Around The Diocese For December 15, 2017

By

Happy birthday!





Ann Hitt, parish catechetical leader at St. Mary Parish in Sullivan, celebrates her birthday on December 20.

Father Earl Rohleder, retired priest of the Diocese of Evansville, celebrates his birthday on December 20.

Connie Matheis, parish catechetical leader at St. Mary Parish in Ireland, celebrates her birthday on December 25.

Father Crispine Adongo, associate pastor at St. Joseph Parish in Jasper, celebrates his birthday on December 25.

Memorial Hospital receives recertification, offers scholarships

Memorial Hospital’s Wound Care Center in Huntingburg announced that it has again earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Wound Care Certification. The Gold Seal of Approval® is a symbol of quality that reflects an organization’s commitment to providing safe and effective patient care. The Wound Care Center became the first in the state of Indiana to be awarded The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for wound care with its original certification in 2013.

The Wound Care Center underwent a rigorous on-site review on November 16. Joint Commission experts evaluated compliance with national disease-specific care standards as well as with wound care-specific requirements. Clinical practice guidelines and performance measures also were assessed.

“Memorial Hospital’s Wound Care Center has thoroughly demonstrated a high level of care for patients with wounds,” said Patrick Phelan, executive director, Hospital Business Development, The Joint Commission. “We commend the Wound Care Center for becoming a leader in wound care, potentially providing a higher standard of service for wound care patients in its community.”

In addition, with the assistance of the Dubois County Community Foundation, Memorial Hospital Foundation is offering various medical scholarship opportunities. A Scholarship Application must be completed by applicants and returned to the Memorial Hospital Foundation office by March 1, 2018. Applications will be available at the Memorial Hospital Foundation office, located at 709 W. 9th Street in Jasper, and online atwww.mhhcc.org.

Selection of scholarship recipients will be made by a committee composed of staff members of Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center as designated by Memorial Hospital. The committee will include, but is not limited to, the Executive Director of Memorial Hospital Foundation, the Vice President of Patient Services, and a minimum of one Patient Services Director from the Hospital.

For more information regarding these scholarship opportunities, please contact Mike Jones, Executive Director, Memorial Hospital Foundation, at mjones@mhhcc.org or by phone at 812-996-8426.