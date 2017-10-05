Southwestern Indiana's Catholic Community Newspaper
2017 Holy Cross Distinguished Alumni Award Goes To The Late Marlene Obert

Lori Obert Spindler, third from left, accepted the Holy Cross Parish Distinguished Alumni Award on behalf of her late aunt, Marlene Obert. Submitted photo

The Holy Cross Parish Association of Alumni and Friends presented its 2017 Distinguished Alumni Award to family members of the late Marlene Obert, who was recognized for having lived an exemplary Catholic life.

The HCAAF announced the award at mass on Sept. 17 during the parish’s annual Celebration Weekend, which falls annually on the weekend closest to the Sept. 14 Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross.

The association has given the Distinguished Alumni Award since 1997 in an effort to inspire others, and to give thanks to God for the Catholic Faith represented by the life of the honoree. To  be  considered,   a  person  must  have  been  graduated  from  high  school  for  at  least  15  years;  demonstrated  support  for  Catholic  education;  live  according  to  the  teachings  of  the  Catholic  Church;  and  be  a  positive  Catholic  influence  in  the  community.

Obert  whole-heartedly  dedicated   her  life  to  serving  her  parish,  students,  schools,  and  community.  She  tirelessly  worked  for  her  home  parish  of  St.  Bernard,  Snake  Run.  Her  leadership  skills  continue to inspire her  St.  Bernard  Parish  family.

 She  generously  contributed  to  our  Diocese  by  serving  on the  Diocesan  Council  and  the  Priest  Retirement  Board.  She was a strong  supporter of Holy Cross  School,  Fort Branch  High School  and  Gibson  Southern  High  School,  sponsoring  many  clubs  and  activities;  and  she worked  hard  for  the  South  Gibson  Dollars  for  Scholars  Program.

Obert  also  contributed  to  the  improvement  and  advancement  of  the  Fort  Branch  community as  a  past  president  of  the  Gibson  County  Community  Foundation,  Gibson  County  Tourist  Club,  and  the  Ft.  Branch  Gym  Board.

Obert’s niece, Lori Obert Spindler, accepted the Distinguished Alumni Award in her honor. Obert passed away  in 2013, at  the  beginning  of  her  50th  year  of  teaching.

Parishioners greeted  her  family  at  a  reception  after  Mass. Her  name  is  also  engraved  on  the  Holy  Cross  Distinguished  Alumni  plaque  displayed  at  the  front  entrance  of  Holy  Cross  School.


 

