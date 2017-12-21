Bulletin Board For December 22, 2017

General Interest

Christmas Crèches on display, through Jan 7, Saint Meinrad Archabbey Library, St. Meinrad; display features crèches from the monastery collection as well as the Catherine A. Smith Nativity Collection; variety of styles and media; free and open to the public; for hours call 812-987-7311 or visit www.saintmeinrad.edu/library/hours.

48th annual Way of Lights display, through Jan 1, 2018, National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Belleville, Ill.; over one million lights featured along a 1.5-mile route depicting the Journey to Bethlehem; camel, donkey and pony rides, petting zoo, photo area, carriage rides; for more information call 618-397-6700 or visit snows.org/wol.

9TH annual Way of Lights 5K competitive run and 1.5 mile fun walk, 6:30 p.m., Jan 6, National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Belleville, Ill; check in time begins at 5 p.m.; cost is $30 run, $20 walk; $35 run $25 walk after Dec 8; for more information or to register visit snows.org.

Concerts / Dances

Knights of Saint John Goodwill Prom New Year’s Eve, Dec 31, Saint Wendel Knights Home, St. Wendel; 5:30 p.m. doors open, 6 p.m. dinner, dance only doors open at 7 p.m., Free Reign 2 will begin playing at 8 p.m.; tickets $35 for dinner and dance or dance only for $20; for more information contact Melissa Stevens at 812-306-4130.

Dinners / Festivals

Fat Sunday Breakfast Buffet, 8 a.m. – noon, Feb 11, St. Anthony Church cafeteria, Evansville; sponsored by the A-men’s Club; $7 includes all you can eat biscuits and gravy, eggs, hash browns, sausage, pancakes, mixed fruit; coffee, milk or juice included; children 8 and under free; for more information call 812-431-3133.

Fundraisers

Saint Wendel Trivia Night, Feb 3,doors open 5:30 p.m., dinner buffet opens at 5:45 p.m., trivia starts at 7 p.m., Wendel Hall, Saint Wendel School; teams up to 8 people; $35 per person; prizes, raffles, DJ; reservations due by Jan 19; call 812-454-4193 for more information.

St. Philip School Benefit, 5:30 – 11 p.m., Jan 27, St. Philip Parish, Mount Vernon; craft beer tasting, entertainment by Joe Greulich and the Haywire band; tickets $25 per person, which includes an appetizer buffet, beer and soft drinks; must be 21 or older to enter; tickets can be purchased at St. Philip School and Parish offices, St. Philip’s Inn and Weinzapfel’s Tavern; for more information call 985-2275.

Health

Women of the Heartland Event, 9-11:30 a.m., Jan 13, Huntingburg Event Center, Huntingburg; topics during this special morning are devoted to women’s health; no admission fee, but donations accepted; pre-registration required by Jan 8; all women who attend will receive a gift certificate for a free blood screening; for more information and to pre-register visit www.mhhcc.org or call 812-996-2352.

Marriage

Unveiled Marriage Prep, Feb 16-17, for engaged couples looking for a marriage preparation program; for details call Catholic Charities at 812-423-5456 or visit www.ccevansville.org/marriage-preparation.html.

Stress in Your Marriage? – Retrouvaille is a program for married couples that feel bored, disillusioned, frustrated, or angry in their marriage. This program has helped thousands of couples experiencing difficulties in their marriage. For confidential information about or to register for the January program beginning with a weekend on Jan 12, 2018 call 270-852-8346 or email: felliott3232@yahoo.com or visit the web site at www.retrouvaille.org.

The Sacrament of Marriage and Catholic parenting are great gifts. They are filled with joy as well as sacrifice and struggle. Join other parents in the diocese in sharing resources, information and encouragement; for more information email project coordinator Eric Girten at egirten@evdio.org.

Conferences / Retreats

Rachel’s Vineyard Retreat for Healing the Wounds of Abortion, Jan 12-14, Diocese of Owensboro, Ky.; participation is open to any woman or man who has been involved or touched by abortion; for more information visit HopeAfterAbortionKY.com or call 270-570-4717.

Series: Women, Wine and Song! 7-8:30 p.m., Jan 16, 23, 30, Providence Spirituality and Conference Center, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; join other women, catch your breath and connect with the Divine; cost is $10 per session or $25 for all three; register by Jan. 12 at 812-535-2932 or Events.SistersofProvidence.org.

Yarn Spinners Retreat Weekend, Jan 5-7, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; open to all skill levels of spinning, rug hooking, knitting or crocheting; for information on room rates and to register contact kathy McCarty at 270-229-0206 or kathy.mccarty@maplemount.org.

Family Life Conference, 8 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Feb 10, Washington High School Auditorium, Washington; presented by the parishes of Our Lady of Hope, Washington and St. Peter, Montgomery; keynote speakers Robert Rogers and Jon Leonetti; tickets $25 couples, $15 singles early bird rate; $30 couples, $20 singles at the door; for more information call 812-254-2883 or visit www.ccwash.org.

Spiritual Growth

Sisters of Providence Advent/Christmas Services, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Mass at 11 a.m. Dec 24; Christmas Eve Festival of Lessons and Carols from 7-8 p.m., Dec 24; Christmas Day Mass 11 a.m.; Feast of the Holy Family Mass 11 a.m., Dec 31; Solemnity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Mass 11 a.m., Jan 1; Mass for the Solemnity of the Epiphany of the Lord at 11 a.m., Jan. 7 and Mass for the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord at 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 8.

Christmas Schedule at Saint Meinrad Archabbey Church, all are welcome, Dec 24 vigils begin at 7 p.m., Mass at 10 p.m.; Dec 25 Mass at 9:30 a.m.; Dec 26 and 27 Mass at 9:30 a.m. (change in time from regular 7:30 a.m. daily Mass.)

Dinner with an Ursuline, 5-6 p.m.,Jan 2, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; “New Year’s Resolution and a Better Life” will be presented by Ursuline Sister Cheryl Clemons; cost is $20; pre-registration is required by contacting Kathy McCarty at 270-229-0106 or kathy.mccarty@maplemount.org.

Eucharistic Adoration, 4-5 p.m., Jan 14, second Sunday of every month, Motherhouse Chapel, Mount Saint Joseph, Maple Mount, Ky.; adoration will conclude with evening prayer.

Poetry as Spiritual Practice: Reading, Praying and Writing, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Jan 20, Providence Spirituality and Conference Center, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; read, write and share poetry as prayer and life experience; cost $45 includes lunch; register by Jan 15 at 812-535-2932 or Events.SistersofProvidence.org.

Workshops

Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University, Tuesdays, 7-8:30 p.m., Jan 16-March 20, St. Celestine Lower Level, St. Isidore Parish, Celestine; $100 per individual or family/engaged couple for class and materials; no class March 13; deadline to register is Jan 8; call 812-634-1875 for more information or to register.