Around The Diocese For Sept. 8, 2017

By

Happy birthday!

Dan Gilbert, principal at St. Joseph School in Princeton, celebrates his birthday on September 15.

Father Homero Rodriguez, associate pastor at Holy Rosary Parish in Evansville, celebrates his birthday on September 18.

WVC Farm Store thriving

The White Violet Center for Eco-Justice Center (WVC) Farm Store is thriving through its fascinating business model after only four months of being open.

Currently, nearly all the products - with the exception of the produce - are from various local vendors. WVC Director Lorrie Heber said the center is working with approximately 20 vendors and is always looking for more.

Heber and others began the process of their business model by contacting these local producers to inquire if they would be interested in selling their products at the Farm Store. While she said some of the vendors have only sold their products individually, many have established relationships with other markets, including local grocery stores. The Farm Store offers another place to sell their goods.

“We feel really good about where we are because we are supporting families and farms,” Heber said. “It’s a win-win for everybody. People are embracing the concept of supporting White Violet Center. This is all local, local, local.”

Currently the store sells a variety of goods, including maple syrup, honey, coffee, colorful organic produce, cheeses, eggs, bread and cookie mixes, laundry detergent and even beard oil!

Heber said there is a possibility that in the future the store could grow. “We’re always looking for things that are compatible with what we have,” she said.

Hours for the Farm Store are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.(ET), Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

For information, call 812-535-2936 or email wvc@spsmw.org.