Bulletin Board For December 15, 2017

By

General Interest

Christmas Crèches on Display, Dec. 7-Jan. 7, 2018, St. Meinrad Archabbey Library, St. Meinrad; display features créches from the monastery collection as well as the Catherine A. Smith Nativity Collection; variety of styles and media; free and open to the public; for hours, call 812-987-7311 or visit www.saintmeinrad.edu/library/hours.

48th Annual Way of Lights Display, through Jan. 1, 2018, National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Belleville, Ill.; over one million lights featured along a 1.5-mile route depicting the Journey to Bethlehem; camel, donkey and pony rides, petting zoo, photo area, carriage rides; for more information, call 618-397-6700 or visit www.snows.org/wol.

9th Annual Way of Lights 5K Competitive Run and 1.5 Mile Fun Walk, 6:30 p.m., Jan. 6, 2018, National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Belleville, Ill; check in time begins at 5 p.m.; cost $30/run, $20/walk; after Dec. 8 $35/run, $25/walk; for more information or to register, visit www.snows.org.

Concerts/Dances

Handel’s Messiah by Candlelight, 7 p.m. EST, Dec. 16, St. Joseph, Jasper; presented by the Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra; tickets available at the Parish Center; advance sales are $23 or $25 at the door; sponsors are needed, contact Father Ray Brenner for details at 812-482-1805.

Knights of St. John New Year’s Eve Goodwill Prom Party, St. Wendel Knights Home, St. Wendel; 5:30 p.m. doors open, 6 p.m. dinner, dance only doors open at 7 p.m.; Free Reign 2 will begin playing at 8 p.m.; tickets $35 for dinner and dance or dance only for $20; for more information, contact Melissa Stevens at 812-306-4130.

Dinners/Festivals

Fat Sunday Breakfast Buffet, 8 a.m.-noon, Feb. 11, 2018, St. Anthony Cafeteria, Evansville; sponsored by the A-men’s Club; $7 includes all you can eat biscuits and gravy, eggs, hash browns, sausage, pancakes, mixed fruit; coffee, milk or juice included; children 8 and under free; for more information, call 812-431-3133.

55

Senior Citizens Christmas Potluck, 1 p.m., Dec. 19, St. Anthony Cafeteria, Evansville; join us the third Tuesday each month (September through May), new members always welcome; bring a dish to share for the meal and a wrapped $2 gift for Bingo; don’t forget to dress for the season!

Fundraisers

Boy Scout Troop 399 Christmas Tree Lot, Mon.-Fri. 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Sat.-Sun. 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Sacred Heart, Evansville; over 1,000 Balsam and Fraser Fir trees and beautiful fresh wreaths available.

St. Wendel Trivia Night, Feb. 3,doors open 5:30 p.m., dinner buffet opens at 5:45 p.m., trivia starts at 7 p.m., Wendel Hall, St. Wendel School, St. Wendel; teams up to 8 people; $35 per person; prizes, raffles, DJ; reservations due by Jan. 19; call 812-454-4193 for more information.

Health

Women of the Heartland, 9-11:30 a.m., Jan. 13, Huntingburg Event Center, Huntingburg; topics during this special morning are devoted to women’s health; no admission fee, but donations accepted; pre-registration required by Jan. 8, 2018; all women who attend will receive a gift certificate for a free blood screening; for more information and to pre-register, visit www.mhhcc.org or call 812-996-2352.

Marriage

Stress in Your Marriage? — Retrouvaille, program begins Jan. 12, 2018, Diocese of Owensboro; Retrouvaille (pronounced retro – vi) has helped thousands of couples who are disillusioned or experiencing difficulties in their marriage; for information or to register, call the Diocese of Owensboro Family Life Office at 270-852-8346, email felliott3232@yahoo.com or visit the web site at www.retrouvaille.org.

Unveiled Marriage Prep, Feb. 16-17, 2018, for engaged couples looking for a marriage preparation program; for details, call Catholic Charities at 812-423-5456 or visit www.ccevansville.org/marriage-preparation.html.

The Sacrament of Marriage and Catholic Parenting are Great Gifts; they are filled with joy as well as sacrifice and struggle; join other parents in the diocese in sharing resources, information and encouragement; for more information, email project coordinator Eric Girten at egirten@evdio.org.

Retreats

Rachel’s Vineyard Retreat for Healing the Wounds of Abortion, Jan. 12-14, 2018, Diocese of Owensboro, Ky.; participation is open to any woman or man who has been involved or touched by abortion; for more information, visit HopeAfterAbortionKY.com or call 270-570-4717.

Spiritual Growth

Sisters of Providence Advent/Christmas Services, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; Mass 11 a.m., Dec. 17, and 24; Advent Vespers 4:30 p.m., Dec. 17; Christmas Eve Festival of Lessons and Carols 7-8 p.m., Dec. 24; Christmas Day Mass 11 a.m.; Feast of the Holy Family Mass 11 a.m., Dec. 31; Solemnity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Mass 11 a.m., Jan. 1; Mass for the Solemnity of the Epiphany of the Lord 11 a.m., Jan. 7 and Mass for the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord 11:30 a.m., Jan. 8.

Winter Solstice Celebration, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Dec. 21, White Violet Center for Eco-Justice, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; celebrate the beginning of each season with the word, symbol and sharing; refreshments served; free to all who wish to attend; for more information, call 812-535-2932 or visit events.SistersofProvidence.org.

Christmas Schedule at St. Meinrad Archabbey Church, all are welcome, Dec. 24 vigils begin at 7 p.m., Mass at 10 p.m.; Dec. 25 Mass at 9:30 a.m.; Dec. 26 and 27 Mass at 9:30 a.m. (change in time from regular 7:30 a.