Fatima Events Set For Oct. 13 Across The Diocese Of Evansville

CNS photo

Several parishes across the Diocese of Evansville will celebrate the 100th Anniversary of Our Lady of Fatima’s final apparition, also known as “the day the sun danced” because of the thousands who witnessed the Miracle of the Sun in Fatima, Portugal.

Sts. Mary and John Parish, Evansville (all times Central)

Administrator Father Benny Chacko will celebrate Mass at 12:05 p.m. at St. Mary Church, and will conclude with the concluding prayers of a Novena he began on Oct. 5. Exposition and adoration of the Blessed Sacrament will occur from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Rosary will begin at 5 p.m., with reconciliation available. Father Claude “Dusty” Burns, pastor of Corpus Christi Parish in Evansville and St. Philip Parish in Posey County, will offer a reflection on the miracle at Fatima and Our Lady’s message to the world. Mass will follow at 6 p.m., and it also will conclude with the concluding prayer of the novena. After Mass, a candlelight procession around the city block at St. Mary Church will occur, weather permitting. A light reception will follow in the parish hall.

St. Joseph Parish, Jasper (all times Eastern)

Following the 8 a.m. Mass on Oct. 13, people may honor Our Lady of Fatima and obtain a plenary indulgence by visiting her shrine in the rear of St. Joseph Church.The requirements – and the prayers that are to be said – to obtain the indulgence will be made available. St. Joseph also is hosting a public Rosary at Noon on Oct. 14 on the east lawn of the parish – rain or shine. Bring a lawn chair.

St. John the Evangelist Parish, Loogootee (all times Eastern)

Pastor Father Kenneth Walker will celebrate a special Mass at 9 a.m. in St. John Church. Reconciliation will be available before Mass. “Breakfast and a Movie” will follow Mass, and will feature the film “Our Lady of Fatima.”

St. Joseph’s Holy Family, Bristow, Ind. (all times Central)

The Message has received word that St. Joseph’s Holy Family, Inc., 25992 Cottonwoord Road, Bristow, IN 47515 (Archdiocese of Indianapolis) is holding a two-day celebration featuring “Pilgrim George” Walter. It begins at 3 p.m. on Friday with a meet-and-greet and soup dinner, which is followed by a Rosary at 5 p.m. and Mass at 5:45 p.m. The first day concludes with a campfire at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 14 begins at 9 a.m. with a meet-and-greet and music. The Rosary begins at 9:30 a.m., with reconciliation available beginning at 10 a.m. and Mass at 10:30 a.m. A “pitch-in” lunch begins at 11:30 a.m., and Walter will give a talk, “Fatima and the Cross” at 12:30 p.m.

EWTN national telecasts (all times Eastern)

The Message has received word from Children of the Eucharist, the children’s program of the International World Apostolate of Fatima, that EWTN will televise two special events taking place on Oct. 13 at Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Heart of Mary in Washington, D.C. The first is a worldwide Holy Hour for Children that begins at 10 a.m. Then, at 7 p.m., Cardinal Donald Wuerl of Washington, D.C., will lead the Fatima 100th Anniversary Candlelight Procession and Rosary. Check your local listings for EWTN channels on your cable or satellite provider’s network. The programming also will be available for live-streaming at www.ewtn.com