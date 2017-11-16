Guerin Outreach Ministries Honors Sister Of Providence Mary Beth Klingel

Sister of Providence Mary Beth Klingel displays the 2018 Leadership and Advocacy Award from Guerin Outreach Ministries.

Sister of Providence Mary Beth Klingel, a native of Jasper, was awarded the 2018 Leadership and Advocacy Award by the Guerin Outreach Ministries Board of Directors on Oct. 18.

Guerin Outreach Ministries is a sponsored ministry of the Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Indiana, and this award is given each year at the ministries’ annual board meeting.

“I was truly surprised and humbled at receiving the award,” Sister Mary Beth said. “So many people have done so much over the years to promote the work of Guerin Outreach Ministries. I am pleased and honored to have served as liaison from the Sisters of Providence leadership team to the ministries for the past six years and to continue as an advocate for the board as well as for Providence Family Services and Providence in the Desert.

“I am grateful for the recognition.”

A Sister of Providence for more than 50 years, Sister Mary Beth has served as an ex-officio member of the Guerin Outreach Ministries Board of Directors and as a general councilor for the Sisters of Providence for six years.

She has invested her time and talents to Guerin Outreach Ministries in addition to her other responsibilities with the Sisters of Providence. Sister Mary Beth has improved productivity for the ministries’ board meetings by recommending ways to restructure those meetings to improve efficiency.

Sister Mary Beth’s enlightening reports keep board members informed of what is going on within the Sisters of Providence’s Congregation and how the Guerin Outreach Ministries fit within the work and scope of the entire Congregation.

“Sister Mary Beth has stood with us throughout the years,” Guerin Outreach Ministries President Sister of Providence Patty Fillenwarth, said. “We appreciate the numerous ways that she has helped to advance the work of Guerin Outreach Ministries.”