Bulletin Board For Sept. 15, 2017

General Interest

National Alpaca Farm Days Open House, 1 to 4 p.m., Sept 24, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods; meet the Sisters of Providence alpacas up close, shop for alpaca items and watch felting, spinning and weaving demonstrations; free to the public. For more information, call 812-535-2930 or email wvc@spsmw.org.

Class Reunions

Mater Dei Class of ’57 Class Reunion, 11:30 a.m. social time, 12:30 lunch, Oct. 7, Wolf’s Restaurant, Evansville; reservations are required; contact Donna (Helfrich) Rowlett at 812-858-7713 for more information.

Mater Dei Class of ’56 Class Reunion, 12 p.m., Oct. 7, Archie and Clyde’s Restaurant, Newburgh; food and drink will be ordered from menu with individual checks; for information and reservations contact Ann (Rollett) Schneider at Schneiderhaus@twc.com or call 812-424-5165.

Reitz Memorial Class of ’57 Class Reunion, Oct 13-14; Oct 13 dinner at Archie and Clyde’s Pizza in Newburgh, Oct 14 lunch at Evansville Kennel Club; invitations have been sent; for further information or to receive an invitation contact Diane Krug at didkru@aol.com.

Classes/Workshops

Icon paining workshop, Oct 8-13, Saint Meinrad Archabbey, St. Meinrad; cost is $1000, which includes materials, room and meals; a nonrefundable reservation fee is required; for reservations or more info call 800-581-6905.

27th annual John S. and Virginia Marten Lecture and Workshop, St. Bede Theater, Saint Meinrad campus; 7 p.m., Oct. 3, evening lecture “Preaching the Mystery: Augustine’s Christocentric Rhetoric and Rhetorical Christology,” 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Oct. 4, workshop on “The Voice of the ‘Whole Christ’: Augustine’s Explanation of the Psalms;” free but reservations required at 812-357-6627 or email rstern@saintmeinrad.edu.

The Name of God Is Love and Mercy Workshop, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Sept 23, Providence Hall Conference Room, Sisters of Providence, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods; cost is $25 and includes lunch, registration deadline is Sept 18; for more information or to register visit Events.SistersofProvidence.org or call 812-535-2952.

Conferences

Gather in Faith Women’s Conference, 8 a.m. -3:30 p.m., Sept. 16, St. John the Baptist Parish, Newburgh; Conference theme is “With Great Love;” keynote speaker Hallie Lord, author and radio host; breakout sessions; cost $25 includes lunch, childcare available $5 per child, $15 family max; register online at www.sjbnewburgh.org or contact Bethany Logan at bpmmjd@yahoo.com.

Catholic Charities Wisdom Days, Dubois County (Huntingburg Event Center, Sept 18), Vincennes (Green Activities Center, Vincennes University, Sept 25) and Evansville (St. Vincent Evansville/St. Mary’s Manor Auditorium, Oct 2); free and includes lunch, speakers and attendance prizes; free-will offerings are appreciated; register at www.ccevansville.org/wisdom-days.html or by calling 812-423-5456; registration required and deadline is two weeks prior to event.

“Moved by the Spirit to Serve” Conference for Charismatic Renewal, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Oct 14, St. Joseph Parish Center, Jasper; presented by Deacon Kevin and Linda Zeeb of the Diocese of Peoria, Illinois; for more information call John Bennett at 812-639-7055 or visit www.evansvillecharismaticrenewal.org.

Dinners / Festivals

St. Meinrad Annual Parish Picnic, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sept 17, St. Meinrad Parish; food court, fried chicken dinners, St. Meinrad’s famous soup by the bowl or in bulk, homemade cakes, pies and ice cream; live music, bingo, air-conditioned bus tours of St. Meinrad Archabbey and a kid’s zone; cash raffle, quit raffle, theme basket raffle, country store and silent auction; public is welcome. For more info, call 812-357-5533.

St. Mary Parish Picnic, immediately following 9:30 a.m. Mass until 4 p.m., Sept. 17, St. Mary Parish, Huntingburg; join us for chicken and roast beef dinners, chicken noodle soup, quilts, bingo, raffle/auctions, talent show and fun for all ages; for more information call 812-482-8318.

Holy Rosary Mexican Kermes, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Sept 17, Holy Rosary Parish, Evansville; Mexican food, games and music outside on parish lawn; for more information call 812-477-8923.

St. Philip Men’s Club Famous Burgoo, carry-out and drive-thru begin at 7 a.m., cafeteria serving 11 am – 1:30 p.m., Sept 24, St. Philip Cafeteria, Posey County; raffle with $20,000 grand prize.

Haubstadt Knights of St. John Chicken Dinner, 10:30 a.m., Sept 24, 107 S. Main St., Haubstadt; fried chicken, dressing, dumplings, green beans, corn, mashed potatoes, cole slaw and desserts; dine in or carry out; adults $10, child (10 and under) $5; for more information email cmdoerner00@gmail.com.

Holy Cross Chicken Dinner, 10:45 a.m. – 1 p.m., Oct 1, Holy Cross School Cafeteria, Fort Branch; family style all-you-can-eat chicken dinner; adults $9.50, children $4.50; carry-out available; for more information call 812-753-3548.

St. Francis Xavier Parish Autumn in the Woods Festival, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Oct 22, Highland Woods, Vincennes; mega raffle, country store, theme baskets, famous fricassee and other food; admission is free; soup carryout’s start at 7:30 a.m.; everyone is welcome!

St. James Seniors trip, Sept 21, Westport Plaza Theater, St. Louis, Mo.; travel to see comedy production “Church Basement Ladies,” cost is $79 per person, includes transportation, tickets and meal; call Normal at 812-306-4098 by Aug 20 for reservations.

Senior Citizens Gathering, 1-2:30 p.m., third Tuesday of each month (Sept – May), St. Anthony cafeteria, Evansville; fun, dessert and Bingo; Dues $5 per year payable at first meeting. For more information call All Saints Parish Office at 812-423-5209.

Fundraisers

Holy Rosary Men’s Club Premium Smoked Baby Back Ribs, pick up from 10 a.m. – noon, Sept. 23, corner of Green River Rd. and Washington Ave., Evansville; for pre-orders email micash1gr@aol.com with order amount and phone #, or call parish office at 812-477-8923.

10th Annual Friends of the Poor Walk, 8 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. walk/run begins, Sept 30, Evansville State Hospital, Evansville; Fr. Ted Temple will be leading the walk; for more information visit www.svdpevansville.org.

Used Book and Bake Sale, 8 a.m. – noon, Oct. 7, Holy Spirit Cafeteria, Evansville; proceeds benefit Annunciation Parish St. Vincent de Paul Society; hardback books $1, paperback $.50, variety of baked goods; for more information call 812-459-4547.

Health

Introductory Sessions for Creighton Model Fertility Care; St. Vincent Hospital for Women and Children, Evansville; 2 p.m., Sept 17, 6:30 p.m., Oct 18, 2 p.m., Nov 19, 6:30 p.m., Dec 19; free sessions provide professional services in fertility awareness, cycle irregularities, determining the potential cause of infertility issues, breastfeeding and menopause; to register call 812-421-2030.

Effective Communication Strategies for Alzheimer’s, 10 a.m. – noon, Sept 19, Alzheimer’s Association, 701 N. Weinbach, Evansville; registration required at 1-800-272-3900; $5 donation suggested; designed for family caregivers; please no professionals.

Evansville Family Dentistry Free Dentistry Day, 7 a.m., Sept 22, 1220 Washington Ave., Evansville; patients accepted on first-come, first-served basis; for more information call 812-473-1400 or visit www.evansvillefamilydental.com.

Live Life to the Fullest Parkinson’s Disease Seminar, 9 a.m. – noon, Sept 30, conference center, Deaconess Gateway, Newburgh; free seminar open to all sponsored by PASATS; register for the event at the group website, pasats.org or by calling 812-297-8658.

Marriage

Annulment in the Catholic Church: Dispel the Myths, Journey toward Healing, 7-9 p.m., Sept. 20, Benedictine Hospitality Center, Kordes Hall, Monastery Immaculate Conception, Ferdinand; learn what an annulment is, what it is not and who needs an annulment; presented by Sister Celeste Boda, OSB; program is free but a free will offering will be appreciated; registration due Sept. 18; for more information or to register call 800-880-2777 or 812-367-1411 ext 2915 or visit www.thedome.org/events.

Retreats

Brewing with the Spirit: A Monastic Craft Beer Experience, 6:30 p.m.,Oct 6- 7 p.m., Oct 7, St. Benedict’s Brew Works, Monastery Immaculate Conception, Ferdinand; participants sample and make craft beer; cost is $235 including meals and lodging, commuter cost is $175; for more information call 812-719-2301 or email brewing@stbenedictsbrewworks.com.

Praying with the Mystics of Assisi and Indiana, 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Oct 7, Providence Hall Conference Room, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods; personal reflection, quiet prayer, journaling and faith sharing; cost is $45 which includes lunch; deadline Oct 2; register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or by calling 812-535-2952.

Spiritual Growth

“The Joy of Love” Book Study, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Oct. 12, Nov. 9, Dec. 14; Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; $20 fee per class includes lunch; to register contact Kathy McCarty at 270-229-0206 or kathy.mccarty@maplemount.org.

Keeping Earth: Religious and Scientific Perspectives on the Environment, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sept. 16, Providence Hall Community Room, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods; through words of scientists and popes, the reality of the degradation of the planet will be discussed, along with the moral imperative to take action; cost is $45 and includes lunch; registration deadline is Sept. 11; register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or by calling 812-535-2952 or emailing jfrost@spsmw.org.

Celebrate Fall Equinox, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m., Sept 22, White Violet Center for Eco-Justice, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods; free celebration will involve the word, symbol and sharing; refreshments served; for more information call 812-535-2930 or email wvc@spsmw.org.

No Time for Ordinary Retreat, 7-8:30 p.m., Sept. 29 and 9:30 – 3:30 p.m., Sept 30, Providence Hall Community Room, Sisters of Providence, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods; join facilitator Jan Phillips to learn about conscious creativity and spiritual awakening; cost is $65 without lodging, or $125 with lodging, which is limited; registration deadline is Sept 22; register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or by calling 812-535-2952 or emailing jfrost@spsmw.org.

Monte Cassino pilgrimages, 2 p.m., Sundays in October, Monte Cassino Shrine, one mile east of Saint Meinrad Archabbey on St Rd 62, St. Meinrad; public is invited; for more information call 812-357-6501.

Saint Mother Theodore Guerin Feast Day, 11 a.m., Oct 3, Church of the Immaculate Conception, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods; people of all faith traditions are invited to celebrate the Feast Day of the eighth American Saint; for more information call 812-535-2952.

Vocations

Oblates of the Sisters of St. Benedict of Ferdinand Meeting, 1-3 p.m., Sept. 16, St. Gertrude Hall, Monastery Immaculate Conception, Ferdinand; “The Rule of St. Benedict”; anyone who would like to learn more about the Oblates is invited to attend; for more information contact Sister Brenda Engleman, OSB at 812-367-1411 ext. 2827 or email bengleman@thedome.org.

Come Away Weekend Retreat, Oct 6-8, New Melleray Abbey, Peosta, Iowa; men between the ages of 21 and 45 considering a religious vocation are welcome to bring friends; meals and rooms provided free for everyone; for more information contact frsteve@newmelleray.org or visit newmelleray.org.

Spiritual Direction Training Program, begins Oct. 16, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; applications now being accepted for two-year program of four weekly training sessions each year to prepare participants for ministry of spiritual direction in the spirit of the Ursuline founder, St. Angela Merici; registration deadline is Aug. 31; scholarships available; for more information, contact Sister Mary Matthias Ward at 270-229-0200 or mary.ward@maplemount.org.

Youth and Young Adults

Save the Date – Source and Summit, March 16, 17 and 18, Mater Dei High School, Evansville; adult retreat March 17.

Identity Project, 1-3 p.m., once to twice per month starting Oct. 15, Holy Redeemer Parish, Evansville; open to all high school youth; contact your parish PCL, DRE or Youth Director or the Identity Project Coordinator at rkast@evdio.org to find out more.