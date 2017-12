Saluting The State Champions

By

The Message photos by Tim Lilley

Classmates, faculty and staff, family members and friends salute the Reitz Memorial High School football team during a special Nov. 27 assembly. Reitz Memorial defeated Brebeuf Jesuit of Indianapolis, 29-17, on Nov. 24 in Lucas Oil Stadium to win the Indiana Class 3A State Championship – the school’s first state football championship.