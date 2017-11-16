EWTN, CatholicTV Set To Televise Installation Mass

Jeremy Korba, left, Director of Music at St. Benedict Cathedral, discusses details for the live telecast of Bishop-designate Joseph M. Siegel's Dec. 15 Installation Mass. The Message photo by Tim Lilley

Alabama-based EWTN and Boston-based CatholicTV will air the Dec. 15 Installation Mass for Bishop-designate Joseph M. Siegel live beginning at 2 p.m. CST. Discussions continue with other TV outlets regarding the live telecast, and The Message will provide more details as they become available.

The Installation Mass also will be live-streamed through the Diocese of Evansville website, www.evdio.org.

LeSEA Broadcasting of Indianapolis will handle all details associated with the live telecast, and tentative plans call for five cameras providing video from throughout St. Benedict Cathedral. Father Daniel Mahan of the Archdiocese of Indianapolis will provide commentary during the telecast. LeSEA produced the live telecasts of the Installation Masses of Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin and Archbishop Charles C. Thompson in Indianapolis.

Now in its 36th year, EWTN is the largest religious media network in the world. Platforms include direct broadcast satellite television and radio services; radio services transmitted through SIRIUS/XM, iHeart Radio, and almost 500 domestic and international AM & FM radio affiliates; a worldwide shortwave radio station; the largest Catholic website in the U.S.; electronic and print news services, including The National Catholic Register newspaper, and two global wire services; as well as a publishing arm.

CatholicTV began in 1955 as the Catholic Television Center of the Archdiocese of Boston. Today, it is a beacon of hope and a unique herald of the simple-yet-profound message of Jesus Christ, Who is made truly present among us in the breaking of the bread.

Utilizing powerful technology, CatholicTV strives to connect people of faith. Through relevant, inspiring and prayerful programming it teaches the Wisdom of God in the Catholic Tradition, endeavoring to move people of all ages, cultures and attitudes toward the Fullness of Life.

CatholicTV programming is available on Roku and Amazon Fire, along with stand-alone apps for Android and iOS devices. It also is available for immediate streaming on its website, www.catholictv.org.