812-535-2930 or email wvc@spsmw.org.

Class Reunions

Reitz Memorial Class of 1977 class reunion, weekend of Sept. 8-9, Reitz Memorial High School, Evansville; golf, dinner, football game and events in conjunction with the annual MHS “Steak Night,” tickets for this event can be purchased by calling 812-476-4632; for more information, please email Susan Hermann Jarboe at susan@josstaffing.com , Alicia Frey Lachowecki at alicia.lachowecki@gmail.com or Jim Jarboe at jim@josstaffing.com. Please join our Facebook Group “Reitz Memorial High School Class of 1977”.

Mater Dei Class of 1955 Class Reunion, 11 a.m. social time, 11:30 a.m. lunch, Sept 9, Silver Bell Restaurant, Wadesville; food will be ordered from the menu with individual checks; classmates are encouraged to bring school days pictures for reminiscing; for information and reservations contact Willie (Rexing) Kain at 812-476-7930 or email Rose (Brenner) Breivogel at rosemb12@att.net or call (812)985-2987.

Reitz Memorial Class of ’67 Class Reunion, Sept 15-16; invitations have been mailed, if you did not receive yours, please text/call Alice (Tenbarge) Jenkins at 812-455-6203 as the deadline is quickly approaching. Also check out Evansvillememorialclassof67 on Facebook.

Mater Dei Class of ’57 Class Reunion, 11:30 a.m. social time, 12:30 lunch, Oct. 7, Wolf’s Restaurant, Evansville; reservations are required; contact Donna (Helfrich) Rowlett at 812-858-7713 for more information.

Reitz Memorial Class of ’57 Class Reunion, Oct 13-14; Oct 13 dinner at Archie and Clyde’s Pizza in Newburgh, Oct 14 lunch at Evansville Kennel Club; invitations have been sent; for further information or to receive an invitation contact Diane Krug at didkru@aol.com.

Classes/Workshops

Lives of Saints, Sunday Readings, Church History by Fr. Don Dilger, 7-9 p.m., Wed. nights, Sept. 6, 13, 20, 27, Oct. 4, 11, Resurrection School, Evansville; 9:30 – 11:30 a.m., Thurs. mornings, Sept. 7, 14, 21, 28, Oct. 5, 12, Catholic Center; tuition $35, textbook: Catholic Bible.

The Gospel of John, 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sept 9, Providence Hall Conference Room, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods; examine signs, symbols, distinctive stories and characteristics of John’s Gospel and explore how faith communities integrate the writings into their worship; cost is $45, registration deadline is Sept 4; register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or by calling 812-535-2952 or emailing jfrost@spsmw.org.

Sign Language Classes, 10 a.m., Sundays, Sept. 10-Nov. 12, St. John the Baptist Parish, Newburgh; $20 adults, $10 children; juice, coffee and donuts provided; for more information contact Marg Luebbenhusen at 812-604-0246 or Nancy Oskins at 812-477-8923.

Icon paining workshop, Oct 8-13, Saint Meinrad Archabbey, St. Meinrad; cost is $1000, which includes materials, room and meals; a nonrefundable reservation fee is required; for reservations or more info call 800-581-6905.

Conferences

Gather in Faith Women’s Conference, 8 a.m. -3:30 p.m., Sept. 16, St. John the Baptist Parish, Newburgh; Conference theme is “With Great Love;” keynote speaker Hallie Lord, author and radio host; breakout sessions; cost $25 includes lunch, childcare available $5 per child, $15 family max; register online at www.sjbnewburgh.org or contact Bethany Logan at bpmmjd@yahoo.com.

Catholic Charities Wisdom Days, Dubois County (Huntingburg Event Center, Sept 18), Vincennes (Green Activities Center, Vincennes University, Sept 25) and Evansville (St. Vincent Evansville/St. Mary’s Manor Auditorium, Oct 2); free and includes lunch, speakers and attendance prizes; free-will offerings are appreciated; register at www.ccevansville.org/wisdom-days.html or by calling 812-423-5456; registration required and deadline is two weeks prior to event.

Dinners / Festivals

MapleFest at the Mount, postponed until 2018 – more details coming soon, but all are welcome to join the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph on Sept 10 for BBQ, crafts and raffle; raffle tickets are $5 each; event proceeds benefit retired Ursuline Sisters; for more information call 270-229-2009 or email betsy.mullins@maplemount.org.

Bonifest, 5:30 -8:30 p.m., Sept 9, St. Boniface School, Evansville; craft beer and wine, food, silent auction; tickets $35; for tickets call Phil Zenthoefer at 812-305-5486 or purchase through website at westsidecatholic.org/bonifest; proceeds to benefit WCS technology fund.

St. Meinrad Annual Parish Picnic, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sept 17, St. Meinrad Parish; food court, fried chicken dinners, St. Meinrad’s famous soup by the bowl or in bulk, homemade cakes, pies and ice cream; live music, bingo, air-conditioned bus tours of St. Meinrad Archabbey and a kid’s zone; cash raffle, quit raffle, theme basket raffle, country store and silent auction; public is welcome. For more info, call 812-357-5533.

St. James Seniors trip, Sept 21, Westport Plaza Theater, St. Louis, Mo.; travel to see comedy production “Church Basement Ladies,” cost is $79 per person, includes transportation, tickets and meal; call Normal at 812-306-4098 by Aug 20 for reservations.

Fundraisers

Rummage Sale, 4-7 p.m., Sept. 8 and 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., Sept. 9, St. joseph Parish, Vanderburgh County; Friday shoppers pay double, Saturday bag sale begins at 10:30 a.m.; food, drinks and kuchens available during sale.

Fall and Winter Children’s Consignment Sale, 8 a.m. – noon, Sept 9, closing from 10:30 – 11 to allow certain items to be marked half price, St. John the Baptist Parish, Newburgh; due to safety, no children under the age of 12 are allowed to enter the sale; admission is $1 for all shoppers; anyone can buy, sell or volunteer at this sale; for more information contact m2msale@gmail.com or call 812-490-1000.

St. Clement Men’s Club Golf Scramble, lunch at noon, 1 p.m. shotgun start, Sept 10, Boonville Country Club, Boonville; cost $65 includes cart, green fees, drinks and lunch at course; call Dave Lasher at 812-305-1381, Dave Schnur at 812-897-4361 or Bernie Meyer at 812-217-9653 for more information.

Youth Resources Scooter Scramble, 7:30 a.m. registration, Sept 11, Oak Meadow country Club, Evansville; registration open for players and sponsors; revenue supports Youth Resources and the Robert “Scooter” Tiemann TEENPOWER Scholarship Fund; for more information please call Laura Ferguson, Kerry Martin or Jeremy Brown at 812-421-0300.

On the Hill 5K, 8:30 a.m., Sept 16, Saint Meinrad Archabbey, St. Meinrad; registration open at 8 a.m.; $20 per person before Sept 1, $25 after, $10 for ages 15 and under; registration includes a t-shirt; register at www.saintmeinrad.org/on-the-hill-5K/.

Holy Rosary Men’s Club Premium Smoked Baby Back Ribs, pick up from 10 a.m. – noon, Sept. 23, corner of Green River Rd. and Washington Ave., Evansville; for pre-orders email micash1gr@aol.com with order amount and phone #, or call parish office at 812-477-8923.

Health

Free Classes on Mental Illness, 6:45-9 p.m., Mondays, 11-week session starting Sept. 11, Old North U.M. Church, 4201 Stringtown Rd., Evansville; NAMI’s Family-to-Family classes educate participants about bipolar disorder, depression, schizophrenia, OCD, panic or anxiety disorder and more; although classes are free, reservations are required; for more information or to register, please phone Diane at 812-423-4333.

Introductory Sessions for Creighton Model Fertility Care; St. Vincent Hospital for Women and Children, Evansville; 2 p.m., Sept 17, 6:30 p.m., Oct 18, 2 p.m., Nov 19, 6:30 p.m., Dec 19; free sessions provide professional services in fertility awareness, cycle irregularities, determining the potential cause of infertility issues, breastfeeding and menopause; to register call 812-421-2030.

Evansville Family Dentistry Free Dentistry Day, 7 a.m., Sept 22, 1220 Washington Ave., Evansville; patients accepted on first-come, first-served basis; for more information call 812-473-1400 or visit www.evansvillefamilydental.com.

Live Life to the Fullest Parkinson’s Disease Seminar, 9 a.m. – noon, Sept 30, conference center, Deaconess Gateway, Newburgh; free seminar open to all sponsored by PASATS; register for the event at the group website, pasats.org or by calling 812-297-8658.

Marriage

Annulment in the Catholic Church: Dispel the Myths, Journey toward Healing, 7-9 p.m., Sept. 20, Benedictine Hospitality Center, Kordes Hall, Monastery Immaculate Conception, Ferdinand; learn what an annulment is, what it is not and who needs an annulment; presented by Sister Celeste Boda, OSB; program is free but a free will offering will be appreciated; registration due Sept. 18; for more information or to register call 800-880-2777 or 812-367-1411 ext 2915 or visit www.thedome.org/events.

Spiritual Growth

Chant Group, first Thursday of the month, 7 p.m., Trinity Anglican Church, Evansville; ecumenical group to chant the Psalms under the direction and tutelage of Rev. David Goodwin; previous experience or ability to read music not necessary; for more information contact Rev. David Scott Straw at 812-550-2467 or email dsstraw@yahoo.com.

First Saturday Devotion, first Saturday of each month, Sts. Mary and John Parish, St. Mary Church, Evansville; 7 a.m. - Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament, rosary, speakers, confession 7-7:50 a.m., Mass 8 a.m.; all are welcome.

Healthy Grieving Evening with an Ursuline, 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Sept 5, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; “Responding to our losses through healthy grieving” will be presented by Ursuline Sister Vivian Bowles; cost is $20 and preregistration is required by contacting Kathy McCarty at 270-229-0206 or Kathy.mccarty@maplemount.org.

Taizé Prayer Gathering, 7-8 p.m., Sept 12, Church of the Immaculate Conception, Saint Mary-of-the Woods; 2017 gatherings will focus on “Praying for Peace in the world and in our hearts”; candlelight service includes prayer, music, time for silence, spoken and silent prayers; free to attend; for more information call 812-535-2952 or log on to Taize.ProvCenter.org.

Directed Retreat, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 8 – 10 a.m., Sept. 15, Benedictine Hospitality Center, Kordes Hall, Ferdinand; join the Sisters of St. Benedict for spiritual direction; cost is $675 including meals and private room; registration due Sept. 5; for more information or to register, call 800-880-2777 or 812-367-1411, ext 2915 or visit www.thedome.org/events.

“The Joy of Love” Book Study, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Sept. 14, Oct. 12, Nov. 9, Dec. 14; Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; $20 fee per class includes lunch; to register contact Kathy McCarty at 270-229-0206 or kathy.mccarty@maplemount.org.

Keeping Earth: Religious and Scientific Perspectives on the Environment, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sept. 16, Providence Hall Community Room, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods; through words of scientists and popes, the reality of the degradation of the planet will be discussed, along with the moral imperative to take action; cost is $45 and includes lunch; registration deadline is Sept. 11; register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or by calling 812-535-2952 or emailing jfrost@spsmw.org.

Celebrate Fall Equinox, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m., Sept 22, White Violet Center for Eco-Justice, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods; free celebration will involve the word, symbol and sharing; refreshments served; for more information call 812-535-2930 or email wvc@spsmw.org.

The Name of God Is Love and Mercy Workshop, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Sept 23, Providence Hall Conference Room, Sisters of Providence, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods; cost is $25 and includes lunch, registration deadline is Sept 18; for more information or to register visit Events.SistersofProvidence.org or call 812-535-2952.

No Time for Ordinary Retreat, 7-8:30 p.m., Sept. 29 and 9:30 – 3:30 p.m., Sept 30, Providence Hall Community Room, Sisters of Providence, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods; join facilitator Jan Phillips to learn about conscious creativity and spiritual awakening; cost is $65 without lodging, or $125 with lodging, which is limited; registration deadline is Sept 22; register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or by calling 812-535-2952 or emailing jfrost@spsmw.org.

Vocations

Come Away Weekend Retreat, Oct 6-8, New Melleray Abbey, Peosta, Iowa; men between the ages of 21 and 45 considering a religious vocation are welcome to bring friends; meals and rooms provided free for everyone; for more information contact frsteve@newmelleray.org or visit newmelleray.org.

Spiritual Direction Training Program, begins Oct. 16, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; applications now being accepted for two-year program of four weekly training sessions each year to prepare participants for ministry of spiritual direction in the spirit of the Ursuline founder, St. Angela Merici; registration deadline is Aug. 31; scholarships available; for more information, contact Sister Mary Matthias Ward at 270-229-0200 or mary.ward@maplemount.org.