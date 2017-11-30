CAJE Engages Hundreds Before Community Problems Assembly

By Special To The Message

Linda Henzman, left, of Central United Mthodist Church, listens as CAJE Board co-chair Father Ed Schnur of Saint Wendel Parish in Saint Wendel and St. Francis Xavier Parish in Poseyville speaks to the large crowd. The Message photo by Tim Lilley

Father Ed Schnur, Pastor of Saint Wendel Parish in Saint Wendel and St. Francis Xavier Parish in Poseyville, tells The Message that Congregations Acting for Justice and Empowerment engaged more than 575 people in conversation leading up to the 2017 Community Problems Assembly. Holy Redeeemer Parish in Evansville hosted that Nov. 13 gathering,

“Leading up to the Community Problems Assembly we held 63 house meetings, or listening sessions, among the 22 member congregations of CAJE,” Father Schnur said. Those meetings enabled CAJE members to speak to 578 people in the community “Issues (identified in the meetings) were narrowed down to three general areas prior to the Community Problems Assembly – Addiction, Crime, and Youth Behavioral/Mental Health.”

He explained that after hearing compelling stories related to these areas at the Community Problems Assembly, each congregation caucused. A roll-call followed, with each congregation casting votes. As a result of the voting, CAJE has selected Youth Behavioral Mental Health as the issue to be addressed in the coming year.

“This issue and possible ways to address it will be researched in the coming months and then taken to the CAJE Action on May 7, 2018, at the Old National Events Plaza, Father Schnur said.

He and Linda Hanzman from Evansville’s Central United Methodist Church completed five years of service as co-chairs of the CAJE Board. Stepping in to serve as new co-chairs Rev. Dr. Amariah McIntosh of Cleaves Memorials CME Church and Elder Richard Gregg of Community of Christ Church.