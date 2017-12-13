City Grant To Fund Parking Improvements At St. Vincent De Paul Food Pantry

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul – Evansville District Council has received a grant from the City of Evansville Endowment Fund. The $16,800 grant will be used to assist in creating more adequate parking surrounding the SVdP Food Pantry, which is located on the corner of North Lafayette Ave. and East Columbia St. (809 N. Lafayette Ave.).

This project will enhance the usefulness and improve the currently poor condition of the two lots located in the “Promise Zone,” and provide a long-term solution to an otherwise-deteriorating location. Converting two empty lots adjacent to the food pantry into parking will provide volunteers and those the facility serves a more safe and convenient place to park while at the pantry.

The St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry provides food to approximately 2,569 individuals in 1,141 families each month.

Inspired by Gospel values, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, a Catholic lay organization, leads women and men to join together to grow spiritually by offering person-to-person service to those who are needy and suffering in the tradition of its founder, Blessed Frédéric Ozanam, and patron, St. Vincent de Paul.

To learn more about SVdP, please visit http://www.svdpevansville.org.

The City of Evansville Endowment Fund is part of the Community Foundation Alliance. To learn more, please visit https://www.communityfoundationalliance.org/grant/city-evansville-endowment-fund/.