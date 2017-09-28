Bulletin Board For Sept. 29, 2017

By

General Interest

Mayor’s Substance Abuse Task Force, 6:30 p.m., Oct 12, Eastminster Presbyterian Church or 9 a.m., Oct 13, Welborn Conference Room, Evansville; presented by Dr. Robert J. Meyers about using the CRAFT (Community Reinforcement and Family Training) approach to help a loved one get sober; first 50 people through the door at each event will receive a free copy of Dr. Meyers’ book; for more information visit www.msatf.org.

Foundation Day Celebration, 11 a.m., Oct. 21, Church of the Immaculate Conception, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods; join the Sisters of Providence to recognize the sisters’ Foundation Day; for more information, call 812-535-2952 or email jfrost@spsmw.org.

Unveiled: A one woman play, 7 p.m., Oct 27, Providence Hall Community Room, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods; join facilitator Rohina Malik for the critically acclaimed play, which deals with anti-Muslim hate and bias; cost is $20 and registration deadline is Oct 20; register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or by calling 812-535-2952 or emailing jfrost@spsmw.org.

40 Days for Life-a nationwide witness for the sanctity of all Life, through Nov 5; walkers pray for one hour from 7am-6 pm in front of Planned Parenthood office on North Weinbach Avenue; register at the Right to Life Office or call 812-602-1626.

Book Study

“The Joy of Love” Book Study, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Oct. 12, Nov. 9, Dec. 14; Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; $20 fee per class includes lunch; to register contact Kathy McCarty at 270-229-0206 or kathy.mccarty@maplemount.org.

Looking at the Gospel of John Bible Study, 10 a.m. – noon, Saturdays, Sept 30, Oct 7 and Oct 14, Guild Center, National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Belleville, Ill.; $30 for the series or $10 per session; pre-registration is required; information and registration at snows.org/programs or contact the Shrine at 618-397-6700 ext. 6270.

“Thank you for Being Late” book study, 9:30-11 a.m. or 6:30- 8 p.m., Oct 26, Nov 2, 9 and 16, Providence Spirituality and Conference Center, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods; cost is $60, includes book and four sessions; registration deadline is Oct 20; register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or call 812-535-2952 or email jfrost@spsmw.org.

Class Reunions

Mater Dei Class of ’57 Class Reunion, 11:30 a.m. social time, 12:30 lunch, Oct. 7, Wolf’s Restaurant, Evansville; reservations are required; contact Donna (Helfrich) Rowlett at 812-858-7713 for more information.

Mater Dei Class of ’56 Class Reunion, 12 p.m., Oct. 7, Archie and Clyde’s Restaurant, Newburgh; food and drink will be ordered from menu with individual checks; for information and reservations contact Ann (Rollett) Schneider at Schneiderhaus@twc.com or call 812-424-5165.

Reitz Memorial Class of ’57 Class Reunion, Oct 13-14; Oct 13 dinner at Archie and Clyde’s Pizza in Newburgh, Oct 14 lunch at Evansville Kennel Club; invitations have been sent; for further information or to receive an invitation contact Diane Krug at didkru@aol.com.

Classes/Workshops

Icon paining workshop, Oct 8-13, Saint Meinrad Archabbey, St. Meinrad; cost is $1000, which includes materials, room and meals; a nonrefundable reservation fee is required; for reservations or more info call 800-581-6905.

27th annual John S. and Virginia Marten Lecture and Workshop, St. Bede Theater, Saint Meinrad campus; 7 p.m., Oct. 3, evening lecture “Preaching the Mystery: Augustine’s Christocentric Rhetoric and Rhetorical Christology,” 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Oct. 4, workshop on “The Voice of the ‘Whole Christ’: Augustine’s Explanation of the Psalms;” free but reservations required at 812-357-6627 or email rstern@saintmeinrad.edu.

Welcome to Medicare program, 4 p.m., Oct 4, 951 S. Hebron Ave, Suite C, Evansville; informational program only; free but registration is required; call Senior Connection at 812-473-7271 or toll free at 800-258-7610 for reservations and directions.

Visual Journey to Saint Mother Theodore’s Hometown and French Roots, 9-11 a.m. and 6:30 – 8:30 p.m., Oct 12, Providence Hall Community Room, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods; workshops cost $25 and registration deadline is Oct 6; register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or by calling 812-535-2952 or emailing jfrost@spsmw.org.

Family of Faith Workshops for Catholic Girl Scouts, beginning at 9 a.m. CDT on Oct. 21 at St. John the Baptist Parish in Newburgh, and beginning at 9 a.m. EDT on Oct. 28 at St. Mary Parish in Ireland; sessions for Catholic Girl Scouts in Grades 2-3, Grades 4-5 and Grades 6-12 (parents/advisors only for this session); registration $5 per scout for grades 2-3 and grades 4-5, and $7 per scout for grades 6-12; to register and for more information, contact Diocesan Committee on Girls Scouts members Lois Schenk or Mary Lou Bradley; Schenk: 812-437-4165 or 812-629-0339, or email lschenk@wowway.com; Bradley: 812-453-1775.

Conferences

Catholic Charities Wisdom Days, Oct. 2, St. Vincent Evansville/St. Mary’s Manor Auditorium, Evansville; free and includes lunch, speakers and attendance prizes; free-will offerings are appreciated; register at www.ccevansville.org/wisdom-days.html or by calling 812-423-5456; registration required.

“Moved by the Spirit to Serve” Conference for Charismatic Renewal, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Oct 14, St. Joseph Parish Center, Jasper; presented by Deacon Kevin and Linda Zeeb of the Diocese of Peoria, Illinois; for more information call John Bennett at 812-639-7055 or visit www.evansvillecharismaticrenewal.org.

Dinners / Festivals

Holy Cross Chicken Dinner, 10:45 a.m. – 1 p.m., Oct 1, Holy Cross School Cafeteria, Fort Branch; family style all-you-can-eat chicken dinner; adults $9.50, children $4.50; carry-out available; for more information call 812-753-3548.

Harvest Hootenanny, 4-9 p.m., Oct. 7, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods; live entertainment, barbecue and other tasty food from the White Violet Center for Eco-Justice garden; cost is $25 and pre-registration is preferred; register online at Events.WhiteViolet.org or by calling 812-535-2930 or emailing wvc@spsmw.org.

St. Francis Xavier Parish Autumn in the Woods Festival, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Oct 22, Highland Woods, Vincennes; mega raffle, country store, theme baskets, famous fricassee and other food; admission is free; soup carryout’s start at 7:30 a.m.; everyone is welcome!

Fundraisers

10th Annual Friends of the Poor Walk, 8 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. walk/run begins, Sept 30, Evansville State Hospital, Evansville; Fr. Ted Temple will be leading the walk; for more information visit www.svdpevansville.org.

Used Book and Bake Sale, 8 a.m. – noon, Oct. 7, Holy Spirit Cafeteria, Evansville; proceeds benefit Annunciation Parish St. Vincent de Paul Society; hardback books $1, paperback $.50, variety of baked goods; for more information call 812-459-4547.

Ladies of Charity Dinner and Dance, doors open at 5:30, dinner and dance from 6:30-10 p.m., Nov 4, Armstrong Recreation Center on Hwy 65, Evansville; food, drinks, silent auction; for tickets call Connie Gries at 812-963-6023 or Marilyn Wassmer at 812-985-3261; tickets must be purchased in advance, no tickets sold at door.

Health

Introductory Sessions for Creighton Model Fertility Care; St. Vincent Hospital for Women and Children, Evansville; 6:30 p.m., Oct 18, 2 p.m., Nov 19, 6:30 p.m., Dec 19; free sessions provide professional services in fertility awareness, cycle irregularities, determining the potential cause of infertility issues, breastfeeding and menopause; to register call 812-421-2030.

Live Life to the Fullest Parkinson’s Disease Seminar, 9 a.m. – noon, Sept 30, conference center, Deaconess Gateway, Newburgh; free seminar open to all sponsored by PASATS; register for the event at the group website, pasats.org or by calling 812-297-8658.

Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Oct 5, Alzheimer’s Association, 701 N. Weinbach Ave.,Suite 510, Evansville; learn strategies to help interview with some of the most common challenges of Alzheimer’s disease; $5 donation suggested; designed for family caregivers; please no professionals; register at 800-272-3900 or at communityresourcefiner.org.

Retreats

Brewing with the Spirit: A Monastic Craft Beer Experience, 6:30 p.m.,Oct 6- 7 p.m., Oct 7, St. Benedict’s Brew Works, Monastery Immaculate Conception, Ferdinand; participants sample and make craft beer; cost is $235 including meals and lodging, commuter cost is $175; for more information call 812-719-2301 or email brewing@stbenedictsbrewworks.com.

Praying with the Mystics of Assisi and Indiana, 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Oct 7, Providence Hall Conference Room, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods; personal reflection, quiet prayer, journaling and faith sharing; cost is $45 which includes lunch; deadline Oct 2; register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or by calling 812-535-2952.

Legion of Mary Silent Retreat, Oct 14-15, Sarto Retreat Center, Evansville; Fr. Ricardo Pineda will give conferences on the necessity to pray for immortal souls; confession and Holy Mass available each day; cost is $85, which includes all conferences and meals; call 812-625-5012 for more information.

Fall Retreat - Extraordinary Lives: Finding God and our purpose in ordinary life, Oct 20-22, National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows Edwin J. Guild Center, Belleville, Ill.; cost for the weekend is $175, which includes meals, lodging, snacks and handouts; pre-registration is required; to register call 618-394-6281 or visit www.vmusa.org.

Spiritual Growth

Monte Cassino pilgrimages, 2 p.m., Sundays in October, Monte Cassino Shrine, one mile east of Saint Meinrad Archabbey on St Rd 62, St. Meinrad; public is invited; for more information call 812-357-6501.

Saint Mother Theodore Guerin Feast Day, 11 a.m., Oct 3, Church of the Immaculate Conception, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods; people of all faith traditions are invited to celebrate the Feast Day of the eighth American Saint; for more information call 812-535-2952.

Great and Longing Heart – Evening with an Ursuline, 5-6:30 p.m., Oct. 3, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; dinner and presentation; cost is $20, pre-registration required at 270-229-0206 or kathy.mccarty@maplemount.org.

First Saturday Devotion, 7 a.m., Oct. 7; Sts. Mary and John Parish, St. Mary Church, 613 Cherry St., Evansville; includes exposition of the Blessed Sacrament, personal Reconciliation (two priests available), Rosary, talk by The Message columnist Zoe Cannon, Divine Mercy Chaplet, Act of Reparation to the Sacred Heart of Jesus, Consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary; concludes with Mass at 8 a.m.; all are welcome.

Eucharistic Adoration, 4-5 p.m., Oct 8, Nov. 12 and Dec 10, Motherhouse Chapel, Mount Saint Joseph, Maple Mount, Ky.; concludes with evening prayer; adoration also open to the public on Fridays from 3-5 p.m.

Contemplating Gentleness, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Oct 14, Providence Hall Large Parlor, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods; contemplate gentleness and learn how to develop a practice of gentleness towards oneself; cost is $45, includes lunch; registration deadline is Oct 9; register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or by calling 812-535-2952 or emailing jfrost@spsmw.org.

Support Groups

Memory Café, 2-3:30 p.m., Oct 4; monthly social group providing a safe comfortable environment where people with memory loss and care givers can enjoy time together; call 800-272-3900 for location and registration.

Vocations

Taizé Prayer Gathering, 7-8 p.m., Oct 10, Church of the Immaculate Conception, Saint Mary-of-the Woods; 2017 gatherings will focus on “Praying for Peace in the world and in our hearts”; candlelight service includes prayer, music, time for silence, spoken and silent prayers; free to attend; for more information call 812-535-2952 or log on to Taize.ProvCenter.org.

Spiritual Direction Training Program, begins Oct. 16, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; applications now being accepted for two-year program of four weekly training sessions each year to prepare participants for ministry of spiritual direction in the spirit of the Ursuline founder, St. Angela Merici; registration deadline is Aug. 31; scholarships available; for more information, contact Sister Mary Matthias Ward at 270-229-0200 or mary.ward@maplemount.org.

Living Mercy, Giving Hope: Come and See Weekend retreat, Nov 10-12, Sisters of Providence, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods; single Catholic women, ages 18-42, are invited to deepen prayer life and explore where God is calling you; no cost to attend; learn more at ComeandSee.SistersofProvidence.org, call or text Sister Editha Ben at 812-230-4771 or email eben@spsmw.org.

Youth and Young Adults

Save the Date – Source and Summit, March 16, 17 and 18, Mater Dei High School, Evansville; adult retreat March 17.

Identity Project, 1-3 p.m., once to twice per month starting Oct. 15, Holy Redeemer Parish, Evansville; open to all high school youth; contact your parish PCL, DRE or Youth Director or the Identity Project Coordinator at rkast@evdio.org to find out more.

Annual Massive Chili Fire, 5:30 p.m., Oct 21, Christ the King Church, Evansville; gathering for young adults (ages 18-35) to get together with priests and religious for Mass, some chili and a fire; feel free to bring a lawn chair; sponsored by the Vocation Office of the Diocese of Evansville; for more information contact Fr. Alex Zenthoefer at azenthoefer@evdio.org.