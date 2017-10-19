Bulletin Board For Oct. 20, 2017

By

General Interest

Foundation Day Celebration, 11 a.m., Oct. 21, Church of the Immaculate Conception, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods; join the Sisters of Providence to recognize the sisters’ Foundation Day; for more information, call 812-535-2952 or email jfrost@spsmw.org.

All Souls Day Mass, 2 p.m., Oct 29, mausoleum chapel, St Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Vanderburgh County; please join us as we pray for all the faithful departed; for more info contact St. Joseph parish office.

Unveiled: A one woman play, 7 p.m., Oct 27, Providence Hall Community Room, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods; join facilitator Rohina Malik for the critically acclaimed play, which deals with anti-Muslim hate and bias; cost is $20 and registration deadline is Oct 20; register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or by calling 812-535-2952 or emailing jfrost@spsmw.org.

40 Days for Life-a nationwide witness for the sanctity of all Life, through Nov 5; walkers pray for one hour from 7am-6 pm in front of Planned Parenthood office on North Weinbach Avenue; register at the Right to Life Office or call 812-602-1626.

Veterans Day Mass, 9 a.m., Nov 11, St. John the Evangelist Parish, Daylight; Veterans, active-duty personnel and friends and families across the Diocese of Evansville are welcome; reception will follow.

Prayer service for Veterans, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Nov 7, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; no cost and lunch will be provided; register by contacting Kathy McCarty at 270-229-0206 or kathy.mccarty@maplemount.org.

Book Study

“The Joy of Love” Book Study, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Nov. 9, Dec. 14; Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; $20 fee per class includes lunch; to register contact Kathy McCarty at 270-229-0206 or kathy.mccarty@maplemount.org.

“Thank you for Being Late” book study, 9:30-11 a.m. or 6:30- 8 p.m., Oct 26, Nov 2, 9 and 16, Providence Spirituality and Conference Center, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods; cost is $60, includes book and four sessions; registration deadline is Oct 20; register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or call 812-535-2952 or email jfrost@spsmw.org.

Classes/Workshops

Called to Chastity Series, 6:30-8 p.m., Wednesdays through Nov 8, Annunciation Parish Center, Christ the King campus, Evansville; four-part series that will help you understand the Church’s teaching on the body, gender, marriage and celibacy; everyone is welcome; please RSVP to jrosario@evdio.org or call 812-476-3061.

Song of My Heart workshop, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Oct 28, Providence Spirituality and Conference Center, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods; workshop cost is $45 which includes lunch, registration deadline is Oct 23; register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or by calling 812-535-2952 or emailing jfrost@spsmw.org.

Speaker Jack Jezreel, 6:30-8 p.m., Nov 8, St. Anthony Church, All Saints Parish, Evansville; join us for a presentation that will explore a new way to be the church; contact parish office for more information.

Concerts

Mechtilde of Hackeborn Sacred Music Series, USI Chamber Choir, 3 p.m., Oct 29, Monastery Immaculate Conception, Ferdinand; concert is free, but donations will be accepted; for more information go to www.thedome.org/events.

Conferences

“Moved by the Spirit to Serve” Conference for Charismatic Renewal, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Oct 14, St. Joseph Parish Center, Jasper; presented by Deacon Kevin and Linda Zeeb of the Diocese of Peoria, Illinois; for more information call John Bennett at 812-639-7055 or visit www.evansvillecharismaticrenewal.org.

Dinners / Festivals

St. Francis Xavier Parish Autumn in the Woods Festival, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Oct 22, Highland Woods, Vincennes; mega raffle, country store, theme baskets, famous fricassee and other food; admission is free; soup carryout starts at 7:30 a.m.; everyone is welcome!

St. Joseph Church Harvest Fest; 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Oct 22, St. Joseph Parish cafeteria, Vanderburgh County; fried chicken and turkey roast dinner with all the trimmings; adults $9 and children (12 and under) $4; carry outs available.

St. Joseph Parish annual chicken dinner, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Nov. 5, St. Joseph gym, Princeton; fried chicken, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, corn, coleslaw, hot rolls, drink and homemade dessert; $9 adults, $4 children ages 3-10; carry out is available; basket raffle and half-pot raffle; for more info call 812-385-2617.

Holy Redeemer Tap and Cork Festival, 6-9 p.m., Nov 11, Holy Redeemer Church Activity Center, Evansville; beer, wine and food tasting event, must be 21 years or older; tickets $30 in advance, $40 at door; call Holy Redeemer office at 812-424-8344 or go online to Eventbrite.com (search Holy Redeemer Tap and Cork) to purchase tickets now.

Fundraisers

Quilt of the Month Club tickets, sign up by Nov. 2; drawings take place first Friday of each month; $20 ticket gets 11 chances to win a handmade quilt; only 2,000 tickets available; proceeds support the retired Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph; to order contact Maggie Matsko at 270-229-2009 or maggie.matsko@maplemount.org.

Pumpkin Patch, through Oct 31, weekdays 3-8 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Sundays 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Annunciation Parish at Christ the King Campus, Evansville; pumpkins and gourds of all shapes and sizes; sponsored by Annunciation Knights of Columbus; benefiting backpacks for kids, Special Olympics, Marian Educational Outreach and Gibault Children’s Home.

St. John the Evangelist Trivia Night, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Oct 25, St. John the Evangelist Parish, Daylight; $15 per person, teams of up to 8 people; appetizers and refreshments; door prizes; benefits teenagers attending “Notre Dame Vision” youth conference, for more information call 812-549-9562 or email wlovell@evdio.org.

Neal Long Benefit Dance; 7:30 – 11:30 p.m., Oct. 28, Saint Wendel Knights of Saint John, St. Wendel; $25 per person includes refreshments, cash bar available; for more information or to reserve a table contact Elise at 812-455-1830 or Sharon at 812-890-3861.

St. Isidore Annual Shoot, Oct 29, Celestine Community Club, Celestine; fried chicken dinners, hamburgers, and chicken noodle soup served from 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., 12-gauge ham shoot, beef shoot, quilts, raffle, bingo and kids activities; for more information call the parish office.

Saint Bernard Trivia Night, doors open 5 p.m., dinner 6 p.m., trivia 7 p.m., Nov 4, Saint Bernard Gymnasium, Rockport; $25 per person includes pork chop meal and entertainment; beer and wine available for purchase; prizes awarded for best table/costume theme; contact parish office with questions at 812-649-4811.

Ladies of Charity Dinner and Dance, doors open at 5:30, dinner and dance from 6:30-10 p.m., Nov 4, Armstrong Recreation Center on Hwy 65, Evansville; food, drinks, silent auction; for tickets call Connie Gries at 812-963-6023 or Marilyn Wassmer at 812-985-3261; tickets must be purchased in advance, no tickets sold at door.

St. James PTA Dressing Fundraiser, pick up 6-10 p.m., Nov 10 or 8-10 a.m., Nov 11; Madden Hall, St. James, Haubstadt; $15 per estimated gallon bucket; for orders call school office at 812-867-2661 or parish office at 812-867-5175.

Retreats

Brewing with the Spirit: A Monastic Craft Beer Experience, Nov 3-4, St. Benedict’s Brew Works, Monastery Immaculate Conception, Ferdinand; participants will sample beers and make craft beer; cost is $235 including meals and lodging; commuter cost $175; for more information call 812-719-2301 or email brewing@stbenedictsbrewworks.com; to register call 812-367-1411, ext. 2915 or visit www.thedome.org/events.

Rachel’s Vineyard Retreat for Healing the Wounds of Abortion, Nov 10-12, Diocese of Owensboro, Ky.; open to any woman or man who has been involved or touched by abortion; Catholics and non-Catholics welcome to participate; retreat is conducted with absolute confidentiality; for more information visit HopeAfterAbortionKY.com, or call Debbie at 270-570-4717 or Jennifer at 931-242-5506.

Spiritual Growth

Monte Cassino pilgrimages, 2 p.m., Sundays in October, Monte Cassino Shrine, one mile east of Saint Meinrad Archabbey on St Rd 62, St. Meinrad; public is invited; for more information call 812-357-6501.

Lady of Lourdes Grotto Tours, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Sundays, Oct. 1-29, St. Boniface, Evansville; grotto under St. Boniface Church, 418 North Wabash Ave., Evansville; tours led by volunteers on listed dates and time; private tours can be arranged by calling 812-625-0035; no charge; everyone welcome.

“Gratitude” Evening with an Ursuline dinner and presentation, 5-6:30 p.m., Nov 7, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; cost is $20; preregistration required by contacting Kathy McCarty at 270-229-0206 or kathy.mccarty@maplemount.org.

Eucharistic Adoration, 4-5 p.m., Nov. 12 and Dec 10, Motherhouse Chapel, Mount Saint Joseph, Maple Mount, Ky.; concludes with evening prayer; adoration also open to the public on Fridays from 3-5 p.m.

Support Groups

Living with Cancer, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Oct 28, National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Belleville, Ill.; a day of renewal to inspire, inform and support those undergoing cancer treatment, survivors and the caregivers who journey with them; free; for more information call 618-394-6270 or visit www.snows.org.

Vocations

Living Mercy, Giving Hope: Come and See Weekend retreat, Nov 10-12, Sisters of Providence, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods; single Catholic women, ages 18-42, are invited to deepen prayer life and explore where God is calling you; no cost to attend; learn more at ComeandSee.SistersofProvidence.org, call or text Sister Editha Ben at 812-230-4771 or email eben@spsmw.org.

Youth and Young Adults

Annual Massive Chili Fire, 5:30 p.m., Oct 21, Christ the King Church, Evansville; gathering for young adults (ages 18-35) to get together with priests and religious for Mass, some chili and a fire; feel free to bring a lawn chair; sponsored by the Vocation Office of the Diocese of Evansville; for more information contact Fr. Alex Zenthoefer at azenthoefer@evdio.org.