Author Robert Rogers To Visit Good Shepherd Parish On Oct. 14

Good Shepherd Parish in Evansville invites everyone to meet Catholic author and musician Robert Rogers on Oct. 14. Good Shepherd is located at 2301 Stockwell Road, Evansville, IN 47715.

Rogers experienced a tragedy of Biblical proportions when he lost his wife and all four of their children in a 2003 flash flood that washed their vehicle off the Kansas Turnpike and carried it more than a mile downstream. The Kansas Turnpike Authority has built a memorial to the Rogers, who lived in the Kansas City suburb of Liberty Mo., and Texan Albert Larsen, who also died in the flood, at the Matfield Green Service Area in Chase County.

Today, Rogers teaches others to “live a life of no regrets” through inspiring words and songs. He has written three books – “Into the Deep,” “7 Steps to No Regrets” and “Rise Above.”

Good Shepherd Parish will have lunch and snacks available beginning at Noon CDT on Oct. 14, and Rogers will speak at 1 p.m. CDT. Following his presentation, he’ll be available to meet and visit with attendees until approximately 3 p.m. CDT.

For more information, contact Sam Tanbarge at 812-4545612 or email stenbarge@shepherdins.com.