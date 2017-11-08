Bulletin Board For Nov. 10,2017

General Interest

“Road to Alaska” plein-air art exhibit, through Dec 4, Saint Meinrad Archabbey library gallery, St. Meinrad; exhibit showcases the work of two friends travelling 12,000 miles to Alaska, producing 160 paintings along the way; exhibit is free and open to the public; for hours call 812-357-6401 or 800-987-7311 or visit www.saintmeinrad.edu/library/hours.

Veterans Day Mass, 9 a.m., Nov 11, St. John the Evangelist Parish, Daylight; Veterans, active-duty personnel and friends and families across the Diocese of Evansville are welcome; reception will follow.

Vendor space available, 4th annual Christmas Bazaar sponsored by the Auxiliary of St. Joseph at University Nursing and Rehabilitation (formerly the Little Sisters of the Poor); 8-foot tables are $25 each, and proceeds benefit residents and their activities; the bazaar will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. CST on Saturday Dec. 9 at University Nursing and Rehabilitation, 1236 Lincoln Ave., Evansville IN 47714; if you’re interested in being a vendor, please call 812-464-3607.

Creating Positive Holiday Experiences with a Loved One with Dementia, 2-3 p.m., Nov 13, Blue Grass Church, Evansville; tips and strategies for making the holidays enjoyable by minimizing stress and frustration for everyone; registration required, $5 donation suggested; designed for family caregivers, please no professionals; call 1-800-272-3900 to register or at communityresourcefinder.org.

Book Study

“The Joy of Love” Book Study, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Dec. 14; Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; $20 fee per class includes lunch; to register contact Kathy McCarty at 270-229-0206 or kathy.mccarty@maplemount.org.

Classes/Workshops

Tri-State Creation Care Tree Action Day, 10:30 a.m. – noon, Nov 11, Habitat for Humanity Evansville Office, Town Center North Mall, Evansville; arborist presentations, tree planting; all who attend receive a tree sapling to take home to plant; for more information email tristate.creation.care@gmail.com.

The Hidden Identity of Jesus in the Gospel of Mark, 7-8:30 p.m., Nov 28-29, Monastery Immaculate Conception, Ferdinand; presented by Fr. Eugene Hensell, OSB; $15 for one session or $25 for both; for more information or to register call 812-367-1411, ext. 2915 or visit www.thedome.org/events.

Focus on Faith with "Mary 101," 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Dec 14, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center (located 12 miles west of Owensboro, Ky., on Hwy. 56);“Mary 101, Tradition and Influence,” by Mary Ann Zimmer is the focus of a book study led by Ursuline Sister Ann McGrew; $20 fee per class includes lunch;to register, contact Kathy McCarty: 270-229-0206 or kathy.mccarty@maplemount.org.

Concerts

Organ Dedication with guest artist Greg Zelek, 4 p.m., Nov 12, Holy Family Catholic Church, Jasper; all are welcome as guests at this celebration; for additional information contact Classic Organs of Indiana, Inc. at 800-234-4811 or www.classicorgans.net.

Prepare the Way Advent Concert, 6 p.m., Dec 3, Holy Redeemer Church, Evansville; featuring Christian artists Sarah Hart and PJ Anderson; free and open to the public; for more information contact 812-424-8344.

Dinners / Festivals

Holy Redeemer Tap and Cork Festival, 6-9 p.m., Nov 11, Holy Redeemer Church Activity Center, Evansville; beer, wine and food tasting event, must be 21 years or older; tickets $30 in advance, $40 at door; call Holy Redeemer office at 812-424-8344 or go online to Eventbrite.com (search Holy Redeemer Tap and Cork) to purchase tickets now.

Sts. Peter and Paul Outreach Chicken Dinner, 10:30 a.m. - ?, Nov 12, Sts. Peter and Paul school cafeteria, Haubstadt; fried chicken, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, dumplings, green beans, slaw, dessert and drink; adults $9, children 10 and under $4.50, carry outs available; donations of non-perishable items collected for Lord’s Pantry.

St. John Chrysostom Ladies Sodality Annual Chili Social, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Nov 12, St. John Chrysostom, New Boston; chili and hamburgers, quilt raffle, half pot drawing, silent auction, country store, Bingo and more.

Haubstadt Knights of St. John Chicken Dinner, 10:30 a.m. - ?, Nov 19, 107 S. Main St., Haubstadt; fried chicken, dressing, dumplings, green beans, corn, mashed potatoes, cole slaw and great desserts; dine in or carry out; adults $10, child (10 and under) $5.

Fundraisers

St. James PTA Dressing Fundraiser, pick up 6-10 p.m., Nov 10 or 8-10 a.m., Nov 11; Madden Hall, St. James, Haubstadt; $15 per estimated gallon bucket; for orders call school office at 812-867-2661 or parish office at 812-867-5175.

St. Philip Ladies’ Club Holiday Dressing Sale, deadline for ordering is Nov 11, pick up is Nov 18 after 4:40 Mass or Nov 19 after 9:30 Mass; money collected at time of pick up; for more information or to order email: jweinzap@usi.edu.

St. Wendel Ladies Club Ready to Bake Dressing Fundraiser, pick up Nov 18, 8 a.m. – noon, St. Wendel School Cafetorium, St. Wendel; $15/gallon; to place an order call Rita at 812-963-5637, Olivia t 812-963-5213 or Martha at 812-845-2591.

St. Boniface Turkey "Take Alongs": Dressing $8/half gallon, ready to bake or freeze. Order dressing by Nov. 13 by calling parish office @ 812-423-1721. Mon - Fri, 9am - 4 pm. Pick-up Nov. 18, 12 - 6pm or Nov. 19, 8am - 12 at St. Boniface School cafeteria, Evansville. Dry dumplings available $4/bag, first come first serve basis.

Washington Catholic Schools $10,000 Bingo, doors open at 4 p.m., bingo begins at 6 p.m., Nov 11, Washington Catholic Middle School Gym, Washington; 5-$200 games, 8-$250 games, 5-$400 games, 2-$500 games and 4-$1000 games; play all games for $27; call 812-254-3845 with any questions.

St. Boniface Parish Christmas Bazaar, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Nov 12, St. Boniface Gym; Evansville; breakfast served 9-10 a.m., lunch from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Christmas rummage sale, raffles, silent auction, kid’s art projects, visits with Santa and more; all are welcome.

12th Annual Jingle Mingle Mart, 5-9 p.m., Nov 17, Annunciation Parish Christ the King School, Evansville; evening of shopping, food and fun; admission $8; contact parish or school office for more information.

Good Shepherd Raw Dressing Sale, 7:30 – 9 a.m., Nov 18, Good Shepherd School Cafeteria, Evansville; first come first served; gallon $15, half-gallon $8, quart $5; for more information call 812-477-5405.

Boy Scout Troop 399 Christmas Tree Lot, starting 8 a.m., Nov 24, M-F 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Sat-Sun 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., Sacred Heart Parish, West Franklin Street, Evansville; over 1,000 Balsam and Frasier Fir trees available and beautiful fresh wreaths.

Marriage

Stress in Your Marriage? – Retrouvaille is a program for married couples that feel bored, disillusioned, frustrated, or angry in their marriage. This program has helped thousands of couples experiencing difficulties in their marriage. For confidential information about or to register for the January program beginning with a weekend on Jan 12, 2018 call 270-852-8346 or email: felliott3232@yahoo.com or visit the web site at www.retrouvaille.org.

Spiritual Growth

Taizé Prayer Gathering, 7-8 p.m., Nov 14, Church of the Immaculate Conception, Saint Mary-of-the Woods; 2017 gatherings will focus on “Praying for Peace in the world and in our hearts”; candlelight service includes prayer, music, time for silence, spoken and silent prayers; free to attend; for more information call 812-535-2952 or log on to Taize.ProvCenter.org.

Mass for the Feast of Our Lady of Providence, 1:30 p.m., Nov 18, Church of the Immaculate Conception, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods; includes a special blessing for families; for more information call 812-535-2952.

Eucharistic Adoration, 4-5 p.m., Nov. 12 and Dec 10, Motherhouse Chapel, Mount Saint Joseph, Maple Mount, Ky.; concludes with evening prayer; adoration also open to the public on Fridays from 3-5 p.m.

The Mystery of Christmas, 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Dec 5, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center (located 12 miles west of Owensboro, Ky., on Hwy. 56); the next monthly Evening with an Ursuline dinner will be presented by Ursuline Sister Mary Matthias Ward; it will be a celebration of both the birth of Jesus and the birth of our own soul; cost is $20; preregistration is required by contacting Kathy McCarty at 270-229-0206 or kathy.mccarty@maplemount.org.

Advent Day of Prayer, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Dec 9, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center (located 12 miles west of Owensboro, Ky., on Hwy. 56);led by Monsignor Bernard Powers who holds a master’s degree in spirituality; $25 fee includes lunch; to register, contact Kathy McCarty at 270-229-0206 or kathy.mccarty@maplemount.org.