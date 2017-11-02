Bulletin Board For Nov. 3, 2017

By

General Interest

“Road to Alaska” plein-air art exhibit, through Dec 4, Saint Meinrad Archabbey library gallery, St. Meinrad; exhibit showcases the work of two friends travelling 12,000 miles to Alaska, producing 160 paintings along the way; exhibit is free and open to the public; for hours call 812-357-6401 or 800-987-7311 or visit www.saintmeinrad.edu/library/hours.

Veterans Day Mass, 9 a.m., Nov 11, St. John the Evangelist Parish, Daylight; Veterans, active-duty personnel and friends and families across the Diocese of Evansville are welcome; reception will follow.

Prayer service for Veterans, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Nov 7, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; no cost and lunch will be provided; register by contacting Kathy McCarty at 270-229-0206 or kathy.mccarty@maplemount.org.

Vendor space available, 4th annual Christmas Bazaar sponsored by the Auxiliary of St. Joseph at University Nursing and Rehabilitation (formerly the Little Sisters of the Poor); 8-foot tables are $25 each, and proceeds benefit residents and their activities; the bazaar will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. CST on Saturday Dec. 9 at University Nursing and Rehabilitation, 1236 Lincoln Ave., Evansville IN 47714; if you’re interested in being a vendor, please call 812-464-3607.

Book Study

“The Joy of Love” Book Study, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Nov. 9, Dec. 14; Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; $20 fee per class includes lunch; to register contact Kathy McCarty at 270-229-0206 or kathy.mccarty@maplemount.org.

Classes/Workshops

Speaker Jack Jezreel, 6:30-8 p.m., Nov 8, St. Anthony Church, All Saints Parish, Evansville; join us for a presentation that will explore a new way to be the church; contact parish office for more information.

Tri-State Creation Care Tree Action Day, 10:30 a.m. – noon, Nov 11, Habitat for Humanity Evansville Office, Town Center North Mall, Evansville; arborist presentations, tree planting; all who attend receive a tree sapling to take home to plant; for more information email tristate.creation.care@gmail.com.

Concerts

Organ Dedication with guest artist Greg Zelek, 4 p.m., Nov 12, Holy Family Catholic Church, Jasper; all are welcome as guests at this celebration; for additional information contact Classic Organs of Indiana, Inc. at 800-234-4811 or www.classicorgans.net.

Prepare the Way Advent Concert, 6 p.m., Dec 3, Holy Redeemer Church, Evansville; featuring Christian artists Sarah Hart and PJ Anderson; free and open to the public; for more information contact 812-424-8344.

Dinners / Festivals

St. Joseph Parish annual chicken dinner, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Nov. 5, St. Joseph gym, Princeton; fried chicken, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, corn, coleslaw, hot rolls, drink and homemade dessert; $9 adults, $4 children ages 3-10; carry out is available; basket raffle and half-pot raffle; for more info call 812-385-2617.

Right to Life Soup Supper, 4 to 6:30 pm, Nov 7, Election Night, Sts. Peter & Paul Cafeteria, Haubstadt; chicken noodle & chili soups, desserts, drinks, eat in or bring containers for carry-outs;

hosted by Sts. Peter & Paul Pro-Life Committee, benefits Right to Life of Gibson County; for more information contact Mary Hirsch at 812-768-6406.

Holy Redeemer Tap and Cork Festival, 6-9 p.m., Nov 11, Holy Redeemer Church Activity Center, Evansville; beer, wine and food tasting event, must be 21 years or older; tickets $30 in advance, $40 at door; call Holy Redeemer office at 812-424-8344 or go online to Eventbrite.com (search Holy Redeemer Tap and Cork) to purchase tickets now.

Sts. Peter and Paul Outreach Chicken Dinner, 10:30 a.m. - ?, Nov 12, Sts. Peter and Paul school cafeteria, Haubstadt; fried chicken, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, dumplings, green beans, slaw, dessert and drink; adults $9, children 10 and under $4.50, carry outs available; donations of non-perishable items collected for Lord’s Pantry.

Haubstadt Knights of St. John Chicken Dinner, 10:30 a.m. - ?, Nov 19, 107 S. Main St., Haubstadt; fried chicken, dressing, dumplings, green beans, corn, mashed potatoes, cole slaw and great desserts; dine in or carry out; adults $10, child (10 and under) $5.

Fundraisers

Ladies of Charity Dinner and Dance, doors open at 5:30, dinner and dance from 6:30-10 p.m., Nov 4, Armstrong Recreation Center on Hwy 65, Evansville; food, drinks, silent auction; for tickets call Connie Gries at 812-963-6023 or Marilyn Wassmer at 812-985-3261; tickets must be purchased in advance, no tickets sold at door.

St. Philip Ladies Club Card Party, doors open at 6 p.m., Nov 8, St. Philip gymnasium, Mount Vernon; raffles, Chinese auction, table prizes, food, fun and fellowship; for tickets or information call 812-984-9177 or 812-431-2036.

St. James PTA Dressing Fundraiser, pick up 6-10 p.m., Nov 10 or 8-10 a.m., Nov 11; Madden Hall, St. James, Haubstadt; $15 per estimated gallon bucket; for orders call school office at 812-867-2661 or parish office at 812-867-5175.

St. Philip Ladies’ Club Holiday Dressing Sale, deadline for ordering is Nov 11, pick up is Nov 18 after 4:40 Mass or Nov 19 after 9:30 Mass; money collected at time of pick up; for more information or to order email: jweinzap@usi.edu.

Washington Catholic Schools $10,000 Bingo, doors open at 4 p.m., bingo begins at 6 p.m., Nov 11, Washington Catholic Middle School Gym, Washington; 5-$200 games, 8-$250 games, 5-$400 games, 2-$500 games and 4-$1000 games; play all games for $27; call 812-254-3845 with any questions.

St. Boniface Parish Christmas Bazaar, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Nov 12, St. Boniface Gym; Evansville; breakfast served 9-10 a.m., lunch from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Christmas rummage sale, raffles, silent auction, kid’s art projects, visits with Santa and more; all are welcome.

Good Shepherd Raw Dressing Sale, 7:30 – 9 a.m., Nov 18, Good Shepherd School Cafeteria, Evansville; first come first served; gallon $15, half-gallon $8, quart $5; for more information call 812-477-5405.

Marriage

Stress in Your Marriage? – Retrouvaille is a program for married couples that feel bored, disillusioned, frustrated, or angry in their marriage. This program has helped thousands of couples experiencing difficulties in their marriage. For confidential information about or to register for the January program beginning with a weekend on Jan 12, 2018 call 270-852-8346 or email: felliott3232@yahoo.com or visit the web site at www.retrouvaille.org.

Retreats

Rachel’s Vineyard Retreat for Healing the Wounds of Abortion, Nov 10-12, Diocese of Owensboro, Ky.; open to any woman or man who has been involved or touched by abortion; Catholics and non-Catholics welcome to participate; retreat is conducted with absolute confidentiality; for more information visit HopeAfterAbortionKY.com, or call Debbie at 270-570-4717 or Jennifer at 931-242-5506.

Spiritual Growth

St. Bernard and St. Martin I Parish Mission, Nov 5-7, St. Bernard and St. Martin I Parishes, Rockport and Chrisney; “Lord, I Am Not Worthy” presented by the Very Reverend Denis Robinson, OSB; all are welcome; for more information please contact parish office at 812-649-4811.

“Gratitude” Evening with an Ursuline dinner and presentation, 5-6:30 p.m., Nov 7, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; cost is $20; preregistration required by contacting Kathy McCarty at 270-229-0206 or kathy.mccarty@maplemount.org.

Taizé Prayer Gathering, 7-8 p.m., Nov 14, Church of the Immaculate Conception, Saint Mary-of-the Woods; 2017 gatherings will focus on “Praying for Peace in the world and in our hearts”; candlelight service includes prayer, music, time for silence, spoken and silent prayers; free to attend; for more information call 812-535-2952 or log on to Taize.ProvCenter.org.

Mass for the Feast of Our Lady of Providence, 1:30 p.m., Nov 18, Church of the Immaculate Conception, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods; includes a special blessing for families; for more information call 812-535-2952.

Eucharistic Adoration, 4-5 p.m., Nov. 12 and Dec 10, Motherhouse Chapel, Mount Saint Joseph, Maple Mount, Ky.; concludes with evening prayer; adoration also open to the public on Fridays from 3-5 p.m.

Vocations

Living Mercy, Giving Hope: Come and See Weekend retreat, Nov 10-12, Sisters of Providence, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods; single Catholic women, ages 18-42, are invited to deepen prayer life and explore where God is calling you; no cost to attend; learn more at ComeandSee.SistersofProvidence.org, call or text Sister Editha Ben at 812-230-4771 or email eben@spsmw.org.