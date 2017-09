Faith Call Us To Love, Not Hate

By

The Message photo by Tim Lilley

Diocese of Evansville Administrator Father Bernie Etienne visits with Omar Atia of the Evansville Islamic Society before an Aug. 29 press conference in Neu Chapel at the University of Evansville. Leaders from the area’s diverse faith community gathered to formally present a statement rejecting racism, bigotry and hated in light of recent events in Charlottesville, Va., and elsewhere. Look for complete coverage of the event in the Sept. 8 issue of The Message.