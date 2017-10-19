Around The Diocese For Oct. 20, 2017

Happy birthday!

Deacon Dan DeCastra, deacon and parish catechetical leader at Good Shepherd Parish in Evansville, celebrates his birthday on October 28.

Rose Obert, parish catechetical leader at St. Bernard Parish in Snake Run, celebrates her birthday on October 28.

Dr. Daryl Hagan, diocesan superintendent of schools, celebrates his birthday on October 31.

Marty Craig, principal at Corpus Christi School in Evansville, celebrates her birthday on October 31.

Father Kenneth Betz, senior associate pastor at St. James Parish in Haubstadt, celebrates his birthday on October 31.





Saint Bernard preschool program awarded highest rating





Saint Bernard Preschool in Rockport has achieved a Level 4 rating in Paths to QUALITY™. Paths to QUALITY is Indiana’s quality rating and improvement system for child care programs. It is a consistent set of standards to help parents identify licensed family child care centers, licensed family child care homes, and unlicensed registered ministries that have met state requirements for health and safety.

Lisa Cook, Director of Saint Bernard Preschool, explained what this will mean for the children under their care. “We have been working toward this rating for a long time. We’ve been making improvements to our program over the past couple of years, focusing on best practices for early childhood and putting our academic focus on Kindergarten readiness. Last year, we pursued and achieved national accreditation through AdvancED. Our new Level 4 rating is a reflection of all of the work we have done and continue to do to make our program a high-quality early education experience for children and families in our community.”

Paths to QUALITY is a voluntary statewide system created to improve the quality of childcare and early education for children. It gives all families a tool to find the best quality program for their needs, and supports and recognizes providers on a four-level rating system. The system has been studied and validated by the Child Development and Family Studies experts at Purdue University.

Saint Bernard Preschool has been caring for children in the Rockport community for 25 years. Saint Bernard Preschool is a Registered Ministry of Saint Bernard Catholic Church and operates in the lower level of Saint Bernard Catholic School.



