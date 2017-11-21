Holy Family Parish Introduces New Church Organ With Concert

By Dan Racicot, Special To The Message

Gerg Zelek sits at the organ and is joined by Holy Family Parish Director of Music Dan Racicort, back left, Tom Magee of Classic Organs of Indiana and Holy Family Pastor Father John Boeglin. Photo by Kathi Mathies, special to The Message

Holy Family Parish in Jasper welcomed acclaimed organist Greg Zelek to Jasper for a special Nov. 12 concert on the parish’s new Rodgers Infinity 361-II, which was installed in September. About 250 people came from all over Southwestern Indiana to hear the 26-year-old from Florida play classical and contemporary church on the 3-keyboard organ that is totally electronic.

They were not disappointed! Zelek earned two standing ovations and many kudos by the end of his performance.

Holy Family Pastor Father John Boeglin opened the program by welcoming the crowd and introducing Tom Magee, owner of Classic Organs of Indiana in Carmel, which sold, installed and voiced the new instrument. Installation included 26 speakers (including 4 sub-woofers) that are powered by the organ’s 16 channels of amplification. Magee spent many hours voicing the organ for its acoustical environment after installation.

After Magee introduced Zelek, Father Boeglin blessed the organ; and Zelek proceeded to amaze the audience with his versatility on the organ and his engaging personality. After the concert, many in the crowd expressed awe at Zelek’s execution of the various pieces and the amazing sound of the new organ!

Zelek earned Bachelor’s & Master’s degrees from the Juilliard School of Music in New York City. He is currently pursuing an Artist Diploma at Juilliard. Having recently moved to Wisconsin, he is the Principal Organist of the Madison Symphony Orchestra and Curator of the Overture Concert Organ and Series.

Classic Organs of Indiana is one of the largest Rodgers dealerships in the world. It recently received an international award for creativity in helping develop young organists. In addition to many hundreds of digital instruments, Classic Organs has installed more than 40 hybrid organs – ranging from 2 ranks of pipes to 57.

For the past two years, many have enjoyed hearing a Rodgers Organ from Classic Organs at the Diocese of Evansville Chrism Mass at Saint Benedict Cathedral. To learn more about them visit: www.classicorgans.net

Racicot is Director of Music for Holy Family Parish.