Diocese Prepares To Welcome Its Sixth Bishop

By

Photo courtesy of the Diocese of Joliet

Preparations are nearing completion for the installation of Most Rev. Joseph M. Siegel as the Sixth Bishop of Evansville. Archbishop Christophe Pierre, Apostolic Nuncio to the United States, will join Archbishop Charles C. Thompson of Indianapolis and more than a dozen other bishops from around the country for the Dec. 15 Installation Mass at St. Benedict Cathedral in Evansville, which is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. CST.

Please note that seating for the Installation Mass is by invitation only.

St. Benedict Cathedral will host Solemn Evening Prayer beginning at 5:30 p.m. CST on Dec. 14. This service is open to the public.

A large group of priests, diocesan staff and faithful, including members of Bishop Siegel’s family, are planning to travel from the Diocese of Joliet for the celebration. A son of the Joliet Diocese, Bishop Siegel has served as Auxiliary Bishop of Joliet since 2010.

Faithful across the Evansville and Joliet dioceses also will have an opportunity to watch a live telecast of the Installation Mass, which is being produced by LeSEA Broadcasting of Indianapolis.

EWTN and CatholicTV will carry the live broadcast. Check your local listings and/or cable provider for channels, or watch online at www.ewtn.com or http://catholictv.org.

Locally, Evansville NBC affiliate WFIE-TV will televise the Mass live on its “Me-TV” channel. Over the air, viewers will find the telecast on Channel 14.2. Cable subscribers will find it on the following providers’ channels, as noted:

Charter Spectrum – Channel 436

Comcast/Xfinity Cable – Channel 216

Perry Spencer Cable – Channel 152

WOW – Channel 104

In addition to EWTN and CatholicTV, other live streams will include the Diocese of Evansville website at www.evdio.org and WFIE-TV’s website at www.14news.com.

Evansville’s Catholic radio station, WIAH 103.5 FM, also plans to air the Installation Mass live.

The Message will publish a special edition on Dec. 15, which will be distributed to all households in the Diocese of Evansville. Copies also will be available at Solemn Evening Prayer and the Installation Mass.