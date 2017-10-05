Walk For The Poor Draws Hundreds

By

Wonderful weather and a just-as-wonderful cause drew hundreds to the grounds of the Evansville State Hospital on Sept. 30 for the 2017 St. Vincent de Paul Walk for the Poor. The Message photo by Tim Lilley

Wonderful weather and a just-as-wonderful cause drew hundreds to the grounds of the Evansville State Hospital on Sept. 30 for the 2017 St. Vincent de Paul Walk for the Poor. Walkers of all ages had the opportunity to complete 1-mile, 2-mile or 5k courses that took them around the hospital grounds and along its perimeters on Vann and Lincoln Avenues.

For the first time in three years, Vince Brenner returned to the event dressed at St. Vincent de Paul to send walkers on their way. Brenner, who had attended the first seven walks while living in Evansville, moved to Noblesville, Ind., with his wife Carolyn to be closer to family because of health issues.

They are now members of St. John Vianney Parish in Noblesville. The Brenners’ daughter, Laurie Wells, brought them to Evansville for the 2017 walk, and to spend time with their son-in-law and daughter, David and Lisa Dettman. David Dettmen pushed Vince (no in a wheelchair) along the walk route.

In a future issue, The Message will publish a full report on the funds raised by the walkers. Officials announced at the event that sponsorship has accounted for more than $25,000 this year.