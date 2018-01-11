Reitz Memorial Names Saylor As Boys Golf Coach

Reitz Memorial High School Athletics Director Charles Roberts has announced the appointment of Grant Saylor as the Head Varsity Boys Golf Coach following the resignation of Russell Retherford.

Saylor is beginning his first year in interscholastic coaching after finishing his competitive golf career at the University of Southern Indiana last year. The 2017 graduate was named Academic All-GLVC and played in all of USI’s 11 tournaments and 24 rounds. He was second on the team with a 77.08 stroke-per-round average and had a low round of 69 at the Murray State Invitational and Labor Day Intercollegiate. His 214 at the Murray State Invitational is the second lowest 54-hole score in USI history. During his senior year, he was head coach Dan Wyatt’s number one player and also filled an operational support role in the program acting as an assistant coach for the Eagles.

A former Castle Knight, Saylor was named first-team All-SIAC in 2012 and second team in 2011. He has tremendous experience in the game and is currently working in player services at Victoria National Golf Club. Saylor is excited to join Memorial’s golf program this spring and hopes to add to the Tigers’ past successes on and off the course.

“Coach Saylor’s background in golf and his instructional knowledge make him a great fit for our program,” Roberts said. “His ability to positively communicate, mentor, and teach will benefit our student-athletes and help them grow individually as students and in their golf game as athletes. He will represent Memorial High School in a first-class manner.”