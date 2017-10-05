Bulletin Board For Oct. 6, 2017

By

General Interest

Marian Educational Outreach Parent Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Oct. 11, Catholic Center, 4200 N. Kentucky Ave,. Evansville; discuss transition from elementary to high school and preparing for education or workforce after high school; RSVP to Martha Pitt at 812-454-5031 or mpittcrew1@gmail.com.

Mayor’s Substance Abuse Task Force, 6:30 p.m., Oct. 12, Eastminster Presbyterian Church or 9 a.m., Oct. 13, Welborn Conference Room, Evansville; Dr. Robert J. Meyers will present the CRAFT (Community Reinforcement and Family Training) approach to help a loved one get sober; first 50 people through the door at each event will receive a free copy of Dr. Meyers’ book; for more information, visit www.msatf.org.

Foundation Day Celebration, 11 a.m., Oct. 21, Church of the Immaculate Conception, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; join the Sisters of Providence to recognize the sisters’ Foundation Day; for more information, call 812-535-2952 or email jfrost@spsmw.org.

Unveiled: A One Woman Play, 7 p.m., Oct. 27, Providence Hall Community Room, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; join facilitator Rohina Malik for the critically acclaimed play, which deals with anti-Muslim hate and bias; cost $20, registration deadline Oct. 20; register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org, call 812-535-2952 or email jfrost@spsmw.org.

40 Days for Life — A Nationwide Witness for the Sanctity of All Life, through Nov. 5; walkers pray for one hour from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. in front of Planned Parenthood office on N. Weinbach Ave., Evansville; register at the Right to Life Office in Evansville or call 812-602-1626.

Book Study

Looking at the Gospel of John, 10 a.m.-noon, Saturdays, Oct. 7 and Oct. 14, Guild Center, National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Belleville, Ill.; $30 for the series or $10 per session; pre-registration is required; information and registration at www.snows.org/programs or contact the Shrine at 618-397-6700 ext. 6270.

“The Joy of Love,” 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Oct. 12, Nov. 9, Dec. 14; Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; $20 fee per class includes lunch; to register contact Kathy McCarty at 270-229-0206 or kathy.mccarty@maplemount.org.

“Thank You for Being Late,” 9:30-11 a.m. or 6:30- 8 p.m., Oct. 26, Nov. 2, 9 and 16, Providence Spirituality and Conference Center, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; cost $60, includes book and four sessions; registration deadline Oct. 20; register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org, call 812-535-2952 or email jfrost@spsmw.org.

Class Reunions

Reitz Memorial Class of ’57 Class Reunion, Oct. 13-14; Oct. 13 dinner at Archie and Clyde’s in Newburgh, Oct. 14 lunch at Evansville Kennel Club; invitations have been sent; for further information or to receive an invitation, contact Diane Krug at didkru@aol.com.

Classes/Workshops

Icon Painting Workshop, Oct. 8-13, St. Meinrad Archabbey, St. Meinrad; cost $1,000, includes materials, room and meals; a nonrefundable reservation fee is required; for reservations or more information, call 800-581-6905.

Visual Journey to St. Mother Theodore’s Hometown and French Roots, 9-11 a.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m., Oct. 12, Providence Hall Community Room, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; workshop cost $25, registration deadline Oct. 6; register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org, call 812-535-2952 or email jfrost@spsmw.org.

Basics of Vegetable Fermentation, 1-3 p.m., Oct. 21, White Violet Center for Eco-Justice, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; cost $35, registration deadline Oct. 18; register online at Events.WhiteViolet.org or by calling 812-535-2930.

Family of Faith Workshops for Catholic Girl Scouts, 9 a.m. CDT, Oct. 21, St. John the Baptist, Newburgh, and 9 a.m. EDT, Oct. 28, St. Mary, Ireland; sessions for Catholic Girl Scouts in Grades 2-3, Grades 4-5 and Grades 6-12 (parents/advisors only for this session); registration $5 per scout for grades 2-3 and grades 4-5, and $7 per scout for grades 6-12; to register and for more information, contact Diocesan Committee on Girls Scouts members Lois Schenk at 812-437-4165, 812-629-0339 or email at lschenk@wowway.com, or Mary Lou Bradley at 812-453-1775.

Conferences

“Moved by the Spirit to Serve” Conference for Charismatic Renewal, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Oct. 14, St. Joseph Parish Center, Jasper; presented by Deacon Kevin and Linda Zeeb of the Diocese of Peoria, Ill.; for more information, call John Bennett at 812-639-7055 or visit www.evansvillecharismaticrenewal.org.

Dinners / Festivals

Harvest Hootenanny, 4-9 p.m., Oct. 7, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; live entertainment, barbecue and other tasty food from the White Violet Center for Eco-Justice garden; cost $25 and pre-registration is preferred; register online at Events.WhiteViolet.org, call 812-535-2930 or email wvc@spsmw.org.

Autumn in the Woods Festival, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Oct. 22, St. Francis Xavier Parish, Highland Woods, Vincennes; Mega raffle, country store, theme baskets, famous fricassee and other food; admission is free; soup carryout’s start at 7:30 a.m.; everyone is welcome!

Fundraisers

Used Book and Bake Sale, 8 a.m.-noon, Oct. 7, Holy Spirit Cafeteria, Evansville; proceeds benefit Annunciation Parish St. Vincent de Paul Society; hardback books $1, paperback $.50, variety of baked goods; for more information, call 812-459-4547.

Holy Rosary Premium Smoked Baby Back Ribs, 10 a.m.-noon, Oct. 21, corner of Green River Rd. and Washington Ave., Evansville; $20/slab; for pre-orders email micash1gr@aol.com with order amount and phone number or call parish office at 812-477-8923; sponsored by the Holy Rosary Men’s Club; last chance for ribs this year!

St. Isidore Annual Shoot, Oct. 29, Celestine Community Club, Celestine; fried chicken dinners, hamburgers, and chicken noodle soup served from 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m., 12-gauge ham shoot, beef shoot, quilts, raffle, bingo and kids activities; for more information, call the parish office.

St. Bernard Trivia Night, doors open 5 p.m., dinner 6 p.m., trivia 7 p.m., Nov. 4, St. Bernard Gymnasium, Rockport; $25 per person includes pork chop meal and entertainment; beer and wine available for purchase; prizes awarded for best table/costume theme; contact parish office with questions at 812-649-4811.

Ladies of Charity Dinner and Dance, doors open at 5:30 p.m., dinner and dance 6:30-10 p.m., Nov. 4, Armstrong Recreation Center on Hwy. 65, Evansville; food, drinks, silent auction; for tickets, call Connie Gries at 812-963-6023 or Marilyn Wassmer at 812-985-3261; tickets must be purchased in advance, no tickets sold at door.

Health

Introductory Sessions for Creighton Model Fertility Care; St. Vincent Hospital for Women and Children, Evansville; 6:30 p.m., Oct. 18, 2 p.m., Nov. 19, 6:30 p.m., Dec. 19; free sessions provide professional services in fertility awareness, cycle irregularities, determining the potential cause of infertility issues, breastfeeding and menopause; to register, call 812-421-2030.

Retreats

Legion of Mary Silent Retreat, Oct. 14-15, Sarto Retreat Center, Evansville; Father Ricardo Pineda will give conferences on the necessity to pray for immortal souls; confession and Holy Mass available each day; cost $85, includes all conferences and meals; call 812-625-5012 for more information.

Extraordinary Lives: Finding God and Our Purpose in Ordinary Life, Oct. 20-22, National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows Edwin J. Guild Center, Belleville, Ill.; cost for the weekend $175, includes meals, lodging, snacks and handouts; pre-registration required; to register, call 618-394-6281 or visit www.vmusa.org.

Spiritual Growth

Monte Cassino Pilgrimages, 2 p.m., Sundays in October, Monte Cassino Shrine, one mile east of St. Meinrad Archabbey on S.R. 62, St. Meinrad; public is invited; for more information, call 812-357-6501.

First Saturday Devotion, 7 a.m., Oct. 7; Sts. Mary and John Parish, St. Mary Church, 613 Cherry St., Evansville; includes exposition of the Blessed Sacrament, personal Reconciliation (two priests available), Rosary, talk by The Message columnist Zoe Cannon, Divine Mercy Chaplet, Act of Reparation to the Sacred Heart of Jesus, Consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary; concludes with Mass at 8 a.m.; all are welcome.

Eucharistic Adoration, 4-5 p.m., Oct. 8, Nov. 12 and Dec. 10, Motherhouse Chapel, Mount Saint Joseph, Maple Mount, Ky.; concludes with evening prayer; adoration also open to the public on Fridays from 3-5 p.m.

Fatima Celebration with Pilgrim George, Oct. 13 and 14, St. Joseph’s Holy Family, Bristow; weekend of activities to mark the 100th anniversary of the Miracle of the Sun at Fatima; all ages welcome; for more information, call 812-480-7469.

Contemplating Gentleness, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Oct. 14, Providence Hall Large Parlor, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; contemplate gentleness and learn how to develop a practice of gentleness towards oneself; cost $45, includes lunch; registration deadline is Oct. 9; register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org, call 812-535-2952 or email jfrost@spsmw.org.

Spiritual Growth

Taizé Prayer Gathering, 7-8 p.m., Oct. 10, Church of the Immaculate Conception, St. Mary-of-the Woods; “Praying for Peace in the world and in our hearts”; candlelight service includes prayer, music, time for silence, spoken and silent prayers; free to attend; for more information, call 812-535-2952 or log on to Taize.ProvCenter.org.

Spiritual Direction Training Program, begins Oct. 16, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; applications now being accepted for two-year program of four weekly training sessions each year to prepare participants for ministry of spiritual direction in the spirit of the Ursuline founder, St. Angela Merici; scholarships available; for more information, contact Sister Mary Matthias Ward at 270-229-0200 or mary.ward@maplemount.org.

Vocations

Living Mercy, Giving Hope: Come and See Weekend, Nov. 10-12, Sisters of Providence, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; single Catholic women, ages 18-42, are invited to deepen prayer life and explore where God is calling them; no cost to attend; learn more at www.ComeandSee.SistersofProvidence.org, call or text Sister Editha Ben at 812-230-4771 or email eben@spsmw.org.

Youth and Young Adults

Identity Project, 1-3 p.m., once to twice per month starting Oct. 15, Holy Redeemer, Evansville; open to all high school youth; contact your parish PCL, DRE or Youth Director or the Identity Project Coordinator at rkast@evdio.org for more information.

Annual Massive Chili Fire, 5:30 p.m., Oct. 21, Annunciation Parish-Christ the King Campus, Evansville; gathering for young adults (ages 18-35) to get together with priests and religious for Mass, some chili and a fire; feel free to bring a lawn chair; sponsored by the Vocation Office of the Diocese of Evansville; for more information, contact Father Alex Zenthoefer at azenthoefer@evdio.org.

Save the Date — Source and Summit, March 16, 17 and 18, 2018, Mater Dei High School, Evansville; adult retreat March 17, 2018.