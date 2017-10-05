2017 Holy Cross Distinguished Alumni Award Goes To The Late Marlene Obert

Lori Obert Spindler, third from left, accepted the Holy Cross Parish Distinguished Alumni Award on behalf of her late aunt, Marlene Obert. Submitted photo

The Holy Cross Parish Association of Alumni and Friends presented its 2017 Distinguished Alumni Award to family members of the late Marlene Obert, who was recognized for having lived an exemplary Catholic life.

The HCAAF announced the award at mass on Sept. 17 during the parish’s annual Celebration Weekend, which falls annually on the weekend closest to the Sept. 14 Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross.

The association has given the Distinguished Alumni Award since 1997 in an effort to inspire others, and to give thanks to God for the Catholic Faith represented by the life of the honoree. To be considered, a person must have been graduated from high school for at least 15 years; demonstrated support for Catholic education; live according to the teachings of the Catholic Church; and be a positive Catholic influence in the community.

Obert whole-heartedly dedicated her life to serving her parish, students, schools, and community. She tirelessly worked for her home parish of St. Bernard, Snake Run. Her leadership skills continue to inspire her St. Bernard Parish family.

She generously contributed to our Diocese by serving on the Diocesan Council and the Priest Retirement Board. She was a strong supporter of Holy Cross School, Fort Branch High School and Gibson Southern High School, sponsoring many clubs and activities; and she worked hard for the South Gibson Dollars for Scholars Program.

Obert also contributed to the improvement and advancement of the Fort Branch community as a past president of the Gibson County Community Foundation, Gibson County Tourist Club, and the Ft. Branch Gym Board.

Obert’s niece, Lori Obert Spindler, accepted the Distinguished Alumni Award in her honor. Obert passed away in 2013, at the beginning of her 50th year of teaching.

Parishioners greeted her family at a reception after Mass. Her name is also engraved on the Holy Cross Distinguished Alumni plaque displayed at the front entrance of Holy Cross School.