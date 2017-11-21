Bulletin Board For November 24, 2017

General Interest

“Road to Alaska” plein-air art exhibit, through Dec 4, Saint Meinrad Archabbey library gallery, St. Meinrad; exhibit showcases the work of two friends travelling 12,000 miles to Alaska, producing 160 paintings along the way; exhibit is free and open to the public; for hours call 812-357-6401 or 800-987-7311 or visit www.saintmeinrad.edu/library/hours.

Emanuele Fontanini at Shrine Gift Shop, 3-6 p.m., Nov 26, Shrine Gift Shop, National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Belleview, Ill.; collectors can have pieces that they purchase autographed, along with two pieces from their own personal collection; for more information, call 812-394-6230 or visit snows.org/gs.

48th annual Way of Lights display, through Jan 1, 2018, National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Belleville, Ill.; over one million lights featured along a 1.5-mile route depicting the Journey to Bethlehem; camel, donkey and pony rides, petting zoo, photo area, carriage rides; for more information call 618-397-6700 or visit snows.org/wol.

Tails, Trails and Twinkles, 5:30 p.m., Dec 3, National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Belleville, Ill.; bring your canine friends/ family members to enjoy a walk through the Way of lights; Barket and Expo begins at 5 p.m. and runs through 7 p.m.; dogs only and must be on leashes; for more information call 618-397-6700 or visit snows.org/tails.

Join the Diocesan Choir for the Installation of Bishop Siegel, 2 p.m., Dec 15; choir is open to singers in high school and older; reading music is helpful but not required; due to limited seating, please RSVP to participate; call 812-589-3886 or email jkorba@evdio.org for more information.

Classes/Workshops

The Hidden Identity of Jesus in the Gospel of Mark, 7-8:30 p.m., Nov 28-29, Monastery Immaculate Conception, Ferdinand; presented by Fr. Eugene Hensell, OSB; $15 for one session or $25 for both; for more information or to register call 812-367-1411, ext. 2915 or visit www.thedome.org/events.

Focus on Faith with "Mary 101," 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Dec 14, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center (located 12 miles west of Owensboro, Ky., on Hwy. 56);“Mary 101, Tradition and Influence,” by Mary Ann Zimmer is the focus of a book study led by Ursuline Sister Ann McGrew; $20 fee per class includes lunch; to register, contact Kathy McCarty: 270-229-0206 or kathy.mccarty@maplemount.org.

Concerts / Dances

Prepare the Way Advent Concert, 6 p.m., Dec 3, Holy Redeemer Church, Evansville; featuring Christian artists Sarah Hart and PJ Anderson; free and open to the public; for more information contact 812-424-8344.

Area Choir Concert, 2 p.m. EST, Dec 3, Monastery Immaculate Conception, Ferdinand; all are invited to join the Sisters of St. Benedict of Ferdinand; local churches, schools and music organizations will participate; free but donations accepted; for more information call 812-367-1411.

Handel’s Messiah by Candlelight, 7 p.m. EST, Dec 16, St. Joseph Parish, Jasper; presented by the Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra; tickets available at the Parish Center; advance sales are $23 or $25 at the door; sponsors are needed, contact Father Ray Brenner for details at 812-482-1805.

Knights of Saint John Goodwill Prom New Year’s Eve, Saint Wendel Knights Home, St. Wendel;5:30 p.m. doors open, 6 p.m. dinner, dance only doors open at 7 p.m., Free Reign 2 will begin playing at 8 p.m.; tickets $35 for dinner and dance or dance only for $20; for more information contact Melissa Stevens at 812-306-4130.

Dinners / Festivals

Christmas Fun at the Woods, 1-4 p.m., Dec 9, Providence Hall and White Violet Center for Eco-Justice, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods; doors open at 12:30; activities for all ages, food, carriage rides, prize drawings, bingo; cost is $5 per person; children 3 and under free; for more information call 812-535-2952 or email jfrost@spsmw.org.

Fundraisers

Boy Scout Troop 399 Christmas Tree Lot, starting 8 a.m., Nov 24, M-F 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Sat-Sun 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., Sacred Heart Parish, West Franklin Street, Evansville; over 1,000 Balsam and Frasier Fir trees available and beautiful fresh wreaths.

St. Nick Bazaar, 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Dec 2; 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Dec 3; Precious Blood School gym north side entrance, Jasper; cookie walk for purchase by the pound, pies, cakes, breads, noodles, jellies, books, crafts, Christmas decorations, silent auction and more; open to the public; for more information call 812-634-7829.

Health

The Basics: Memory Loss, Dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease, 10-11 a.m., Nov 29, Alzheimer’s Association, 701 N. Weinbach Ave, Evansville; program provides information on detection, causes and risk factors, stages of the disease, treatment and more; designed for general public; $5 donation suggested, $15 fee for professionals; registration required at 1-800-272-3900 or communityresourcefiner.org.

Friday Health Screenings, 7-9 a.m.,Dec 15, Memorial Southside Office, 1100 W. 12th Ave., Jasper; cholesterol and glucose checks included; a 12-hour fast is required prior to appointment time; pre-registration required; cost is $25; to register or for more information visit www.mhhcc.org or call 812-996-2399, option 1.

Tobacco Cessation, the Indiana Tobacco Quitline has trained coaches to guide you through the process of quitting; no cost; calls are answered seven days a week between 8 a.m. – 3 a.m.; call 1-800-QUIT-NOW or 812-996-2399 to be referred to this program.

Look Good, Feel Better, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.,Dec 13, Memorial Hospital, Jasper; provides information and cosmetic advice to women battling cancer; facilitated by trained, licensed cosmetologists who are American Cancer Society volunteers; lunch provided; free, but pre-registration is necessary; to register call 812-996-7488.

Marriage

Stress in Your Marriage? – Retrouvaille is a program for married couples that feel bored, disillusioned, frustrated, or angry in their marriage. This program has helped thousands of couples experiencing difficulties in their marriage. For confidential information about or to register for the January program beginning with a weekend on Jan 12, 2018 call 270-852-8346 or email: felliott3232@yahoo.com or visit the web site at www.retrouvaille.org.

Retreats

Praying with Icons, 7 p.m., Dec 1 – 9:45 a.m., Dec 3, Monastery Immaculate Conception, Ferdinand; participants will explore the theology of icons and become familiar with praying with sacred images; presented by Sister Jeana Visel; cost is $245, including meals and private room; for more information or to register, call 812-367-1411, ext 2915, or visit www.thedome.org/events.

Spiritual Growth

Greetings in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ; Dec 3, Precious Blood Parish, Jasper; worship, 3:30 p.m.; Healing Mass 4 p.m.; celebrant Fr. Noel Mueller; for more information call 812-544-2239.

The Mystery of Christmas, 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Dec 5, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center (located 12 miles west of Owensboro, Ky., on Hwy. 56); the next monthly Evening with an Ursuline dinner will be presented by Ursuline Sister Mary Matthias Ward; it will be a celebration of both the birth of Jesus and the birth of our own soul; cost is $20; preregistration is required by contacting Kathy McCarty at 270-229-0206 or kathy.mccarty@maplemount.org.

Advent Day of Prayer, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Dec 9, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center (located 12 miles west of Owensboro, Ky., on Hwy. 56);led by Monsignor Bernard Powers who holds a master’s degree in spirituality; $25 fee includes lunch; to register, contact Kathy McCarty at 270-229-0206 or kathy.mccarty@maplemount.org.

Eucharistic Adoration, 4-5 p.m., Dec 10, Motherhouse Chapel, Mount Saint Joseph, Maple Mount, Ky.; concludes with evening prayer; adoration also open to the public on Fridays from 3-5 p.m.

Taizé Prayer Gathering, 7-8 p.m., Dec 12, Church of the Immaculate Conception, Saint Mary-of-the Woods; 2017 gatherings will focus on “Praying for Peace in the world and in our hearts”; candlelight service includes prayer, music, time for silence, spoken and silent prayers; free to attend; for more information call 812-535-2952 or log on to Taize.ProvCenter.org.

Service of the Longest Night, 6 p.m., Dec 16, Saint Meinrad Archabbey Guest House Chapel, St. Meinrad; service with prayer and Scripture for those who mourn and struggle with loss during the Christmas season; everyone is welcome; light refreshments will follow; RSVP requested but not required for planning; reply to info@abbeycaskets.com or call 800-987-7380 for more information.

Winter Solstice Celebration, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Dec 21, White Violet Center for Eco-Justice, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods; celebrate the beginning of each season with the word, symbol and sharing; refreshments served; free to all who wish to attend; for more information call 812-535-2932 or visit events.SistersofProvidence.org.

Support Groups

Parkinson’s Awareness Support Care Group, 6 p.m., Nov 28, Oaklyn Library meeting room, Evansville; designed for persons who provide care for loved ones diagnosed with PD; registration is not necessary, more information is available at pasats.org or by calling 812-450-6000.

Men with Cancer Discussion Group, 6:30 p.m., Dec 4, Memorial Hospital, Jasper; open to any man who has experieinced cancer or is going through treatment regardless of type of cancer; free; for more information call 812-996-7488.