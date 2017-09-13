Around The Diocese For Sept. 15, 2017

By

Happy birthday!

Sally Sternberg, assistant superintendent in the diocesan Catholic Schools Office, celebrates her birthday on September 21.

Tracey Unfried, assistant principal at Holy Rosary School in Evansville, celebrates her birthday on September 21.

Deacon Wayne Hoy, deacon at St. Boniface Parish in Evansville, celebrates his birthday on September 23.

Father Sudhakar Bhastati, associate pastor at St. Philip Parish in Posey County and Corpus Christi Parish in Evansville, celebrates his birthday on September 24.

Happy anniversary!

Michael Morris, deacon of prison ministry in Carlisle, was ordained on September 20, 1985.

Donald Haag, retired deacon of the Diocese of Evansville, was ordained on September 24, 1983.