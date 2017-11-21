Around The Diocese For November 24, 2017

Happy birthday!

Deacon John McMullen, deacon at Annunciation of the Lord Parish in Evansville, celebrates his birthday on November 30.

Happy anniversary!

Father Homero Rodriguez, associate pastor at Holy Rosary Parish in Evansville, was ordained to the priesthood on December 5, 2016.

Holy Redeemer Mass time change

Holy Redeemer Parish in Evansville is discontinuing the Sunday 4:45 p.m. (CT) Mass effective the first Sunday of Advent. The last Mass at this time will be held on November 26. All Saints Parish at 704 N. First Avenue in Evansville continues to have a 5 p.m. Sunday evening Mass at St. Anthony of Padua Church for those looking for a Sunday evening service in the area.