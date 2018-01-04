Bulletin Board For January 5, 2018

By

General Interest

Christmas Crèches on display, through Jan 7, Saint Meinrad Archabbey Library, St. Meinrad; display features crèches from the monastery collection as well as the Catherine A. Smith Nativity Collection; variety of styles and media; free and open to the public; for hours call 812-987-7311 or visit www.saintmeinrad.edu/library/hours.

9TH annual Way of Lights 5K competitive run and 1.5 mile fun walk, 6:30 p.m., Jan 6, National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Belleville, Ill; check in time begins at 5 p.m.; cost is $30 run, $20 walk; $35 run $25 walk after Dec 8; for more information or to register visit snows.org.

Good Shepherd of the Hills Knights of Columbus accepting members; If you are a practicing Catholic man 18 years or older please consider a rewarding membership in our council; contact Kevin Schepers at 812-309-3447 or Ted Schnackertz at 812-389-2529.

Evansville Catholic High Schools Monthly Lottery, tickets $100 each, 3,500 tickets sold; monthly cash prizes include grand prize $10,000, second prize $1,500, third prize $1,000, fourth prize $500; tickets now on sale, 48 changes to win; for more information or to buy a ticket call (812) 474-2943, ext. 300; all profits support educational programs at Mater Dei and Memorial high schools; VISA and MasterCard accepted.

Traditional Latin High Mass with Gregorian Chant, every Sunday, 2 p.m., Holy Trinity, Evansville; celebrant and homilist Father Donald Dilger; Latin-English missalettes provided.

Masses for Deaf and Hard of Hearing, 11 a.m., Sundays, St. John the Baptist, Newburgh, ASL interpreter and assisted listening devices available, for information contact Father Henry Kuykendall at 812-490-1000; 5 p.m., Saturdays, St. Ferdinand, Ferdinand, interpreted Mass for the deaf and hard of hearing.

Dinners / Festivals

Haubstadt Knights of St. John Chicken Dinner, 10:30 a.m. - ?, Jan 21; fried chicken, dressing, dumplings, green beans, corn, mashed potatoes, coleslaw and great desserts; dine in or carry out, adults $10, child (10 and under) $5.

Fat Sunday Breakfast Buffet, 8 a.m. – noon, Feb 11, St. Anthony Church cafeteria, Evansville; sponsored by the A-men’s Club; $7 includes all you can eat biscuits and gravy, eggs, hash browns, sausage, pancakes, mixed fruit; coffee, milk or juice included; children 8 and under free; for more information call 812-431-3133.

Fundraisers

Men’s Club Dinner and Reverse Draw, 6 p.m., Jan 13, St. Clement Parish, Boonville; tickets $25 and must be purchased in advanced; menu pulled pork or ham and all the fixin’s, cash bar; raffle begins at 7 p.m., tickets are available through Men’s Club or parish office; for more information call 812-897-4653.

St. Philip School Benefit, 5:30 – 11 p.m., Jan 27, St. Philip Parish, Mount Vernon; craft beer tasting, entertainment by Joe Greulich and the Haywire band; tickets $25 per person, which includes an appetizer buffet, beer and soft drinks; must be 21 or older to enter; tickets can be purchased at St. Philip School and Parish offices, St. Philip’s Inn and Weinzapfel’s Tavern; for more information call 985-2275.

Saint Wendel Trivia Night, Feb 3,doors open 5:30 p.m., dinner buffet opens at 5:45 p.m., trivia starts at 7 p.m., Wendel Hall, Saint Wendel School; teams up to 8 people; $35 per person; prizes, raffles, DJ; reservations due by Jan 19; call 812-454-4193 for more information.

Casino Night at Holy Cross, 5-11 p.m., Jan 27, Holy Cross Cafeteria, Fort Branch; free admission; Texas Hold'em Tournament, 5-card straight-up, paddlewheel, 1/2 pot, blackjack, silen/Chinese auction, bingo and more; chicken and BBQ dinners available; must be 21 to enter; call 812-753-3548 for reservations.

Health

Living with Alzheimer's: For people with Alzheimer's and their care partners, 10-11:30 a.m., begins Jan 17 and will meet weekly for six weeks; Alzheimer's Association, 701 N. Weinbach Ave., Evansville; hear from others who have been where you are; $5 donations suggested; registration required at 1-800-272-3900 or communityresourcefinder.org.



Women of the Heartland Event, 9-11:30 a.m., Jan 13, Huntingburg Event Center, Huntingburg; topics during this special morning are devoted to women’s health; no admission fee, but donations accepted; pre-registration required by Jan 8; all women who attend will receive a gift certificate for a free blood screening; for more information and to pre-register visit www.mhhcc.org or call 812-996-2352.

Marriage

Unveiled Marriage Prep, Feb 16-17, for engaged couples looking for a marriage preparation program; for details call Catholic Charities at 812-423-5456 or visit www.ccevansville.org/marriage-preparation.html.

Stress in Your Marriage? – Retrouvaille is a program for married couples that feel bored, disillusioned, frustrated, or angry in their marriage. This program has helped thousands of couples experiencing difficulties in their marriage. For confidential information about or to register for the January program beginning with a weekend on Jan 12, 2018 call 270-852-8346 or email: felliott3232@yahoo.com or visit the web site at www.retrouvaille.org.

The Sacrament of Marriage and Catholic parenting are great gifts. They are filled with joy as well as sacrifice and struggle. Join other parents in the diocese in sharing resources, information and encouragement; for more information email project coordinator Eric Girten at egirten@evdio.org.

Conferences / Retreats

Rachel’s Vineyard Retreat for Healing the Wounds of Abortion, Jan 12-14, Diocese of Owensboro, Ky.; participation is open to any woman or man who has been involved or touched by abortion; for more information visit HopeAfterAbortionKY.com or call 270-570-4717.

Series: Women, Wine and Song! 7-8:30 p.m., Jan 16, 23, 30, Providence Spirituality and Conference Center, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; join other women, catch your breath and connect with the Divine; cost is $10 per session or $25 for all three; register by Jan. 12 at 812-535-2932 or Events.SistersofProvidence.org.

Creation Care Conference, 9 a.m. – noon, Jan 20, Aldersgate Methodist Church, Evansville; Pope Francis has encouraged us to join with all people to heal our common home, the earth, and ensure its health for all future generations; join people from many faiths to pray, learn and be inspired to better care for the gift of creation; sponsored by Tri-State Creation Care; there is no cost and all are welcome.

Family Life Conference, 8 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Feb 10, Washington High School Auditorium, Washington; presented by the parishes of Our Lady of Hope, Washington and St. Peter, Montgomery; keynote speakers Robert Rogers and Jon Leonetti; tickets $25 couples, $15 singles early bird rate; $30 couples, $20 singles at the door; for more information call 812-254-2883 or visit www.ccwash.org.

Spiritual Growth

First Saturday Devotions, held the first Saturday of each month, 8-9 a.m., St. Boniface, Evansville; the Legion of Mary will lead the rosary with meditation; all are welcome to attend.

Sisters of Providence Christmas Season Services, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Mass for the Solemnity of the Epiphany of the Lord at 11 a.m. on Jan. 7 and Mass for the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord at 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 8.

Taizé Prayer Gathering, 7-8 p.m., Jan 9, Church of the Immaculate Conception, Saint Mary-of-the Woods; 2017 gatherings will focus on “Praying for Peace in the world and in our hearts”; candlelight service includes prayer, music, time for silence, spoken and silent prayers; free to attend; for more information call 812-535-2952 or log on to Taize.ProvCenter.org.

Eucharistic Adoration, 4-5 p.m., Jan 14, second Sunday of every month, Motherhouse Chapel, Mount Saint Joseph, Maple Mount, Ky.; adoration will conclude with evening prayer.

Poetry as Spiritual Practice: Reading, Praying and Writing, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Jan 20, Providence Spirituality and Conference Center, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; read, write and share poetry as prayer and life experience; cost $45 includes lunch; register by Jan 15 at 812-535-2932 or Events.SistersofProvidence.org.

An Adult Understanding of the Four Last Things: Heaven, hell, Judgment and Purgatory; 10 a.m. – noon, Jan 20, Guild Center, National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Belleville, Ill.; talk presented by Fr. John mark Ettensohn addressing our biggest questions about the journey of life; cost is $20, pre-registration is required at snows.org/programs or call 618-394-6270.

Workshops

Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University, Tuesdays, 7-8:30 p.m., Jan 16-March 20, St. Celestine Lower Level, St. Isidore Parish, Celestine; $100 per individual or family/engaged couple for class and materials; no class March 13; deadline to register is Jan 8; call 812-634-1875 for more information or to register.

Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University, 6:30-8 p.m., nine week class starting Feb 1, Resurrection Catholic School, Evansville; babysitting available; class materials are $95; for more information contact Jan Barnes at 812-431-7942.

Youth and Young Adult

TEC (Teens Encounter Christ) #100, Feb 17-19, St. Mary Parish, Ireland; three-day experience for young people who are searching for goals, acceptance, meaning and community; candidates can expect to meet others from all areas of the Diocese, find how God fits in your life and encounter the Risen Jesus Christ. You will have time to reflect on your life, ideas, hopes and dreams away from home, school and/or work. You can find an application and more information at www.switec.org.