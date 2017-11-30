Around The Diocese For December 1, 2017

Happy birthday!

Father Stephen Lintzenich, retired priest of the Diocese of Evansville, celebrates his birthday on December 7.

Sheri Cooley, parish catechetical leader at St. Wendel Parish in St. Wendel and St. Francis Xavier Parish in Poseyville, celebrates her birthday on December 8.

Sharon Vogler, parish catechetical leader at All Saints Parish in Evansville, celebrates her birthday on December 9.

Father Paul Ferguson, pastor at Our Lady of Hope Parish in Washington, celebrates his birthday on December 11.

Happy anniversary!

Deacon Thomas Lambert, deacon at St. Clement Parish in Boonville, was ordained as a deacon on December 12, 1992.