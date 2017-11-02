'You Remain In Our Hearts'

Father Gene Schroeder celebrates the annual All Souls Day Mass of Rememberance on Oct. 29 in the mausoleum chapel at St. Joseph Cemetery on Evansville's west side. The Message photo by Tim Lilley

Father Gene Schroeder, Pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Vanderburgh County President of St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery on Evansville’s west side, celebrated the annual All Souls Day Mass of Remembrance on Oct. 29 in the mausoleum chapel at the cemetery.

“It makes sense that when we gather here today, we stay connected to those who have gone before us,” Father Schroeder said as he opened the Mass. “This is a reminder to them … you are not forgotten … you remain in or hearts.”

During a remembrance of those who have died, Father Schroeder offered the names of more than 250 people who have been interred in St. Joseph Cemetery over the past year.

“This is such a holy time to remember them,” he said. “We know that death is not the end. All is well.”

Members of the Knights of St. John served as the honor guard for the Mass.