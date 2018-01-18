Around The Diocese For January 19, 2018

By

Happy birthday!

Deacon Albert Frabutt, deacon at St. Mary Parish in Sullivan and St. Joan of Arc Parish in Jasonville, celebrates his birthday on January 24.

Hank Carley, principal at St. Benedict Cathedral School in Evansville, celebrates his birthday on January 26.

Liz Hirsch, parish catechetical leader at Holy Cross Parish in Fort Branch and Sts. Peter and Paul Parish in Haubstadt, celebrates her birthday on January 26.

Happy anniversary!

Father Sudhakar Bhastati, associate pastor of St. Philip Parish in Posey County and Corpus Christi Parish in Evansville, was ordained into the priesthood on January 29, 2009.

Father Simon Natha, associate pastor of St. Francis Xavier Parish in Vincennes and St. Philip Neri Parish in Bicknell, was ordained into the priesthood on January 29, 2009.

Celebrate the New Year with 10 free flowering trees from the Arbor Day Foundation

You can ring in the New Year with 10 free flowering trees by joining the Arbor Day Foundation any time during January.

By becoming a part of the nonprofit Arbor Day Foundation, new members will receive two Sargent crabapples, three American redbuds, two Washington hawthorns, and three white flowering dogwoods.

“These beautiful trees will beautify your home with lovely flowers of pink, yellow and white colors,” said Matt Harris, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. “These trees are perfect for large and small spaces, and they will provide food and habitat for songbirds.”

The free trees are part of the Foundation’s Trees for America campaign.

The trees will be shipped postpaid at the right time for planting, between February 1 and May 31, with enclosed planting instructions. The 6- to 12-inch tall trees are guaranteed to grow or they will be replaced free of charge.

Members will also receive a subscription to the Foundation’s bimonthly publication, Arbor Day, and The Tree Book, which includes information about tree planting and care.

To become a member of the Foundation and to receive the free trees, send a $10 contribution to TEN FREE FLOWERING TREES, Arbor Day Foundation,100 Arbor Avenue, Nebraska City, NE 68410, by January 31, 2018, or join online atarborday.org/january.

Replica of Saint John’s Bible on display at Saint Meinrad

Saint Meinrad Archabbey and its Seminary and School of Theology in St. Meinrad will have on display a replica of The Saint John’s Bible, from January 12 through February 3.

The Saint John’s Bible was commissioned in 1998 by the Benedictine abbey in Collegeville, Minn., and remains the first handwritten and illuminated Bible created in more than 500 years.

According to The Saint John’s Bible website, “The Saint John’s Bible is a work of art and a work of theology. A team of artists coordinated by Donald Jackson in Wales and a team of scholars in Central Minnesota have brought together the ancient techniques of calligraphy and illumination with an ecumenical Christian approach to the Bible rooted in Benedictine spirituality. The result is a living document and a monumental achievement.”

The edition on display at Saint Meinrad is called a Giclee (pronounced Gee′-clay) Edition, which refers to the type of printing used.

The Giclee Edition is on display at the Scholar Shop bookstore, located on the first floor of Newman Hall. Hours are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. All times are Central Time.

The exhibit is free and open to the public. Those wishing to view the exhibit may want to arrive at least 30 minutes before closing time. Parking is available in the Guest House and student parking lots.