Evansville Man Wins St. Bernard Corvette Raffle

By

Michael Kormelink of Evansville picks up the 1962 Corvette convertible he won in the 2017 St. Bernard Corvette Raffle sponsored by St. Bernard Parish in Rockport. Submitted photo courtesy of St. Bernard Parish, Rockport

After selling a record of more than 13,200 tickets to buyers from across the world, organizers of the annual St. Bernard Corvette Auction in Rockport pulled a winning ticket on Aug. 19 – from Evansville!

Michael Kormelink of Evansville, a friend of St. Bernard parishioner Dick Lawson and raffle-ticket buyer for years, purchased eight tickets for the 2017 raffle – one of them, the winner.

Kormelink recently picked up the 1962 Corvette convertible at St. Bernard Parish.

David Lovell of St. Bernard tells The Message that the annual raffle is an all-colunteer effort. “All proceeds benefit our school and parish,” he said.

In addition to Kormelink, other raffle winners included Roy Bryant of Westerville, Ohio, who won $500 cash; and Tome Loveland of Kenmore, N.Y., who won $50 cash.

Lovell said information regarding the 2018 Corvette Raffle will be released in January 2018. For more information, visit www. Stbernardcorvette.org.