Reitz Memorial Principal Dr. Marie Williams To Step Down

In a Dec. 6 email to the Reitz Memorial High School community, Dr. Marie Williams announced her intent to step down when a new principal is identified and hired. There is no specific timetable for the change.

“My experience in searching for high school principals has made me highly aware that it can be a difficult and sometimes long process,” Williams wrote. “I really want to allow as much time as needed to find the best person to serve in this position for many years to come. For the first time in my life I will not need to move to the next full time job, so I can be very flexible in the transition.”

She added, “Memorial is an amazing school community! Never did I dream that I would end my full-time career in this position, but God has blessed me with many wonderful surprises over the years – and they just keep happening. Thanks to all of you for the wonderful support I have received – but most of all for the support you have given this school community, which continues to provide a multitude of young people opportunities to grow in faith, knowledge and skill!”