Catholic War Veterans Elect 2018 Officers

Members of Post 1976 of the Catholic War Veterans of the USA in Loogootee elected officers for fiscal year 2018 during the post’s Dec. 11, 2017, meeting. They include:

Post Commander, George William “Bud” Erler Jr.; Post Adjutant, Aundreia Dant, with Bruce Hawkins assisting as needed; Post Treasurer, Erler; 1st Vice Commander, Ernie Martin; 2nd Vice Commander, vacant; 3rd Vice Commander, Michael C. Jones; Officer of the Day, vacant; Post Welfare Officer, Ken Greenwell, Post Service Officer, Ken Greenwell; Post Histsorian, Aundreia Dant. The post also reappointed James Bateman to serve as chairman of the High School Scholarship Committee.

Post Commander Erler told The Message that the post is accepting applicants to serve in his place as post treasurer.