Bulletin Board For Oct. 27, 2017

By

General Interest

“Road to Alaska” plein-air art exhibit, through Dec 4, Saint Meinrad Archabbey library gallery, St. Meinrad; exhibit showcases the work of two friends travelling 12,000 miles to Alaska, producing 160 paintings along the way; exhibit is free and open to the public; for hours call 812-357-6401 or 800-987-7311 or visit www.saintmeinrad.edu/library/hours.

All Souls Day Mass, 2 p.m., Oct 29, mausoleum chapel, St Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Vanderburgh County; please join us as we pray for all the faithful departed; for more info contact St. Joseph parish office.

40 Days for Life-a nationwide witness for the sanctity of all Life, through Nov 5; walkers pray for one hour from 7am-6 pm in front of Planned Parenthood office on North Weinbach Avenue; register at the Right to Life Office or call 812-602-1626.

Veterans Day Mass, 9 a.m., Nov 11, St. John the Evangelist Parish, Daylight; Veterans, active-duty personnel and friends and families across the Diocese of Evansville are welcome; reception will follow.

Prayer service for Veterans, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Nov 7, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; no cost and lunch will be provided; register by contacting Kathy McCarty at 270-229-0206 or kathy.mccarty@maplemount.org.

Vendor space available, 4th annual Christmas Bazaar sponsored by the Auxiliary of St. Joseph at University Nursing and Rehabilitation (formerly the Little Sisters of the Poor); 8-foot tables are $25 each, and proceeds benefit residents and their activities; the bazaar will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. CST on Saturday Dec. 9 at University Nursing and Rehabilitation, 1236 Lincoln Ave., Evansville IN 47714; if you’re interested in being a vendor, please call 812-464-3607.

Book Study

“The Joy of Love” Book Study, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Nov. 9, Dec. 14; Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; $20 fee per class includes lunch; to register contact Kathy McCarty at 270-229-0206 or kathy.mccarty@maplemount.org.

Classes/Workshops

Called to Chastity Series, 6:30-8 p.m., Wednesdays through Nov 8, Annunciation Parish Center, Christ the King campus, Evansville; four-part series that will help you understand the Church’s teaching on the body, gender, marriage and celibacy; everyone is welcome; please RSVP to jrosario@evdio.org or call 812-476-3061.

Song of My Heart workshop, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Oct 28, Providence Spirituality and Conference Center, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods; workshop cost is $45 which includes lunch, registration deadline is Oct 23; register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or by calling 812-535-2952 or emailing jfrost@spsmw.org.

Grieving Gracefully into a Future Full of Hope, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nov. 4, Providence hall Community Room, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods; group setting, where primary focus will be understanding and embracing the process of grief; cost is $45 and includes lunch; registration deadline is Oct 30; register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or by calling 812-535-2952 or emailing jfrost@spsmw.org.

Speaker Jack Jezreel, 6:30-8 p.m., Nov 8, St. Anthony Church, All Saints Parish, Evansville; join us for a presentation that will explore a new way to be the church; contact parish office for more information.

Concerts

Mechtilde of Hackeborn Sacred Music Series, USI Chamber Choir, 3 p.m., Oct 29, Monastery Immaculate Conception, Ferdinand; concert is free, but donations will be accepted; for more information go to www.thedome.org/events.

American Guild of Organists pipe organ concert; 4 p.m., Oct 29, St. Rupert Catholic Church, Newburgh;reception following in church hall; all are welcome.

Dinners / Festivals

St. Joseph Parish annual chicken dinner, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Nov. 5, St. Joseph gym, Princeton; fried chicken, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, corn, coleslaw, hot rolls, drink and homemade dessert; $9 adults, $4 children ages 3-10; carry out is available; basket raffle and half-pot raffle; for more info call 812-385-2617.

Holy Redeemer Tap and Cork Festival, 6-9 p.m., Nov 11, Holy Redeemer Church Activity Center, Evansville; beer, wine and food tasting event, must be 21 years or older; tickets $30 in advance, $40 at door; call Holy Redeemer office at 812-424-8344 or go online to Eventbrite.com (search Holy Redeemer Tap and Cork) to purchase tickets now.

Haubstadt Knights of St. John Chicken Dinner, 10:30 a.m. - ?, Nov 19, 107 S. Main St., Haubstadt; fried chicken, dressing, dumplings, green beans, corn, mashed potatoes, cole slaw and great desserts; dine in or carry out; adults $10, child (10 and under) $5.

Fundraisers

St. Peter Parish Annual Noodle Dinner, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. EDT on Nov. 3 at St. Peter Parish in Linton; dinner includes beef or chicken with homemade egg noodles, side dish, roll, drink and dessert; tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for children take-out available.





Quilt of the Month Club tickets, sign up by Nov. 2; drawings take place first Friday of each month; $20 ticket gets 11 chances to win a handmade quilt; only 2,000 tickets available; proceeds support the retired Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph; to order contact Maggie Matsko at 270-229-2009 or maggie.matsko@maplemount.org.

Pumpkin Patch, through Oct 31, weekdays 3-8 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Sundays 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Annunciation Parish at Christ the King Campus, Evansville; pumpkins and gourds of all shapes and sizes; sponsored by Annunciation Knights of Columbus; benefiting backpacks for kids, Special Olympics, Marian Educational Outreach and Gibault Children’s Home.

Neal Long Benefit Dance; 7:30 – 11:30 p.m., Oct. 28, Saint Wendel Knights of Saint John, St. Wendel; $25 per person includes refreshments, cash bar available; for more information or to reserve a table contact Elise at 812-455-1830 or Sharon at 812-890-3861.

St. Isidore Annual Shoot, Oct 29, Celestine Community Club, Celestine; fried chicken dinners, hamburgers, and chicken noodle soup served from 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., 12-gauge ham shoot, beef shoot, quilts, raffle, bingo and kids activities; for more information call the parish office.

St. Joe Men’s Club Burgoo, 7 a.m.-noon, Oct 29, St. Joseph Parish, 6202 St. Joe Road, Vanderburgh Co.; $15 per gallon, containers provided; for more details call 812-963-3237 or visit www.stjoeco.org.

Saint Bernard Trivia Night, doors open 5 p.m., dinner 6 p.m., trivia 7 p.m., Nov 4, Saint Bernard Gymnasium, Rockport; $25 per person includes pork chop meal and entertainment; beer and wine available for purchase; prizes awarded for best table/costume theme; contact parish office with questions at 812-649-4811.

Ladies of Charity Dinner and Dance, doors open at 5:30, dinner and dance from 6:30-10 p.m., Nov 4, Armstrong Recreation Center on Hwy 65, Evansville; food, drinks, silent auction; for tickets call Connie Gries at 812-963-6023 or Marilyn Wassmer at 812-985-3261; tickets must be purchased in advance, no tickets sold at door.

St. Philip Ladies Club Card Party, doors open at 6 p.m., Nov 8, St. Philip gymnasium, Mount Vernon; raffles, Chinese auction, table prizes, food, fun and fellowship; for tickets or information call 812-984-9177 or 812-431-2036.

St. James PTA Dressing Fundraiser, pick up 6-10 p.m., Nov 10 or 8-10 a.m., Nov 11; Madden Hall, St. James, Haubstadt; $15 per estimated gallon bucket; for orders call school office at 812-867-2661 or parish office at 812-867-5175.

St. Philip Ladies’ Club Holiday Dressing Sale, deadline for ordering is Nov 11, pick up is Nov 18 after 4:40 Mass or Nov 19 after 9:30 Mass; money collected at time of pick up; for more information or to order email: jweinzap@usi.edu.

Retreats

Brewing with the Spirit: A Monastic Craft Beer Experience, Nov 3-4, St. Benedict’s Brew Works, Monastery Immaculate Conception, Ferdinand; participants will sample beers and make craft beer; cost is $235 including meals and lodging; commuter cost $175; for more information call 812-719-2301 or email brewing@stbenedictsbrewworks.com; to register call 812-367-1411, ext. 2915 or visit www.thedome.org/events.

Rachel’s Vineyard Retreat for Healing the Wounds of Abortion, Nov 10-12, Diocese of Owensboro, Ky.; open to any woman or man who has been involved or touched by abortion; Catholics and non-Catholics welcome to participate; retreat is conducted with absolute confidentiality; for more information visit HopeAfterAbortionKY.com, or call Debbie at 270-570-4717 or Jennifer at 931-242-5506.

Spiritual Growth

Monte Cassino pilgrimages, 2 p.m., Sundays in October, Monte Cassino Shrine, one mile east of Saint Meinrad Archabbey on St Rd 62, St. Meinrad; public is invited; for more information call 812-357-6501.

Lady of Lourdes Grotto Tours, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Sundays through Oct 29, St. Boniface, Evansville; grotto under St. Boniface Church, 418 North Wabash Ave., Evansville; tours led by volunteers on listed dates and time; private tours can be arranged by calling 812-625-0035; no charge; everyone welcome.

St. Bernard and St. Martin I Parish Mission, Nov 5-7, St. Bernard and St. Martin I Parishes, Rockport and Chrisney; “Lord, I Am Not Worthy” presented by the Very Reverend Denis Robinson, OSB; all are welcome; for more information please contact parish office at 812-649-4811.

“Gratitude” Evening with an Ursuline dinner and presentation, 5-6:30 p.m., Nov 7, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; cost is $20; preregistration required by contacting Kathy McCarty at 270-229-0206 or kathy.mccarty@maplemount.org.

Taizé Prayer Gathering, 7-8 p.m., Nov 14, Church of the Immaculate Conception, Saint Mary-of-the Woods; 2017 gatherings will focus on “Praying for Peace in the world and in our hearts”; candlelight service includes prayer, music, time for silence, spoken and silent prayers; free to attend; for more information call 812-535-2952 or log on to Taize.ProvCenter.org.

Mass for the Feast of Our Lady of Providence, 1:30 p.m., Nov 18, Church of the Immaculate Conception, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods; includes a special blessing for families; for more information call 812-535-2952.

Eucharistic Adoration, 4-5 p.m., Nov. 12 and Dec 10, Motherhouse Chapel, Mount Saint Joseph, Maple Mount, Ky.; concludes with evening prayer; adoration also open to the public on Fridays from 3-5 p.m.

Support Groups

Living with Cancer, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Oct 28, National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Belleville, Ill.; a day of renewal to inspire, inform and support those undergoing cancer treatment, survivors and the caregivers who journey with them; free; for more information call 618-394-6270 or visit www.snows.org.

Vocations

Living Mercy, Giving Hope: Come and See Weekend retreat, Nov 10-12, Sisters of Providence, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods; single Catholic women, ages 18-42, are invited to deepen prayer life and explore where God is calling you; no cost to attend; learn more at ComeandSee.SistersofProvidence.org, call or text Sister Editha Ben at 812-230-4771 or email eben@spsmw.org.