Bulletin Board For December 8, 2017

By

General Interest

Advent lessons and carols service, 7 p.m., Dec 10, Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology, St. Thomas Aquinas Chapel, St. Meinrad; service of scripture and song that dates to the late 19th century; nearly 50 seminarians, monks and community members will participate; free and open to the public; reception will follow in Heritage Gallery on first floor of St. Gregory Hall; for more information call 812-357-6501.

Christmas Crèches on display, Dec 7-Jan 7, Saint Meinrad Archabbey Library, St. Meinrad; display features creches from the monastery collection as well as the Catherine A. Smith Nativity Collection; variety of styles and media; free and open to the public; for hours call 812-987-7311 or visit www.saintmeinrad.edu/library/hours.

48th annual Way of Lights display, through Jan 1, 2018, National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Belleville, Ill.; over one million lights featured along a 1.5-mile route depicting the Journey to Bethlehem; camel, donkey and pony rides, petting zoo, photo area, carriage rides; for more information call 618-397-6700 or visit snows.org/wol.

Join the Diocesan Choir for the Installation of Bishop Siegel, 2 p.m., Dec 15; choir is open to singers in high school and older; reading music is helpful but not required; due to limited seating, please RSVP to participate; call 812-589-3886 or email jkorba@evdio.org for more information.

Coat Drive, 2-5 p.m., Dec 10, Prince’s on the Spot, 200 E. Franklin St., Evansville; drop off new and gently used coats, enjoy cookies and hot chocolate; for more information call 812-453-3732.

9TH annual Way of Lights 5K competitive run and 1.5 mile fun walk, 6:30 p.m., National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Belleville, Ill; check in time begins at 5 p.m.; cost is $30 run, $20 walk; $35 run $25 walk after Dec 8; for more information or to register visit snows.org.

Classes/Workshops

Focus on Faith with "Mary 101," 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Dec 14, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center (located 12 miles west of Owensboro, Ky., on Hwy. 56);“Mary 101, Tradition and Influence,” by Mary Ann Zimmer is the focus of a book study led by Ursuline Sister Ann McGrew; $20 fee per class includes lunch; to register, contact Kathy McCarty: 270-229-0206 or kathy.mccarty@maplemount.org.

Concerts / Dances

Winter Music Recital, 2 p.m. Dec 10, St. Gertrude Hall, Monastery Immaculate Conception, Ferdinand; piano and guitar students of Sister Mary Karen Hill, Sister Michelle Mohr and Sister Rose Wildeman will showcase their skills in a music recital; for more information call 812-367-1411.

Christmas Concert featuring John Angotti, 7 p.m., Dec 15, St. John the Baptist Parish, Newburgh, $10 per person; to purchase tickets visit www.sjbnewburgh.org or contact Mike at 812-490-1000 or mkillebrew@evdio.org.

Handel’s Messiah by Candlelight, 7 p.m. EST, Dec 16, St. Joseph Parish, Jasper; presented by the Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra; tickets available at the Parish Center; advance sales are $23 or $25 at the door; sponsors are needed, contact Father Ray Brenner for details at 812-482-1805.

Knights of Saint John Goodwill Prom New Year’s Eve, Dec 31, Saint Wendel Knights Home, St. Wendel; 5:30 p.m. doors open, 6 p.m. dinner, dance only doors open at 7 p.m., Free Reign 2 will begin playing at 8 p.m.; tickets $35 for dinner and dance or dance only for $20; for more information contact Melissa Stevens at 812-306-4130.

Dinners / Festivals

Christmas Fun at the Woods, 1-4 p.m., Dec 9, Providence Hall and White Violet Center for Eco-Justice, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods; doors open at 12:30; activities for all ages, food, carriage rides, prize drawings, bingo; cost is $5 per person; children 3 and under free; for more information call 812-535-2952 or email jfrost@spsmw.org.

Fundraisers

Boy Scout Troop 399 Christmas Tree Lot, now open M-F 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Sat-Sun 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., Sacred Heart Parish, West Franklin Street, Evansville; over 1,000 Balsam and Frasier Fir trees available and beautiful fresh wreaths.

Sisters of Providence Bake Sale, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m., Dec 9, O’Shaughnessy Dining Hall, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods; cookies, brownies, pies, fudges, cakes and more; available for a freewill offering; all proceeds will go to the sisters and their ministries; for more information call 317-250-3294.

Saint Wendel Trivia Night, Feb 3,doors open 5:30 p.m., dinner buffet opens at 5:45 p.m., trivia starts at 7 p.m., Wendel Hall, Saint Wendel School; teams up to 8 people; $35 per person; prizes, raffles, DJ; reservations due by Jan 19; call 812-454-4193 for more information.

Health

Friday Health Screenings, 7-9 a.m.,Dec 15, Memorial Southside Office, 1100 W. 12th Ave., Jasper; cholesterol and glucose checks included; a 12-hour fast is required prior to appointment time; pre-registration required; cost is $25; to register or for more information visit www.mhhcc.org or call 812-996-2399, option 1.

Look Good, Feel Better, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.,Dec 13, Memorial Hospital, Jasper; provides information and cosmetic advice to women battling cancer; facilitated by trained, licensed cosmetologists who are American Cancer Society volunteers; lunch provided; free, but pre-registration is necessary; to register call 812-996-7488.

Marriage

Stress in Your Marriage? – Retrouvaille is a program for married couples that feel bored, disillusioned, frustrated, or angry in their marriage. This program has helped thousands of couples experiencing difficulties in their marriage. For confidential information about or to register for the January program beginning with a weekend on Jan 12, 2018 call 270-852-8346 or email: felliott3232@yahoo.com or visit the web site at www.retrouvaille.org.

The Sacrament of Marriage and Catholic parenting are great gifts. They are filled with joy as well as sacrifice and struggle. Join other parents in the diocese in sharing resources, information and encouragement; for more information email project coordinator Eric Girten at egirten@evdio.org.

Retreats

Rachel’s Vineyard Retreat for Healing the Wounds of Abortion, Jan 12-14, Diocese of Owensboro, Ky.; participation is open to any woman or man who has been involved or touched by abortion; for more information visit HopeAfterAbortionKY.com or call 270-570-4717.

Spiritual Growth

Advent Day of Prayer, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Dec 9, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center (located 12 miles west of Owensboro, Ky., on Hwy. 56);led by Monsignor Bernard Powers who holds a master’s degree in spirituality; $25 fee includes lunch; to register, contact Kathy McCarty at 270-229-0206 or kathy.mccarty@maplemount.org.

Eucharistic Adoration, 4-5 p.m., Dec 10, Motherhouse Chapel, Mount Saint Joseph, Maple Mount, Ky.; concludes with evening prayer; adoration also open to the public on Fridays from 3-5 p.m.

Taizé Prayer Gathering, 7-8 p.m., Dec 12, Church of the Immaculate Conception, Saint Mary-of-the Woods; 2017 gatherings will focus on “Praying for Peace in the world and in our hearts”; candlelight service includes prayer, music, time for silence, spoken and silent prayers; free to attend; for more information call 812-535-2952 or log on to Taize.ProvCenter.org.

Service of the Longest Night, 6 p.m., Dec 16, Saint Meinrad Archabbey Guest House Chapel, St. Meinrad; service with prayer and Scripture for those who mourn and struggle with loss during the Christmas season; everyone is welcome; light refreshments will follow; RSVP requested but not required for planning; reply to info@abbeycaskets.com or call 800-987-7380 for more information.

Winter Solstice Celebration, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Dec 21, White Violet Center for Eco-Justice, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods; celebrate the beginning of each season with the word, symbol and sharing; refreshments served; free to all who wish to attend; for more information call 812-535-2932 or visit events.SistersofProvidence.org.

Sisters of Providence Advent/Christmas Services, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Mass at 11 a.m. on the following dates: Dec 10, 17, and 24; Advent Vespers at 4:30 p.m., Dec. 10 and 17; Christmas Eve Festival of Lessons and Carols from 7-8 p.m., Dec 24; Christmas Day Mass 11 a.m.; Feast of the Holy Family Mass 11 a.m., Dec 31; Solemnity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Mass 11 a.m., Jan 1; Mass for the Solemnity of the Epiphany of the Lord at 11 a.m., Jan. 7 and Mass for the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord at 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 8.

Christmas Schedule at Saint Meinrad Archabbey Church, all are welcome, Dec 24 vigils begin at 7 p.m., Mass at 10 p.m.; Dec 25 Mass at 9:30 a.m.; Dec 26 and 27 Mass at 9:30 a.m. (change in time from regular 7:30 a.m. daily Mass.)