Around The Diocese

By

Happy birthday!

Kalyn Hermann, principal at Sts. Peter and Paul School in Haubstadt, celebrates her birthday on September 27.

Father Phil Kreilein, pastor of Resurrection Parish in Evansville and director of Continuing Education: Ministry to Priests, celebrates his birthday on September 28.

Father Biju Thomas, administrator of Holy Name Parish in Bloomfield and St. Peter Parish in Linton, celebrates his birthday on September 28.

Father Lowell Will, pastor of St. Clement Parish in Boonville/Red Brush, celebrates his birthday on September 29.

Angie Johnson, principal at St. James School in Haubstadt, celebrates her birthday on September 29.

Deacon Emil Altmeyer, retired deacon of the Diocese of Evansville, celebrates his birthday on October 2.

Deacon Dennis Hilderbrand, deacon at Our Lady of Hope Parish in Washington, celebrates his birthday on October 2.







‘Little Women’ photos on display at Archabbey Library Gallery

Saint Meinrad Archabbey Library Gallery in St. Meinrad is hosting an exhibit of photographs called “Little Women” by Andrea Hoelscher. The exhibit runs through Oct. 16.

Hoelscher lives in Ferdinand and teaches photography at the University of Southern Indiana in Evansville. Recent solo shows include “Little Women” at the Huff Gallery, Spalding University, Louisville and “Inner Architectures” at the New Harmony Gallery of Contemporary Art in New Harmony.

The photos in this exhibit feature tiny female figurines in an environment created by outsized household items. The figures loiter, labor, journey and explore their uncanny surroundings. It is a fantastic imaginary world that assumes reality in the context of a photograph. The arrangements are designed to provoke questions about “women’s work.”

The exhibit is free and open to the public. Those wishing to view the exhibit may want to arrive at least 30 minutes before closing time. For library hours, call 812-357-6401 or 800-987-7311, or visit the Archabbey Library’s website: www.saintmeinrad.edu/libaryhours/.