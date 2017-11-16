Bulletin Board For November 17, 2017

General Interest

Emanuele Fontanini at Shrine Gift Shop, 3-6 p.m., Nov. 26, Shrine Gift Shop, National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Belleview, Ill.; collectors can have pieces that they purchase autographed, along with two pieces from their own personal collection; for more information, call 812-394-6230 or visit snows.org/gs.

48th Annual Way of Lights Display, Nov. 17-Jan. 1, 2018, National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Belleville, Ill.; over one million lights featured along a 1.5-mile route depicting the Journey to Bethlehem; camel, donkey and pony rides, petting zoo, photo area, carriage rides; for more information, call 618-397-6700 or visit snows.org/wol.

“Road to Alaska” Plein-air Art Exhibit, through Dec. 4, St. Meinrad Archabbey Library Gallery, St. Meinrad; exhibit showcases the work of two friends travelling 12,000 miles to Alaska, producing 160 paintings along the way; exhibit is free and open to the public; for hours call 812-357-6401 or 800-987-7311 or visit www.saintmeinrad.edu/library/hours.

Classes/Workshops

The Hidden Identity of Jesus in the Gospel of Mark, 7-8:30 p.m., Nov. 28-29, Monastery Immaculate Conception, Ferdinand; presented by Benedictine Father Eugene Hensell; $15 for one session or $25 for both; for more information or to register, call 812-367-1411, ext. 2915 or visit www.thedome.org/events.

Focus on Faith with “Mary 101,” 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Dec. 14, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; Ursuline Sister Ann McGrew will lead a book study on “Mary 101, Tradition and Influence” by Mary Ann Zimmer; $20 fee includes lunch; to register, contact Kathy McCarty at 270-229-0206 or kathy.mccarty@maplemount.org.

Concerts

Free Advent/Christmas Concert, 3 p.m., Nov. 19, Monastery Immaculate Conception Church, Ferdinand; all are invited to attend a concert as part of Christkindlmarkt weekend performed by the Sisters of St. Benedict concert choir, hand bell choir and several sister-musicians; donations accepted.

Prepare the Way Advent Concert, 6 p.m., Dec. 3, Holy Redeemer, Evansville; featuring Christian artists Sarah Hart and P.J. Anderson; free and open to the public; for more information, contact 812-424-8344.

Dinners / Festivals

Haubstadt Knights of St. John Chicken Dinner, 10:30 a.m. - ?, Nov. 19, 107 S. Main St., Haubstadt; fried chicken, dressing, dumplings, green beans, corn, mashed potatoes, cole slaw and dessert; dine in or carry out; adults $10, child (10 and under) $5.

Christmas Fun at the Woods, 1-4 p.m., Dec. 9, Providence Hall and White Violet Center for Eco-Justice, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; doors open at 12:30 p.m.; activities for all ages, food, carriage rides, prize drawings, bingo; cost $5 per person, children 3 and under free; for more information, call 812-535-2952 or email jfrost@spsmw.org.

Fundraisers

St. Wendel Ladies Club Ready to Bake Dressing Fundraiser, pick up Nov. 18, 8 a.m.-noon, St. Wendel School Cafetorium, St. Wendel; $15/gallon; to place an order call Rita at 812-963-5637, Olivia at 812-963-5213 or Martha at 812-845-2591.

Good Shepherd Raw Dressing Sale, 7:30-9 a.m., Nov. 18, Good Shepherd School Cafeteria, Evansville; first come first served; gallon $15, half-gallon $8, quart $5; for more information, call 812-477-5405.

Mistletoe Marketplace; 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Nov. 19, Corpus Christi School Cafetorium, Evansville; over 40 vendors, a chance raffle and lunch available for purchase; free admission; for more information, call 812-457-9432.

Boy Scout Troop 399 Christmas Tree Lot, starting 8 a.m., Nov. 24, Mon.-Fri. 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Sat.-Sun. 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Sacred Heart, Evansville; over 1,000 Balsam and Fraser Fir trees available and beautiful fresh wreaths.

St. Nick Bazaar, 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Dec. 2; 8 a.m.-12 p.m., Dec. 3; Precious Blood School Gym north side entrance, Jasper; cookie walk for purchase by the pound, pies, cakes, breads, noodles, jellies, books, crafts, Christmas decorations, silent auction and more; open to the public; for more information, call 812-634-7829.

Cookie Walk and Christmas Raffle, 8-11 a.m., Dec. 9, St. Clement Social Hall, Boonville; variety of cookies, candies, pies, breads, jams and more; cookies/$6 per pound, other items are individually priced; free samples of Christmas cake and wassail; raffle in lower level of Parish Center; $1 per ticket or 6/$5; chance auction tickets $.50 or 3/$1; drawings after 11 a.m.

Marriage

Stress in Your Marriage? — Retrouvaille, program begins Jan. 12, 2018, Diocese of Owensboro; Retrouvaille (pronounced retro – vi) has helped thousands of couples who are disillusioned or experiencing difficulties in their marriage; for information or to register, call the Diocese of Owensboro Family Life Office at 270-852-8346, email felliott3232@yahoo.com or visit the web site at www.retrouvaille.org

Retreats

Praying with Icons, 7 p.m., Dec. 1 – 9:45 a.m., Dec. 3, Monastery Immaculate Conception, Ferdinand; participants will explore the theology of icons and become familiar with praying with sacred images; presented by Sister Jeana Visel; cost $245, including meals and private room; for more information or to register, call 812-367-1411 ext 2915, or visit www.thedome.org/events.

Spiritual Growth

Mass for the Feast of Our Lady of Providence, 1:30 p.m., Nov. 18, Church of the Immaculate Conception, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; includes a special blessing for families; for more information, call 812-535-2952.

Greetings in the Name of Our Lord Jesus Christ; Dec. 3, Precious Blood, Jasper; worship, 3:30 p.m.; Healing Mass 4 p.m.; celebrant Father Noel Mueller; for more information, call 812-544-2239.

The Mystery of Christmas, 5-6:30 p.m., Dec. 5, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; “Evening with an Ursuline Dinner” presented by Ursuline Sister Mary Matthias Ward is a celebration of both the birth of Jesus and the birth of our own soul; cost $20; preregistration is required by contacting Kathy McCarty at 270-229-0206 or kathy.mccarty@maplemount.org.

Advent Day of Prayer, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Dec. 9, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; led by Monsignor Bernard Powers who holds a master’s degree in spirituality; $25 fee includes lunch; to register, contact Kathy McCarty at 270-229-0206 or kathy.mccarty@maplemount.org.

Eucharistic Adoration, 4-5 p.m., Dec. 10, Motherhouse Chapel, Mount Saint Joseph, Maple Mount, Ky.; concludes with evening prayer; adoration also open to the public on Fridays from 3-5 p.m.

Taizé Prayer Gathering, 7-8 p.m., Dec. 12, Church of the Immaculate Conception, St. Mary-of-the Woods; candlelight service includes prayer, music, time for silence, spoken and silent prayers; free to attend; for more information, call 812-535-2952 or log on to Taize.ProvCenter.org.

Support Groups

Parkinson’s Awareness Support Care Group, 6 p.m., Nov. 28, Oaklyn Library meeting room, Evansville; designed for persons who provide care for loved ones diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease; registration is not necessary, more information is available at pasats.org or by calling 812-450-6000.