Bulletin Board For Oct. 13, 2017

By

General Interest

Foundation Day Celebration, 11 a.m., Oct. 21, Church of the Immaculate Conception, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods; join the Sisters of Providence to recognize the sisters’ Foundation Day; for more information, call 812-535-2952 or email jfrost@spsmw.org.

Unveiled: A one woman play, 7 p.m., Oct 27, Providence Hall Community Room, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods; join facilitator Rohina Malik for the critically acclaimed play, which deals with anti-Muslim hate and bias; cost is $20 and registration deadline is Oct 20; register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or by calling 812-535-2952 or emailing jfrost@spsmw.org.

40 Days for Life-a nationwide witness for the sanctity of all Life, through Nov 5; walkers pray for one hour from 7am-6 pm in front of Planned Parenthood office on North Weinbach Avenue; register at the Right to Life Office or call 812-602-1626.

Prayer service for Veterans, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Nov 7, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; no cost and lunch will be provided; register by contacting Kathy McCarty at 270-229-0206 or kathy.mccarty@maplemount.org.

Book Study

“The Joy of Love” Book Study, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Nov. 9, Dec. 14; Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; $20 fee per class includes lunch; to register contact Kathy McCarty at 270-229-0206 or kathy.mccarty@maplemount.org.

“Thank you for Being Late” book study, 9:30-11 a.m. or 6:30- 8 p.m., Oct 26, Nov 2, 9 and 16, Providence Spirituality and Conference Center, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods; cost is $60, includes book and four sessions; registration deadline is Oct 20; register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or call 812-535-2952 or email jfrost@spsmw.org.

Classes/Workshops

Family of Faith Workshops for Catholic Girl Scouts, beginning at 9 a.m. CDT on Oct. 21 at St. John the Baptist Parish in Newburgh, and beginning at 9 a.m. EDT on Oct. 28 at St. Mary Parish in Ireland; sessions for Catholic Girl Scouts in Grades 2-3, Grades 4-5 and Grades 6-12 (parents/advisors only for this session); registration $5 per scout for grades 2-3 and grades 4-5, and $7 per scout for grades 6-12; to register and for more information, contact Diocesan Committee on Girls Scouts members Lois Schenk or Mary Lou Bradley; Schenk: 812-437-4165 or 812-629-0339, or email lschenk@wowway.com; Bradley: 812-453-1775.

Basics of Vegetable Fermentation workshop, 1-3 p.m., Oct 21, White Violet Center for Eco-Justice, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, cost is $35 and registration deadline is Oct 18, register online at Events.WhiteViolet.org or by calling 812-535-2930.

Called to Chastity Series, 6:30-8 p.m., Wednesdays, Oct 18- Nov 8, Annunciation Parish Center, Christ the King campus, Evansville; four-part series that will help you understand the Church’s teaching on the body, gender, marriage and celibacy; everyone is welcome; please RSVP to jrosario@evdio.org or call 812-476-3061.

Song of My Heart workshop, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Oct 28, Providence Spirituality and Conference Center, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods; workshop cost is $45 which includes lunch, registration deadline is Oct 23; register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or by calling 812-535-2952 or emailing jfrost@spsmw.org.

Speaker Jack Jezreel, 6:30-8 p.m., Nov 8, St. Anthony Church, All Saints Parish, Evansville; join us for a presentation that will explore a new way to be the church; contact parish office for more information.

Concerts

Mechtilde of Hackeborn Sacred Music Series, USI Chamber Choir, 3 p.m., Oct 29, Monastery Immaculate Conception, Ferdinand; concert is free, but donations will be accepted; for more information go to www.thedome.org/events.

Conferences

“Moved by the Spirit to Serve” Conference for Charismatic Renewal, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Oct 14, St. Joseph Parish Center, Jasper; presented by Deacon Kevin and Linda Zeeb of the Diocese of Peoria, Illinois; for more information call John Bennett at 812-639-7055 or visit www.evansvillecharismaticrenewal.org.

Dinners / Festivals

St. Francis Xavier Parish Autumn in the Woods Festival, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Oct 22, Highland Woods, Vincennes; mega raffle, country store, theme baskets, famous fricassee and other food; admission is free; soup carryout starts at 7:30 a.m.; everyone is welcome!

St. Joseph Church Harvest Fest; 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Oct 22, St. Joseph Parish cafeteria, Vanderburgh County; fried chicken and turkey roast dinner with all the trimmings; adults $9 and children (12 and under) $4; carry outs available.

Fundraisers

Quilt of the Month Club tickets, sign up by Nov. 2; drawings take place first Friday of each month; $20 ticket gets 11 chances to win a handmade quilt; only 2,000 tickets available; proceeds support the retired Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph; to order contact Maggie Matsko at 270-229-2009 or maggie.matsko@maplemount.org.

Pumpkin Patch, Oct 15-31, weekdays 3-8 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Sundays 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Annunciation Parish at Christ the King Campus, Evansville; pumpkins and gourds of all shapes and sizes; sponsored by Annunciation Knights of Columbus; benefiting backpacks for kids, Special Olympics, Marian Educational Outreach and Gibault Children’s Home.

Holy Rosary Premium Smoked Baby Back Ribs, 10 a.m. – noon, Oct 21, corner of Green River Rd and Washington Ave, Evansville; $20/slab; for pre-orders emial micash1gr@aol.com with order amount and phone number or call parish office at 812-477-8923; sponsored by the Holy Rosary Men’s Club; last chance for ribs this year!

St. John the Evangelist Trivia Night, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Oct 25, St. John the Evangelist Parish, Daylight; $15 per person, teams of up to 8 people; appetizers and refreshments; door prizes; benefits teenagers attending “Notre Dame Vision” youth conference, for more information call 812-549-9562 or email wlovell@evdio.org.

St. Isidore Annual Shoot, Oct 29, Celestine Community Club, Celestine; fried chicken dinners, hamburgers, and chicken noodle soup served from 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., 12-gauge ham shoot, beef shoot, quilts, raffle, bingo and kids activities; for more information call the parish office.

Saint Bernard Trivia Night, doors open 5 p.m., dinner 6 p.m., trivia 7 p.m., Nov 4, Saint Bernard Gymnasium, Rockport; $25 per person includes pork chop meal and entertainment; beer and wine available for purchase; prizes awarded for best table/costume theme; contact parish office with questions at 812-649-4811.

Ladies of Charity Dinner and Dance, doors open at 5:30, dinner and dance from 6:30-10 p.m., Nov 4, Armstrong Recreation Center on Hwy 65, Evansville; food, drinks, silent auction; for tickets call Connie Gries at 812-963-6023 or Marilyn Wassmer at 812-985-3261; tickets must be purchased in advance, no tickets sold at door.

St. James PTA Dressing Fundraiser, pick up 6-10 p.m., Nov 10 or 8-10 a.m., Nov 11; Madden Hall, St. James, Haubstadt; $15 per estimated gallon bucket; for orders call school office at 812-867-2661 or parish office at 812-867-5175.

Senior Citizens Gathering, third Tuesday each month (thru May), Oct 17, All Saints Parish, St. Anthony Campus Cafeteria.; join us for fun, dessert and Bingo; dues are only $5 per year; new members are always welcome!

Health

Introductory Sessions for Creighton Model Fertility Care; St. Vincent Hospital for Women and Children, Evansville; 6:30 p.m., Oct 18, 2 p.m., Nov 19, 6:30 p.m., Dec 19; free sessions provide professional services in fertility awareness, cycle irregularities, determining the potential cause of infertility issues, breastfeeding and menopause; to register call 812-421-2030.

Retreats

Fall Retreat - Extraordinary Lives: Finding God and our purpose in ordinary life, Oct 20-22, National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows Edwin J. Guild Center, Belleville, Ill.; cost for the weekend is $175, which includes meals, lodging, snacks and handouts; pre-registration is required; to register call 618-394-6281 or visit www.vmusa.org.

Spiritual Growth

Monte Cassino pilgrimages, 2 p.m., Sundays in October, Monte Cassino Shrine, one mile east of Saint Meinrad Archabbey on St Rd 62, St. Meinrad; public is invited; for more information call 812-357-6501.

Lady of Lourdes Grotto Tours, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Sundays, Oct. 1-29, St. Boniface, Evansville; grotto under St. Boniface Church, 418 North Wabash Ave., Evansville; tours led by volunteers on listed dates and time; private tours can be arranged by calling 812-625-0035; no charge; everyone welcome.

“Gratitude” Evening with an Ursuline dinner and presentation, 5-6:30 p.m., Nov 7, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; cost is $20; preregistration required by contacting Kathy McCarty at 270-229-0206 or kathy.mccarty@maplemount.org.

Eucharistic Adoration, 4-5 p.m., Nov. 12 and Dec 10, Motherhouse Chapel, Mount Saint Joseph, Maple Mount, Ky.; concludes with evening prayer; adoration also open to the public on Fridays from 3-5 p.m.

Support Groups

Living with Cancer, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Oct 28, National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Belleville, Ill.; a day of renewal to inspire, inform and support those undergoing cancer treatment, survivors and the caregivers who journey with them; free; for more information call 618-394-6270 or visit www.snows.org.

Vocations

Spiritual Direction Training Program, begins Oct. 16, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; applications now being accepted for two-year program of four weekly training sessions each year to prepare participants for ministry of spiritual direction in the spirit of the Ursuline founder, St. Angela Merici; registration deadline is Aug. 31; scholarships available; for more information, contact Sister Mary Matthias Ward at 270-229-0200 or mary.ward@maplemount.org.

Living Mercy, Giving Hope: Come and See Weekend retreat, Nov 10-12, Sisters of Providence, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods; single Catholic women, ages 18-42, are invited to deepen prayer life and explore where God is calling you; no cost to attend; learn more at ComeandSee.SistersofProvidence.org, call or text Sister Editha Ben at 812-230-4771 or email eben@spsmw.org.

Youth and Young Adults

Annual Massive Chili Fire, 5:30 p.m., Oct 21, Christ the King Church, Evansville; gathering for young adults (ages 18-35) to get together with priests and religious for Mass, some chili and a fire; feel free to bring a lawn chair; sponsored by the Vocation Office of the Diocese of Evansville; for more information contact Fr. Alex Zenthoefer at azenthoefer@evdio.org.