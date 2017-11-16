Parishes Seeing Major Benefits From Combined Campaign

As Wave 3 of the Stewards of God’s Grace campaign nears completion, and with Wave 4 (the final wave) set for Spring 2018, parishes across the Diocese of Evansville’s 12 counties are seeing major benefits resulting from the first-ever combined capital campaign.

“The funds generated by the campaign for our parishes are enabling them to complete the specific projects and enhancements they identified in preparation for their participation,” said Mike Schwenk, a general campaign chair. “The diocesan portion of the campaign focuses on providing funds and endowments to promote our faith through the support of vocations and of our Catholic schools.”

As of early November (see the accompanying chart), donors have pledged more than $25 million to Stewards of God’s Grace. Schwenk noted that this exceeds the original goal. “Our society likes to keep score; so of course, the campaign had a goal. We want to feel a sense of accomplishment,” he said. “However, I am sure we have not set a target on how many graces or blessings we want to receive. No … we want to receive countless blessings.”

“The response to the campaign has been a great testimony of faith,” said general chair Jim Muehlbauer. It will allow parishes and the diocese to accomplish more than they originally thought possible. As the final group of parishes work to reach their goals to address their needs, we can all be proud to be Catholics of the Diocese of Evansville.”

“Wave 4 will enable participating parishes to be a part of this very successful campaign and help themselves since they will be receiving at least 50 percent of the funds pledged,” added general chair Bernie Niehaus.

The Message will continue to provide updates on Stewards of God’s Grace through its completion next year. The accompanying table shows results through early November.

Wave 1 - Parishes City Target Pledged thru Nov. 5, 2017 Good Shepherd Evansville $1,385,851.00 $1,311,516.16 Holy Family Jasper $957,862.00 $2,303,098.47 Precious Blood Jasper $821,867.00 $1,483,307.42 St. Francis Xavier Poseyville $217,190.00 $277,355.00 St. Joseph Jasper $1,056,218.00 $1,810,030.90 St. Wendel* St. Wendel $743,020.00 $913,624.98 St. Benedict** Evansville $714,323.50 St. Mary*** Ireland $360,243.00 Total Wave 1 $6,135,493.00 $9,173,499.43 Wave 2 - Parishes Blessed Sacrament Oakland City $85,102.00 $83,979.70 Corpus Christi Evansville $963,297.00 $994,428.10 Holy Cross Fort Branch $439,589.00 $531,206.00 Resurrection Evansville $937,551.00 $1,073,764.00 St. Bernard Snake Run $71,789.00 $125,290.00 St. James Haubstadt $694,193.00 $746,005.00 St. John Daylight $715,468.00 $873,742.00 St. John the Baptist* Newburg $1,952,306.00 $2,422,974.85 St. Joseph Princeton $378,550.00 $680,750.00 St. Joseph Vanderburgh County $910,223.00 $591,574.63 St. Matthew Mount Vernon $409,905.00 $502,813.71 Sts. Peter & Paul* Haubstadt $959,059.00 $1,193,285.32 Sts. Peter & Paul Petersburg $88,993.00 $58,864.00 St. Philip Poseyville $919,353.00 $696,786.71 Total Wave 2 $9,525,378.00 $10,575,464.02 Wave 3 - Parishes Annunciation* Evansville $1,188,283.00 $1,165,611.32 Holy Name Bloomfield $82,876.00 $81,578.00 Holy Rosary Evansville $1,680,192.00 $1,638,058.29 Our Lady of Hope Washington $819,117.00 $481,003.33 St. Bernard Rockport $382,803.00 $229,985.00 St. Boniface Evansville $1,066,188.00 $489,025.50 St. Clement Boonville $297,904.00 $174,553.00 St. John Loogootee $535,644.00 $960,910.00 St. Martin Chrisney $110,304.00 $85,954.51 St. Peter Linton $109,244.00 $145,480.00 St. Peter Montgomery $287,504.00 $260,523.00 Total to Date Wave 3 $6,560,059.00 $5,712,681.95 Other (priests, outside donors, advanced donors Wave 4) $477,481.00 TOTAL THRU 11/5/2017: $25,939,126.40

*St. Wendel, St. Wendel; St. John the Baptist, Newburgh; Sts. Peter & Paul, Haubstadt and Assumption, Evansville – Each parish increased its campaign target amount to include raising funds toward parish projects that exceeded their requested target. The amounts reflected above are the campaign targets, not the parish’s increased goal.

**St. Benedict Cathedral - Conducted a very successful parish capital campaign for much needed Cathedral repairs and renovation. The amount above represents the parish’s guaranteed funds for its diocesan portion along with new gifts for the parish-diocesan shared effort.

***St. Mary, Ireland – Conducted a very successful parish capital campaign earlier this year to construct a new church. The amount above represents the parish’s guarantee for its diocesan portion plus additional new gifts for the parish-diocesan shared campaign.

Wave 4 – Spring 2018