Around The Diocese For November 10, 2017

Happy birthday!

Janice Jones, principal at Rivet Middle School and High School in Vincennes, celebrates her birthday on November 16.

Father Chris Forler, pastor of St. John the Evangelist in Daylight, celebrates his birthday on November 16.

Deacon Thomas Lambert, deacon at St. Clement Parish in Boonville, celebrates his birthday on November 19.

Father Joseph Ziliak, retired priest of the Diocese of Evansville and vicar for retired priests, celebrates his birthday on November 20.

Happy anniversary!

Deacon David McDaniel, deacon at Holy Family Parish in Jasper, was ordained on November 18, 2006.





St. Vincent de Paul looking for volunteers





The St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store is looking for a few good volunteers, including a volunteer to head the marketing campaign for the store. Volunteers are needed for a few hours each month to help sort, hang, accept and display donated items so the St. Vincent de Paul Society can continue to serve friends and neighbors. This is a wonderful service to provide to help those in need, especially during this upcoming Christmas season. If interested, please call John Payne at (812) 425-3148.



