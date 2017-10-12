Nominations Open For Catholic Educator Innovative Award

The Message photo by Tim Lilley

The Diocese of Evansville Catholic Schools Office is accepting nominations for the Catholic Educator Innovative Award.

The award recognizes educators within the Diocese of Evansville who employ novel and innovative efforts to achieve success in student learning and/or promote growth for their school.

The Catholic Educator Innovative Award is open to an individual or group with a minimum of two years of service to the diocese. Eligible candidates could include teachers, administrators, counselors, media specialists or technology coordinators.

Nominations can be submitted by school personnel, pastors, students, parents or grandparents.

The innovation may be on the basis of the accomplishments of an individual or group in one of the following areas:

• Innovative project in marketing your Catholic school

• Innovative project in promoting Catholic identity

• Innovative project in curriculum and instruction

• Innovative project facilitated by technology

• Innovative project in total community involvement (including service and fundraising)

• Innovative project in creative learning environments

• Other (nominators must explain as part of their nomination packet)

To nominate someone for the award, please email the following information to cso@evdio.org by Jan. 31, 2018:

Name of the individual or group being nominated

Nominee’s school, including telephone number and email address

Name of person submitting the nomination, with their parish or school affiliation

Telephone number and email address of person submitting the nomination

A brief description of the innovative project that prompted the nomination

You may also email the Catholic Schools Office at cso@evdio.org if you have any questions or would like additional information.