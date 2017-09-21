St. John Daylight Announces Veterans Day Mass

By

St. John the Evangelist Parish in daylight has announced a Veterans Day Mass on Nov. 11 – Veterans Day and the feast of St. Martin of Tours, the Patron Saint of soldiers. The 9 a.m. CDT Mass welcomes veterans, active-duty personnel, and their friends and families from parishes across the Diocese of Evansville.

“All are welcome,” said Korean War Veteran and St. John parishioner Don Gillies, who is working on details for the Mass with St. John Pastor Father Chris Forler. Priests of the diocese are welcome to concelebrate.

“We will pay tribute to our living veterans and active-duty military that day, and we will remember the fallen and pray for peace,” Gillies added.

A reception with for veterans and their families will follow Mass.