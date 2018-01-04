Around The Diocese For January 5, 2018

By

Happy birthday!

Deacon Kevin Bach, deacon at Holy Redeemer Parish in Evansville, celebrates his birthday on January 13.

Father Kenneth Herr, retired priest of the Diocese of Evansville, celebrates his birthday on January 13.

Father Tony Ernst, Pastor of St. James Parish in Haubstadt, celebrates his birthday on January 15.

St. Vincent Evansville provide Gifts to 51 Families for Christmas Season

Each year the associates of St. Vincent Evansville, which is part of Ascension, the nation’s largest nonprofit health system in the U.S. and the world’s largest Catholic health system, come together in support of local families in need at Christmas. This year, the hospital partnered with the St. Vincent Center for Children and Families, a local preschool and daycare center, to sponsor 51 families with Christmas gifts and food items. In early December, a total of 17 St. Vincent Evansville associates helped deliver half a semi-truck load of gifts and supplies at the daycare center.

“In the early fall our staff begin asking when can they begin shopping for the families,” said Sister Jane McConnell, Ministry Formation Leader, St. Vincent Evansville. “We all really enjoy this event and it’s a great way to get in the Christmas spirit by giving back to others.”

St. Vincent Center for Children and Families has a long history of service to children, families and the Evansville community that dates back to 1918. The Center was established as St. Vincent’s Day Nursery during World War I by the Ladies of Charity of Evansville in support of the many women who began assuming roles in industry as men were called to military service.

Within a few months of St. Vincent’s start, the Ladies of Charity were unable to accommodate the huge demand for service so they appealed to the Daughters of Charity at St. Mary’s Hospital (now known as St. Vincent Evansville) to manage the agency. While the Daughters of Charity and St. Vincent Evansville are no longer involved in the day-to-day operation of the Center, there are Daughters of Charity who volunteer at the Center and their values and sponsorship continue to support the work of St. Vincent Center for Children and Families.

For more information about how to support this annual event, contact Sister Jane McConnell at 812-485-7723 or srjanemcc@ascension.org.