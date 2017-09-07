Bulletin Board For Sept. 8, 2017

General Interest

“We Remember You” Candlelight Vigil, 7:30-8 p.m., Sept. 13, National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Belleville, Ill.; remembering loved ones who have died by suicide; for more information, call 618-394-6270 or visit www.snows.org/programs.

St. Boniface Altar Society Card Party, 5:30 p.m., Sept. 13, St. Agnes Ryves Hall, St. Boniface, Evansville; quilt raffle, SCRIP Card Wreath, theme baskets, Chance auction, half pot and tasting table; for tickets and more information, call Beth Ann Murray at 812-760-1247.

National Alpaca Farm Days Open House, 1-4 p.m., Sept. 24, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; meet the Sisters of Providence alpacas up close, shop for alpaca items and watch felting, spinning and weaving demonstrations; free to the public; for more information, call 812-535-2930 or email wvc@spsmw.org.

Class Reunions

Mater Dei Class of ’56 Class Reunion, 12 p.m., Oct. 7, Archie and Clyde’s Restaurant, Newburgh; food and drink will be ordered from menu with individual checks; for information and reservations, contact Ann (Rollett) Schneider at Schneiderhaus@twc.com or call 812-424-5165.

Mater Dei Class of ’57 Class Reunion, 11:30 a.m. social time, 12:30 lunch, Oct. 7, Wolf’s Restaurant, Evansville; reservations are required; contact Donna (Helfrich) Rowlett at 812-858-7713 for more information.

Reitz Memorial Class of ’57 Class Reunion, Oct. 13-14; Oct. 13 dinner at Archie and Clyde’s in Newburgh, Oct. 14 lunch at Evansville Kennel Club; invitations have been sent; for further information or to receive an invitation, contact Diane Krug at didkru@aol.com.

Classes/Workshops

The Gospel of John, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Sept. 9, Providence Hall Conference Room, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; examine signs, symbols, distinctive stories and characteristics of John’s Gospel and explore how faith communities integrate the writings into their worship; cost $45, registration deadline is Sept. 4; register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or by calling 812-535-2952 or emailing jfrost@spsmw.org.

Sign Language Classes, 10 a.m., Sundays, Sept. 10-Nov. 12, St. John the Baptist, Newburgh; $20 adults, $10 children; juice, coffee and donuts provided; for more information, contact Marg Luebbenhusen at 812-604-0246 or Nancy Oskins at 812-477-8923.

The Name of God Is Love and Mercy, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Sept. 23, Providence Hall Conference Room, Sisters of Providence, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; cost $25, includes lunch; registration deadline is Sept. 18; for more information or to register, visit Events.SistersofProvidence.org or call 812-535-2952.

Icon Painting Workshop, Oct. 8-13, St. Meinrad Archabbey, St. Meinrad; cost $1,000, includes materials, room and meals; a nonrefundable reservation fee is required; for reservations or more information, call 800-581-6905.

Conferences

Gather in Faith Women’s Conference, 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Sept. 16, St. John the Baptist, Newburgh; conference theme is “With Great Love;” keynote speaker Hallie Lord, author and radio host; cost $25, includes lunch, childcare available $5 per child, $15 family max; register online at www.sjbnewburgh.org or contact Bethany Logan at bpmmjd@yahoo.com.

Catholic Charities Wisdom Days, Sept. 18,Huntingburg Event Center (Dubois County), Sept. 25, Green Activities Center, Vincennes University (Vincennes) and Oct. 2, St. Vincent Evansville/St. Mary’s Manor Auditorium (Evansville); free and includes lunch, speakers and attendance prizes; free-will offerings are appreciated; register at www.ccevansville.org/wisdom-days.html or by calling 812-423-5456; registration required, deadline is two weeks prior to event.

“Moved by the Spirit to Serve” Conference for Charismatic Renewal, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Oct. 14, St. Joseph Parish Center, Jasper; presented by Deacon Kevin and Linda Zeeb of the Diocese of Peoria, Ill.; for more information, call John Bennett at 812-639-7055 or visit www.evansvillecharismaticrenewal.org.

Dinners/Festivals

Reitz Memorial Steak Night, 6-11:30 p.m., Sept. 9, Reitz Memorial High School, Evansville; steak dinner with baked potato, green beans, roll and drink; silent auction to benefit resource program; $25 per ticket; walkups are welcomed; for more information, contact Patty Vann in the athletic office at 812-476-4632 or email pattvann@evdio.org.

Bonifest, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Sept. 9, St. Boniface School, Evansville; craft beer and wine, food, silent auction; tickets $35; for tickets call Phil Zenthoefer at 812-305-5486 or purchase through website at www.westsidecatholic.org/bonifest; proceeds to benefit WCS technology fund.

MapleFest at the Mount, postponed until 2018 — more details coming soon, but all are welcome to join the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph on Sept. 10 for BBQ, crafts and raffle; raffle tickets are $5 each; event proceeds benefit retired Ursuline Sisters; for more information, call 270-229-2009 or email betsy.mullins@maplemount.org.

Holy Rosary Mexican Kermes, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Sept. 17, Holy Rosary, Evansville; Mexican food, games, and music; all are welcome; for more information, call 812-477-8923.

St. Mary Picnic, immediately following 9:30 a.m. Mass until 4 p.m., Sept. 17, St. Mary, Huntingburg; join us for chicken and roast beef dinners, chicken noodle soup, quilts, bingo, raffle/auctions, talent show and fun for all ages; for more information, call 812-482-8318.

St. Meinrad Annual Parish Picnic, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Sept. 17, St. Meinrad Parish; food court, fried chicken dinners, St. Meinrad’s famous soup by the bowl or in bulk, homemade cakes, pies and ice cream; live music, bingo, air-conditioned bus tours of St. Meinrad Archabbey and a kid’s zone; cash raffle, quilt raffle, theme basket raffle, country store and silent auction; public is welcome; for more information, call 812-357-5533.

St. Philip Men’s Club Famous Burgoo, carry-out and drive-thru begin at 7 a.m., cafeteria serving 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Sept. 24, St. Philip Cafeteria, Posey County; raffle with $20,000 grand prize.

Senior Citizens Gathering, 1-2:30 p.m., third Tuesday of each month (Sept.-May), St. Anthony Cafeteria, Evansville; fun, dessert and Bingo; dues $5 per year payable at first meeting; for more information, call All Saints Parish Office at 812-423-5209.

St. James Senior Trip, Sept. 21, Westport Plaza Theater, St. Louis, Mo.; travel to see comedy production “Church Basement Ladies,” cost $79 per person, includes transportation, ticket and meal; call 812-306-4098 for reservations.

Fundraisers

Fall and Winter Children’s Consignment Sale, 8 a.m.-noon, Sept. 9, closing from 10:30 a.m.-11 a.m. to allow certain items to be marked half price, St. John the Baptist, Newburgh; due to safety, no children under the age of 12 are allowed to enter the sale; admission is $1 for all shoppers; anyone can buy, sell or volunteer at this sale; for more information, contact m2msale@gmail.com or call 812-490-1000.

St. Clement Parish Men’s Club Golf Scramble, lunch at noon, 1 p.m. shotgun start, Sept. 10, Boonville Country Club, Boonville; cost $65 includes cart, green fees, drinks and lunch at course; call Dave Lasher at 812-305-1381, Dave Schnur at 812-897-4361 or Bernie Meyer at 812-217-9653 for more information.

Youth Resources Scooter Scramble, 7:30 a.m. registration, Sept. 11, Oak Meadow Country Club, Evansville; registration open for players and sponsors; revenue supports Youth Resources and the Robert “Scooter” Tiemann TEENPOWER Scholarship Fund; for more information, call Laura Ferguson, Kerry Martin or Jeremy Brown at 812-421-0300.

On the Hill 5K, 8:30 a.m., Sept. 16, St. Meinrad Archabbey, St. Meinrad; registration open at 8 a.m.; $25 per person, $10 for ages 15 and under; registration includes a t-shirt; register at www.saintmeinrad.org/on-the-hill-5K/.

Holy Rosary Men’s Club Premium Smoked Baby Back Ribs, pick up from 10 a.m.-noon, Sept. 23, corner of Green River Rd. and Washington Ave., Evansville; for pre-orders email micash1gr@aol.com with order amount and phone number or call parish office at 812-477-8923.

Health

Free Classes on Mental Illness, 6:45-9 p.m., Mondays, 11-week session starting Sept. 11, Old North U.M. Church, 4201 Stringtown Rd., Evansville; NAMI’s Family-to-Family classes educate participants about bipolar disorder, depression, schizophrenia, OCD, panic or anxiety disorder and more; although classes are free, reservations are required; for more information or to register, call Diane at 812-423-4333.

Introductory Sessions for Creighton Model Fertility Care; St. Vincent Hospital for Women and Children, Evansville; 2 p.m., Sept. 17, 6:30 p.m., Oct. 18, 2 p.m., Nov. 19, 6:30 p.m., Dec. 19; free sessions provide professional services in fertility awareness, cycle irregularities, determining the potential cause of infertility issues, breastfeeding and menopause; to register, call 812-421-2030.

Free Dentistry Day, 7 a.m., Sept. 22, 1220 Washington Ave., Evansville; patients accepted on first-come, first-served basis; sponsored by Evansville Family Dentistry; for more information call 812-473-1400 or visit www.evansvillefamilydental.com.

“Live Life to the Fullest” Parkinson’s Disease Seminar, 9 a.m.-noon, Sept. 30, Deaconess Gateway, Conference Center, Newburgh; free seminar open to all sponsored by PASATS; register for the event at the group website www.pasats.org or by calling 812-297-8658.

Marriage

Annulment in the Catholic Church: Dispel the Myths, Journey toward Healing, 7-9 p.m., Sept. 20, Benedictine Hospitality Center, Kordes Hall, Monastery Immaculate Conception, Ferdinand; learn what an annulment is, what it is not and who needs an annulment; presented by Benedictine Sister Celeste Boda; although program is free, a free will offering will be appreciated; registration due Sept. 18; for more information or to register, call 800-880-2777, 812-367-1411 ext. 2915 or visit www.thedome.org/events.

Spiritual Growth

Chant Group, first Thursday of the month, 7 p.m., Trinity Anglican Church, Evansville; ecumenical group to chant the Psalms under the direction and tutelage of Rev. David Goodwin; previous experience or ability to read music not necessary; for more information, contact Rev. David Scott Straw at 812-550-2467 or email dsstraw@yahoo.com.

First Saturday Devotion, first Saturday of each month, Sts. Mary and John Parish, St. Mary, Evansville; 7 a.m., Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament, rosary, speakers, confession, 8 a.m., Mass; all are welcome.

In Search of Sacred Space, 7 p.m., Sept. 12, St. Bede Theater, St. Meinrad Seminary, St. Meinrad; annual Dolle lecture on Church art and architecture; free and open to the public; for more information, contact Mary Jeanne Schumacher at 812-357-6501.

Taizé Prayer Gathering, 7-8 p.m., Sept. 12, Church of the Immaculate Conception, St. Mary-of-the Woods; “Praying for Peace in the world and in our hearts”; candlelight service includes prayer, music, time for silence, spoken and silent prayers; free to attend; for more information, call 812-535-2952 or log on to Taize.ProvCenter.org.

“The Joy of Love” Book Study, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Sept. 14, Oct. 12, Nov. 9, Dec. 14; Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; $20 fee per class includes lunch; to register contact Kathy McCarty at 270-229-0206 or kathy.mccarty@maplemount.org.

Keeping Earth: Religious and Scientific Perspectives on the Environment, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Sept. 16, Providence Hall Community Room, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; through words of scientists and popes, the reality of the degradation of the planet will be discussed, along with the moral imperative to take action; cost $45 and includes lunch; registration deadline is Sept. 11; register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org, call 812-535-2952 or email jfrost@spsmw.org.

Celebrate Fall Equinox, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Sept. 22, White Violet Center for Eco-Justice, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; free celebration will involve the word, symbol and sharing; refreshments served; for more information, call 812-535-2930 or email wvc@spsmw.org.

No Time for Ordinary Retreat, 7-8:30 p.m., Sept. 29 and 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Sept. 30, Providence Hall Community Room, Sisters of Providence, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; join facilitator Jan Phillips to learn about conscious creativity and spiritual awakening; cost $65 without lodging, or $125 with lodging, which is limited; registration deadline is Sept. 22; register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org, call 812-535-2952 or email jfrost@spsmw.org.

Vocations

“The Rule of St. Benedict,” 1-3 p.m., Sept. 16, St. Gertrude Hall, Monastery Immaculate Conception, Ferdinand; anyone who would like to learn more about the Oblates is invited to attend; for more information, contact Benedictine Sister Brenda Engleman at 812-367-1411 ext. 2827 or email bengleman@thedome.org.

Come Away Weekend Retreat, Oct. 6-8, New Melleray Abbey, Peosta, Iowa; men between the ages of 21 and 45 considering a religious vocation are welcome to bring friends; meals and rooms provided free for everyone; for more information, contact frsteve@newmelleray.org or visit www.newmelleray.org.

Spiritual Direction Training Program, begins Oct. 16, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; applications now being accepted for two-year program of four weekly training sessions each year to prepare participants for ministry of spiritual direction in the spirit of the Ursuline founder, St. Angela Merici; registration deadline is Aug. 31; scholarships available; for more information, contact Sister Mary Matthias Ward at 270-229-0200 or mary.ward@maplemount.org.

Youth and Young Adults

Save the Date — Source and Summit, March 16, 17 and 18, 2018, Mater Dei High School, Evansville; adult retreat March 17, 2018.