Around The Diocese For October 27, 2017

Happy birthday!

Jenna Seng, assistant principal at Holy Trinity School in Jasper, celebrates her birthday on October 27.

Father Timothy Tenbarge, retired priest of the diocese of Evansville, celebrates his birthday on November 4.

Father Henry Kuykendall, retired priest of the diocese of Evansville, celebrates his birthday on November 4.

Father Eugene Schmitt, pastor at St. Isidore the Farmer Parish in Celestine, celebrates his birthday on November 5.

Deacon William Consley, deacon at St. John Parish in Loogootee, celebrates his birthday on November 5.

Martha Schmitt, parish catechetical leader at St. Mary Parish in Ireland, celebrates her birthday on November 5.

Jessica Reckelhoff, parish catechetical leader at St. Joseph Parish in Vanderburgh County, celebrates her birthday on November 7.

Debbie Schmitt, parish catechetical leader at Annunciation Parish Christ the King Campus, celebrates her birthday on November 7.

Extraordinary Ministers of the Eucharist at St. Vincent Evansville

The St. Vincent Evansville Spiritual Care department would like to expand its team of Extraordinary Ministers of the Eucharist. If you feel that God is calling you to serve in this capacity, please contact Pedro Méndez to learn about the process of enrollment. Contact Méndez at 812-485-4150 or email Pedro.Mendez@ascension.org.

Exhibit of plein-air art on display at Archabbey Library Gallery

Saint Meinrad Archabbey Library Gallery in St. Meinrad is hosting an exhibit of oil paintings entitled “Road to Alaska” by plein air artists Larry Rudolech and Wyatt Legrand. The show runs from through December 4.

This exhibit showcases the work of two friends who went on a working vacation this summer. Travelling 12,000 miles to Alaska, they produced 160 paintings along the way.

Painting outdoors requires speed as the light is constantly changing. Rudolech explains that details are ignored to concentrate on the emotional response evoked by the scene to be depicted. Legrand says, “Let things be spontaneous … paint what interests you … as long as you paint more quickly than slowly, as the moment won’t last forever.”

Both artists participate in plein air events in which artists compete in a particular outdoor location. Rudolech has won many awards, traveling far afield as Texas and Florida. He won Best in Show in 2017 in the Knoxville (TN) Museum of Art plein air event. Legrand also has won many awards, including Best Artist Under 30 in Plein Air Magazine in 2014.

For library hours, call (812) 357-6401 or (800) 987-7311, or visit the Archabbey Library’s website:www.saintmeinrad.edu/library/hours/.

The exhibit is free and open to the public. Those wishing to view the exhibit may want to arrive at least 30 minutes before closing time.

Photo credit - Larry Rudolech

MEO Tri-State IDOL auditions open

Auditions for Marian Educational Outreach’s 2018 Tri-State IDOL competition are now open on YouTube. Entries will close Jan. 7, 2018.

Groups or soloists interested in auditioning should make a 1-5 minute performance video and upload it to YouTube. Videos created on smartphones and other portable devices are welcome. After the video is uploaded, entrants should visit www.meoidol.com and complete the online video submission form. The website will provide a link to YouTube video. Judges will select semi-finalists from all entries submitted by the Jan. 7 deadline. Semi-finalists must be available to perform in person at Washington Square Mall on Jan. 20, 2018. Those chosen as finalists must be available to perform in person at the MEO Tri-State DOL Gala on

April 7, 2018.

The competition is open to high school and college students and adults. If you have questions, please call the MEO office at (812) 402-6700, ext. 2 or email: bwilliamson@evdio.org.