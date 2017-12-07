Around The Diocese For December 8, 2017

Happy birthday!

Deacon Earl Ruppel, retired deacon of the Diocese of Evansville, celebrates his birthday on December 16.

Deacon David Seibert, retired deacon of the Diocese of Evansville, celebrates his birthday on December 17.

Doug Rasler, parish catechetical leader at Holy Redeemer Parish in Evansville, celebrates his birthday on December 17.

Sue Kroupa, parish catechetical leader at Good Shepherd Parish in Evansville, celebrates her birthday on December 18.

Deacon Paul Vonderwell, deacon at St. Francis Xavier Parish in Vincennes and St. Philip Neri Parish in Bicknell, celebrates his birthday on December 19.

Happy anniversary!

Father William Dietsch, retired priest of the Diocese of Evansville, was ordained to the priesthood on December 18, 1971.