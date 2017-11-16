Catholic Foundation Celebrates Milestones

By

Diocese of Evanville Administrator Rev. Bernard T. Eitienne, standing, shares a light moment with Father Ted Tempel, seated at left, retired priest of the Diocese of Evansville, and Bernie Niehaus of Vincennes The Message photo by Tim Lilley

More than 50 people gathered at the Reitz Home Carriage House on Nov. 7 to help the Catholic Foundation of Southwestern Indiana celebrate several milestones.

Current and past board members, along with their spouses and guests, got together to reminisce about receiving a call from their Bishop to join a board that would help to build a more stable financial future for Catholic parishes, cemeteries, schools, and organizations in the Diocese of Evansville.

For some, that call came 25 years ago; and for others, it was just last fall.

"Serving on the Foundation Board of Directors has been a blessing,” said current board member Sheila Maikranz. “Fellow board members begin to feel like family, and we are proud to work together to keep the legacies entrusted to us growing."

The Foundation is celebrating 25 years of service to the Diocese of Evansville. It was an idea that originated under Bishop Francis R. Shea, was incorporated under Bishop-emeritus Gerald A. Gettelfinger and achieved its current goals under Bishop Charles C. Thompson, now Archbishop of Indianapolis.

Though the Bishops were consistently supportive of the Foundation’s mission, its true work continues to be accomplished by an active Board of Directors and many donors from across the Diocese.

Over the past 25 years, the number of endowments held by the Foundation has grown to 600. Each one is a testament to a family or individual who chose to express their faith and commitment by establishing a permanent gift that will continue to make a difference to their Catholic community far into the future.

The combined value of these endowments this year passed $50 million. A milestone those early Board members had a hard time imagining.

“The 25 years have gone by so quickly, and $50 million in assets is a big accomplishment,” said Bernie Niehaus, who served on the original board. “But the thing I am most proud of is that at the end of this year the Foundation will have made available $20 million in distributions back to the endowment beneficiaries over these 25 years!”

Perhaps the most important accomplishment the group came together to celebrate was that, over the past 25 years, through the generosity of its donors, the Foundation has been able to help the Catholic parishes, cemeteries, schools, and organizations in the Diocese of Evansville further their missions and support their Catholic Community.

Foundation Executive Director Todd Brock told those gathered, “We are very excited about the future of the Catholic Foundation, and the positive outcomes we can influence within our Catholic culture in Southwestern Indiana. The course set forth 25 years ago by our first board members, and the faithful service and leadership of our directors over the past 25 years, have guided our efforts and success.”

If you would like more information about the Catholic Foundation please visit the Foundation website, www.catholicindiana.org or you may contact us by phone at 800-637-1731.